Ægte trådløst tv 83" LG OLED evo AI M5 med video- og lydoverførsel i 4K og 144 Hz
OLED83M59LA EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Ægte trådløst tv 83" LG OLED evo AI M5 med video- og lydoverførsel i 4K og 144 Hz

OLED83M59LA EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Ægte trådløst tv 83" LG OLED evo AI M5 med video- og lydoverførsel i 4K og 144 Hz

OLED83M59LA
Visning forfra af LG OLED M5 TV. På skærmen er der et emblem for 12 år som nummer 1 OLED i verden og logo for LG OLED evo AI 2025. En Zero Connect Box i hjørnet med titlen “Zero Connect Box med trådløs video- og lydoverførsel i 4K 144 Hz”
Zero Connect Box med dens tilhørende mål angivet i millimeter.
Visning forfra og fra siden af LG OLED M5 TV, hvor dets mål for længde, bredde, højde og dybde ses.
LG OLED M5 TV, der viser udsigten fra en hule til himlen. Tekst fortæller, at detaljerne er imponerende og viser visuelt tabsfri 4K-kvalitet.
LG OLED M5 TV, som viser et spil der spilles, hvilket illustrerer det glatte og gnidningsfri gameplay. En Zero Connect Box ses, som passer godt ind i rummet. Gaming-certificeringer er synlige. Tekst fortæller om 120 Hz trådløs gaming med superhurtig respons og lav forsinkelse.
Tre ikoner, som repræsenterer de tre gratis fordele ved LG True Wireless TV. Lokationsfri, fri for ledningsrod, nul besvær. Tekst fortæller om at frigøre sig for grænserne ved ledningsforbundet TV og nyde en opsætning uden besvær og et åbent rum med rene linjer.
En rumfærge letter fra jorden. Scenen er opdelt i midten, hvor den ene halvdel er lidt mørkere og mere mat. Den anden halvdel viser, hvordan eksplosionen efter affyringen er bemærkelsesværdig lys, hvilket demonstrerer, hvor lyse billeder kan være på et LG OLED TV med Brightness Booster Max' struktur til udsendelse af lys og lyskontrolarkitektur.
Stue med et vægmonteret LG OLED TV. På TV'et ses en bjergkæde mod en mørk nattehimmel fyldt med stjerner. Denne scene er opdelt i to for at vise, hvordan Perfekt sort leverer ægte sorte niveauer, uanset om der er lyst eller mørkt omkring dig. Den ene side viser en mere mat og grå version af landskabet, som er mærket “Ikke Perfekt sort skærm”. På den anden side ses et bedre billede med større dynamisk område for sort og hvid. Dette er mærket “Perfekt sort skærm”. Logo-certificering er også synlig, perfekt sort teknologi leverer sorte niveauer under eller lig med 0,24 nit op til 500 lux. En tekstboble ved siden af siger, kontroller certificeringsmærket for Perfekt sort.
Farvestrålende papegøje i ultrahøj opløsning mod en sort baggrund. Vanddråber hænger i luften omkring den. Billedet viser Perfekt farve, da hver enkelt nuance på papegøjens krop er klar og livlig. Forskellige logocertificeringer fra UL og Intertek kan ses. Disse henviser til 100 % og 100 % farvevolumen. Teksten “Tjek certificeringsmærket for Perfect Color” er også synlig.
LG AI Magic Remote med AI-knappen fremhævet. Omkring den er de forskellige funktionaliteter, en bruger kan tilgå fra knappen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Teksten forklarer, at LG AI Magic Remote fuldfører din AI-oplevelse med en dedikeret AI-knap og kan bruges som en luftmus. Bare peg og klik.
Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren. Tekst forklarer, at AI Chatbot kan forstå brugerens intentioner og foreslå løsninger i forbindelse med problemløsning.
Rummelig stue med udsigt over en storby. LG OLED TV er monteret på væggen med en LG Soundbar. TV'ets One Wall Design giver mulighed for, at det kan flugte med væggen og passe godt ind i rummet. En Zero Connect Box er synlig, men gemt bort.
Nøglefunktioner

  • Trådløs overførsel i 4K 144 Hz med visuelt tabsfri kvalitet gennem Zero Connect Box.
  • 4K-billedkvalitet, AI-opskalerede billeder og surroundsound fra alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • Op til 3X lysere billeder fra Brightness Booster Ultimate sammenlignet med almindelige OLED TV'er
  • Perfekt sort og Perfect Color giver ægte sorte niveauer, fantastisk kontrast og nøjagtige, livagtige farver.
  • Ekstra tilpasset AI TV-oplevelse, skræddersyet til dine præferencer med LG webOS
Mere
2025 CES Innovation Awards-badge med en Best of Innovation-citation.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree(OLED M5, 83")

Videoskærm

Logo for Reviewed Awards CES 2025.

