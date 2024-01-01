LG LED TV 49''

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Visningsenhed
LCD
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
49
-
Opløsning
1920*1080
-
NLU type
Direkte
VIDEO
-
└ Farve mastermotor
Ja
-
└ Opskalering / opløsningsopskalering
2K Opskalering
-
└ Smart picture tilstand
Ja (kun Storbritannien)
-
HEVC Dekoder
2K@60P,10 bit
-
VP9 dekoder
2K@60P,8 bit
LYD
-
Lyd output
20 W
-
Højtalersystem (kanaler)
2.0 kanal
-
Surround tilstand
Virtual Surround Plus
-
DTS dekoder
Ja
-
Lydafkoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA
SMART TV
-
OS
webOS 3.5
-
LG Indholdsbutik
Ja
-
Web browser
Ja
-
Musikafspiller
Ja
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV modtagelse (jordbaseret, kabel, satellit)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
EPG(8dage)
Ja
-
Digital optagelse
Ja
FORBINDELSE
-
HDMI
3
-
└ ARC (Lyd returkanal)
Ja(Kun HDMI1)
-
USB
2
-
LAN
1
-
Komponent / komposit i
1(Almindeligt komposit)
-
CI Slot
1
-
RF ind
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Wifi
802.11ac
-
Digital audio ud (optisk)
1
-
WiDi (PC til TV)
Ja
-
Miracast (Moblie til TV-spejling)
Ja
-
Netværk filbrowser
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
STRØM
-
Energibesparende tilstand
Ja
-
Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)
A+
-
Strømforsyning (spænding, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Strømforbrug ved standby
0,5W↓
ACCESSORY
-
Fjernbetjening
L-Con
-
Strømkabel
Ja
-
Betjeningsvejledning
Ja
-
Batterier (til fjernbetjening)
Ja
DIMENSIONER - BXHXD(MM)
-
Størrelse uden Karton, Uden Stand
1107 x 645 x 80
-
Størrelse uden Karton, Med Stand
1107 x 701 x 235
-
Størrelse med Karton, Med Stand
1193 x 770 x 158
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