Reviewed Awards – CES 2025

“M5's trådløse egenskaber forbedrer alle aspekter af billedkvaliteten og signalafstanden.”

CES Innovation Awards-badge med en 2025 Honoree-citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersikkerhed

Cybersecurity

Logo for AVForums Editor's Choice for LG webOS 24 som bedste system til smart-tv 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – bedste system til smart-tv 2024/25

“webOS 24 fortsætter med at levere en elegant, hurtig og brugervenlig smart-oplevelse, der også er frisk og velordnet.”

*CES Innovation Awards er baseret på beskrivende materialer indsendt til dommerne. CTA har ikke verificeret nøjagtigheden af noget af det, som er blevet indsendt, eller af nogle de påstande, der er blevet fremsat, ligesom det produkt, der har modtaget prisen, ikke er blevet testet.

Ægte trådløsBilledkvalitetwebOS til AILydkvalitetDesignUnderholdning

Kun på LG True Wireless TV – trådløs frihed, samme ydeevne som med ledningsforbindelse

Nu er trådløs 4K-overførsel her. Vores True Wireless-teknologi gør dig fri for begrænsningerne ved ledningsforbundne forbindelser, mens du stadig får fantastisk billede og lyd – lige som på et ledningsforbundet tv.

Livsstilsbillede, der viser et hjem med meget rene linjer og et LG OLED M5-tv. Ingen ledninger er synlige. Zero Connect Box er gemt væk, så den næsten er usynlig.

Oplev visuelt tabsfri og skarpe billeder i 4K, ligesom på et ledningsforbundet tv

True Wireless-teknologi med overførsel af video og lyd i 4K 144 Hz sikrer, at du får samme oplevelse, som på et ledningsforbundet tv. Få indhold med minimale forsinkelser, hvor der ikke gås på kompromis med den visuelle kvalitet. 

LG OLED M5 TV, der viser udsigten fra en hule til himlen. Detaljerne er imponerende med visuelt tabsfri 4K-kvalitet.

*Uden synligt tab i interne testresultater med ISO/IEC 29170-2 med faktisk ydeevne afhængigt af indstillingerne, omgivelserne og brugen. 

Spil uden afbrydelser med trådløst spil med ekstremt lav latenstid

Certificeret til glat og gnidningsfri gaming, selv med trådløs overførsel. Nyd gaming i 144 Hz med Nvidia G-Sync-kompatibilitet, AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000-og meget mere.

LG OLED M5 TV with a game being played on its screen showcasing the smooth and seamless gameplay. Zero Connect Box is seen, but blends well with the space. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 144Hz logo are seen. Gaming certifications are visible.
Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium og andre spilrelaterede certificeringer er også synlige.

*Nvidia G-Sync Compatible og AMD FreeSync Premium-validering baseret på lav signalforsinkelse, reduceret hakken og flimmerfri ydeevne.

*144 Hz gælder for OLED M5 83”/77”/65”.

*144 Hz fungerer kun med spil eller PC-signaler, der understøtter 144 Hz. 

*HGiG er en frivillig gruppe af virksomheder fra gaming- og TV-skærmbranchen, der mødes for at udarbejde vejledninger, som forbedrer forbrugerens gaming-oplevelse i HDR, og gøre dem tilgængelige for offentligheden.

*Understøttelse af HGiG kan variere efter land.

*clearMR er et certificeringsprogram fra VESA til evaluering af skærmens ydeevne ift. bevægelsessløring.

*Den faktiske ydeevne kan afhænge af indstillinger, netværksforbindelse og brugsmiljøet.

Bryd fri fra begrænsningerne ved ledningsforbundet tv

Nyd friheden ved en ubesværet opsætning, der giver dig et åbent rum med rene linjer. Forbind dine andre enheder til din Zero Connect Box og bliv trådløs.

Du kan anbringe det, hvor du vil

Zero Connect Box er let at installere hvor som helst. Uden behovet for en direkte forbindelse til dit TV, kan du indrette dit rum, som du har lyst. 

Uden kabelrod 

Transformer dit område til at være så synligt behageligt som muligt. Hold alting rent og ryddeligt uden kabelrod omkring dit tv.

Ubesværet

Tilslut alle dine enheder til Zero Connect Box i stedet for dit fjernsyn og opret nemt din perfekte underholdningsopsætning.

Gør tætsiddende vægmontering lettere med Zero Connect Box

Monter lettere dit fjernsyn på væggen. Da din Zero Connect Box trådløst tilslutter andre enheder til dit fjernsyn, er der ikke behov for omkostningsrige vægmodifikationer.

Sidestillet sammenligning af trådet fjernsyn og LG True Wireless TV hvad angår installation. Med trådet fjernsyn kunne det være nødvendigt med ekstra konstruktion for at gemme alle andre enheder bagved fjernsynet. Den rodede opsætning og ledningerne kan stadig ses gennem hullerne. På mærkatet står der, “Installation i væggen med ekstra omkostninger”. Med LG True Wireless er fjernsynet vægmonteret direkte på væggen. Ingen kabler eller enheder er synlige. På mærkatet står der, “Problemfri, omkostningseffektiv montering”.

*Det anbefales at installere Zero Connect Box lavere end fjernsynets trådløse modtager.

*Enheder skal forbindes med kabel til Zero Connect Box.

*TV og Zero Connect Box skal begge være tilsluttet med strømkabel.

*Ved køb af et trådløst tv vil kunder enten modtage Zero Connect Box til LG OLED evo eller LG OLED.

Vores allerbedste alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 giver den optimale oplevelse, når du ser på skærmen

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 opskalerer billeder til 4K-kvalitet med utrolige farver og lysstyrke. AI-motorer registrerer genstande med præcision på pixel-niveau for at forbedre billedkvaliteten og give dig den bedst mulige oplevelse, når du ser på skærmen.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 mod en mørk baggrund. Den gløder med lilla og blåt lys, som oplyser mikrochip-kredsløbene, der omgiver den, indefra. Ydeevnestatistik er synlig. 6,7 gange bedre AI-neural behandling, NPU. 2,2 gange hurtigere operationer, CPU. 3,6 gange bedre grafik, GPU.

*Sammenlignet med Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 på startniveau fra samme år, baseret på interne specifikationer.

Billeder med 3X højere lysstyrke takket være Brightness Booster Ultimate

Med den nye algoritme til lysforstærkning og lyskontrolarkitekturen i alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 får du op til tre gange lysere billeder.

Scene med opsendelse af en rumfærge, opdelt i to. Den ene halvdel af scenen er lys og levende, takket været LG's algoritme til forstærkning af lysstyrke. Den anden halvdel er mørk, nedtonet og grå.

*Lysstyrke afhænger af model, skærmstørrelse og markedsregion.

*Maksimal lysstyrke er 3X lysere end LG OLED B5 ved 10 % vindue ved interne målinger.

Oplev Perfect Black OLED, kun med LG OLED

Perfekt sort, selv i lyse eller mørke rum

Perfekt sort er UL-verificeret og leverer ægte sorte niveauer for at forbedre opfattet lysstyrke og kontrast, uanset om der er lyst eller mørkt omkring dig.

Stue med et vægmonteret LG OLED TV. På TV'et ses en bjergkæde mod en mørk nattehimmel fyldt med stjerner. Denne scene er opdelt i to. Den ene side viser en mere mat og grå version af landskabet, som er mærket “Mat visning”. På den anden side ses et bedre billede med større dynamisk område for sort og hvid. Dette er mærket “Perfekt sort skærm”. Logo-certificering er også synlig, perfekt sort teknologi leverer sorte niveauer under eller lig med 0,24 nit op til 500 lux. En tekstboble ved siden af siger, kontroller certificeringsmærket for Perfekt sort.

*LG OLED-skærm er verificeret af UL for perfekt sort målt til IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, baseret på et typisk miljø med indendørs belysning (en lux-værdi mellem 200 og 500).

*Den faktiske ydeevne afhænger af omgivelserne, herunder belysningen.

Perfekt farve

Certificeret for 100 % farvevolumen og 100 % farvenøjagtighed. Nyd akkurate og levende farver på en refleksionsfri skærm, selv i sollys eller mørke miljøer.

Farvestrålende papegøje i ultrahøj opløsning mod en sort baggrund. Vanddråber hænger i luften omkring den. Billedet viser Perfekt farve, da hver enkelt nuance på papegøjens krop er klar og livlig. Den mørke baggrund med de detaljerede vandsprøjt fremhæver, at skærmen er refleksionsfri. Forskellige logocertificeringer fra UL og Intertek kan ses. Disse henviser til dens påstand om 100 % farvepræcision, 100 % farvevolumen og refleksionsfri tilstand. Teksten “Tjek certificeringsmærket for Perfect Color” er også synlig.

*“Refleksionsfri” gælder for OLED M5 83"/77"/65" og OLED G5 83"/77"/65"/55".

*”100 % farvenøjagtighed” og “100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3” gælder for OLED TV'er lanceret i 2025.

*LG OLED-skærm er verificeret af UL for perfekt farve målt til IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection-standarder.

*100 % farvevolumen defineres som skærmens ydeevne, der er lig med eller højere end DCI-P3-standardfarvevolumen, som verificeret uafhængigt af Intertek.

*LG OLED-skærmen er certificeret af Intertek for 100 % farvenøjagtighed målt i henhold til CIE DE2000-standarden med 125 farvemønstre.

*Skærmens refleksion er defineret med en SCI-værdi (Specular Component Included) på 550 nm, uafhængigt testet af Intertek.

*LG OLED-skærmen er målt til at være under 1 % som en refleksionsfri skærm af Intertek.

Væk hvert billede til live med AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer og OLED-Dynamic Tone Mapping analyserer elementerne i hver frame for at forbedre opløsning, lysstyrke, dybde og klarhed.

Streger bevæger sig på tværs af et meget mat og næsten gråt billede af en leopard i en skov, som om at en supercomputer analyserer elementerne i denne frame. En laser tegner leopardens silhuet, hvorefter den er forbedret med mere lysstyrke og skarphed samt flere farver. Baggrunden transformeres også fra venstre til højre, nu med forbedret kontrast, dybde og farver.

*AI Picture Pro fungerer ikke med copyright-beskyttet indhold på OTT-services.

*Billedkvaliteten af opskaleret indhold afhænger af kildeopløsningen.

Den næste generation af LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote fuldender AI-oplevelsen

Styr nemt dit fjernsyn med AI Magic Remote – intet behov for ekstra enheder. Med dens bevægelsessensor og rullehjul kan du pege og klikke for at bruge den som en luftmus eller blot tale for stemmekommandoer.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tilgængelighed og funktioner afhænger af region og understøttet sprog, selv for den samme model.

*Nogle funktioner kan kræve en internetforbindelse.

*AI Voice Recognition er kun tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

Familie på fire samlet omkring et LG AI TV. En cirkel ses omkring den person, der holder fjernbetjeningen, og deres navn vises. Dette demonstrerer, hvordan AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers stemmesignatur. webOS-grænsefladen viser så, hvordan AI automatisk skifter kontoen og anbefaler personrettet indhold.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers unikke stemmesignatur og tilbyder personlige anbefalinger i det øjeblik, du begynder at tale.

*Der vises muligvis reduceret eller begrænset indhold afhængigt af regionen og netværksforbindelsen.

*Voice ID-understøttelse afhænger af region og land og er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter.

*Det fungerer kun med apper, der understøtter Voice ID-konto.

Nærbillede af en LG OLED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportsturneringer, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

Nærbillede af en LG OLED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportsturneringer, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Spørg dit fjernsyn om hvad som helst. Indbygget AI genkender din stemme og giver personrettede anbefalinger på dine anmodninger. Du kan også få flere resultater og løsninger med Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter. 

*USA og Sydkorea bruger LLM-modellen.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse. 

Science-fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG OLED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

Science-fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG OLED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

AI Chatbot

Interager med AI Chatbot gennem AI Magic Remote for at løse alle problemer fra konfiguration af indstillinger til fejlfinding. AI’en kan forstå brugerens hensigt og vil finde øjeblikkelige løsninger.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse.

*AI Chatbot er tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

*Det er muligt at kæde AI Chatbot til kundeservice.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.

AI Concierge

Et kort tryk på AI-knappen på din fjernbetjening åbner din AI Concierge, som giver tilpassede nøgleord og anbefalinger baseret på din søge- og visningshistorik.  

*Understøttede menuer og apper afhænger af landet.

*De menuer, der vises, kan være forskellige ved udgivelse.

*Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Picture Wizard-proces. Rækker af billeder vises, hvor brugerens valg fremhæves. Et ikon for indlæsning fremkommer, og der vises et landskabsbillede, som forbedres fra venstre til højre.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerede algoritmer lærer dine præferencer ved at gennemgå 1,6 milliarder billedmuligheder. Dit fjernsyn skaber et personligt billede, kun til dig, baseret på dine valg.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Sound Wizard-proces. Rækker af lydklipikoner bliver valgt. En jazzsanger og en saxofonspiller vises, mens lydbølger repræsenterer den personlige lyd animeret på tværs af billedet.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Sound Wizard

Vælg den lyd, du kan lide, fra et udvalg af lydklip. AI skaber ud fra 40 millioner parametre en skræddersyet lydprofil, der er justeret til dine præferencer.

Person i sin stue. Taleboble omkring vedkommende, som viser, hvordan denne interagerer med sit LG TV ved blot at sige “Hej LG”.

Person i sin stue. Taleboble omkring vedkommende, som viser, hvordan denne interagerer med sit LG TV ved blot at sige “Hej LG”.

Sig blot “Hej LG” for at starte din interaktion med dit TV

Dit TV’s AI er altid klar til dine anmodninger. Endda uden at trykke på en knap – ved blot at sige “Hej LG”, foranlediger den AI til at starte med at lytte til dine anmodninger.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Nye opgraderinger i fem år med webOS Re:New Program

Få opgraderinger, og nyd fordelene ved den seneste funktionalitet og software. webOS, en CES Innovation-prismodtager i kategorien cybersikkerhed, holder din fortrolighed og dine oplysninger sikre.

*webOS Re:New Program findes på OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD-fjernsyn lanceret i 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program understøtter i alt fire opgraderinger over fem år. Tærsklen er den forudinstallerede version af webOS, og opgraderingenstidsplanen varierer fra månedsafslutning til begyndelsen på året.

*Opdateringer og tidsplanen for visse funktioner, applikationer og tjenester kan afhænge af model og region.

*Opgraderinger er tilgængelige for OLED-tv'er lanceret i 2022 og UHD-tv'er lanceret i 2023 og modeller derover.

Oplev, hvad LG AI TV kan gøre for dig.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

LG TV med Home Hub på skærmen. UI viser Google Home, ThinQ og andre tingenes internet for at vise, hvordan du let kan styre alle dine intelligente enheder på dit TV.

Home Hub, alt-i-én-platformen til dit smarte hjem

Administrer ubesværet diverse LG-apparater i hjemmet sammen med dine Google Home-enheder mm. Oplev, hvor dejligt praktisk det er, at styre hele dit hjem fra et enkelt, brugervenligt kontrolpanel. 

*LG understøtter 'Matter' trådløse netværksenheder. Tjenester og funktioner, der understøtter “Matter” kan afhænge af de forbundne enheder. Den indledende forbindelse til ThinQ og Matter skal foretages via ThinQ-mobilappen.

*Brug af håndfri stemmefunktion uden fjernbetjening er kun muligt med alpha 9 AI Processor og alpha 11 AI Processor. Det kan afhænge af produkter og regioner.

AI Sound Pro finindstiller din lyd for en stærkere effekt

*Skal aktiveres via soundbar-tilstandsmenuen.

*Lyd kan variere i forhold til omgivelserne, der lyttes i.

Forbedr din lyd med LG TV og LG Soundbar 

*Soundbar kan købes separat. 

*Soundbar Mode Control afhænger af modellen.

*Bemærk, at tjenesten muligvis ikke er tilgængelig på købstidspunktet. En netværksforbindelse er nødvendig for at kunne opdatere.  

*Fjernbetjent brug af LG TV er begrænset til visse funktioner.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface findes på LG OLED TV'er lanceret i 2025.

Find de bedste LG Soundbars til dit TV

Ét vægdesign

Når du monterer dit TV på væggen, sørger dets slanke kant og design uden overgange for, at der ikke er nogen afstand.

*Størrelsen på kanten afhænger af serien og størrelsen.

Person holder sin telefon i sin stue. På telefonen er der et transmissionsikon, som viser, at telefonens skærm spejles på TV'et. På TV'et vises en basketballkamp og i siden ses den spejlede skærm, som viser spillerstatistik.

Mere sjov med flere skærme takket være Multi view

Få mest ud af dit TV med Multi view. Spejl dine enheder gennem Google Cast og AirPlay. Opdel din skærm i to visninger og få gnidningsfri multiskærmsunderholdning.

*Indstillingerne for billede og lyd er de samme på begge skærme. 

*Apple, Apple-logoet, Apple TV, AirPlay og HomeKit er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc., registreret i USA og andre lande.

*Understøttelse af AirPlay 2, HomeKit og Google Cast kan afhænge af region og sprog.

LG Channels-startskærmen viser den brede vifte af indhold, som er tilgængeligt på et LG TV.

Stream en bred vifte af indhold. Gratis. 

LG's ekslusive streamingtjeneste, LG Channels, giver dig gratis et bredt udvalg af live- og on-demand-kanaler lige ved hånden. 

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region. 

Tre forskellige ikoner viser, hvordan LG Channels kan bruges helt uden abonnement, betaling eller opsætning af en ekstern enhed.

Gratis. Ingen kontrakt. Kabelfrit.

Alt, du har brug for at til at komme i gang med at se programmer, uden at skulle bekymre dig om skjulte omkostninger eller installere en set-top-boks. 

Gaming Portal forvandler dit TV til den perfekte hub for gaming

Spil i tusindvis af spil direkte på dit LG TV med adgang til GeForce NOW-, Amazon Luna-, Blacknut-, Boosteroid og nu Xbox-apps. Oplev en bred vifte af spiloplevelser – fra AAA-titler med gamepad til afslappede spil, du kan styre fra din fjernbetjening.

Startskærm for Gaming Portal. En markør bevæger sig og klikker for at vise mange populære spiltitler og den tilføjede funktion, som gør det muligt at vælge spil, afhængigt af, om du styrer dem med en gamepad eller din fjernbetjening.

*Understøttelse af Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Understøttelse af cloud-gaming og spil i Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Visse gaming-tjenester kan kræve et abonnement og en gamepad.

Bedste OLED TV til film

Se film blive vakt til live i din hjemmebiograf gennem FILMMAKER MODE med Ambient Light Compensation, der tilpasser sig det omgivende lys for at opnå billedkvalitet, som lever op til filmmagernes højeste standarder.

Dolby Vision og Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Oplev biograffilm som instruktøren havde til hensigt med Dolby Vision og FILMMAKER MODE med Ambient Light Compensation, der tilpasses omgivelserne, så billederne er så tæt på deres oprindelige form som muligt.

Dolby Atmos

Lad livagtig surroundsound bevæge sig overalt omkring dig, så du føler, at du er i handlingens centrum.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE er et varemærke tilhørende UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE med Dolby Vision understøttes.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE starter automatisk på AppleTV+ og Amazon Prime video-appen.

Certifikationsmærke fra Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet.

Certifikationsmærke fra Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet.

Fremstillet med miljøet for øje

Pålidelige globale institutioner har anerkendt LG TV's miljøbevidste bestræbelser. Nu certificeret af Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet. 

*Intertek-certificering for ressourceeffektivitet gælder for følgende modeller: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 og QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 og QNED80.

*Besøg https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home, og få mere at vide.

Stort hvidt rum fyldt med OLED TV’er, der viser, hvordan LG har præsenteret banebrydende innovationer i mere end ti år. Emblemet “Verdens førende OLED TV i 12 år” kan også ses.

LG OLED

Se den endeløse innovation

Se den endeløse innovation Learn More

*Billederne øverst på denne side med produktoplysninger er kun til illustrative formål. Se galleribillederne for at få en mere nøjagtig repræsentation.

*Alle billederne ovenfor er simulerede.

*Tjenestens tilgængelighed afhænger af region og land.

*Personlige tjenester kan afhænge af tredjepartsprogrammets politikker.

*AI Magic Remote skal muligvis købes separat, afhængigt af dit fjernsyns størrelse, model og region.

Alle specifikationer

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

