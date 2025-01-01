About Cookies on This Site

Ægte trådløst TV, 97" LG SIGNATURE OLED M5 med video- og lydoverførsel i 4K

OLED97M59LA
Visning forfra af LG OLED M5 TV. På skærmen er der et emblem for 12 år som nummer 1 OLED i verden og logo for LG OLED evo AI 2025. En Zero Connect Box i hjørnet med titlen “Zero Connect Box med trådløs video- og lydoverførsel i 4K 144 Hz”
Zero Connect Box med dens tilhørende mål angivet i millimeter.
Visning forfra og fra siden af LG OLED M5 TV, hvor dets mål for længde, bredde, højde og dybde ses.
LG OLED M5 TV, der viser udsigten fra en hule til himlen. Tekst fortæller, at detaljerne er imponerende og viser visuelt tabsfri 4K-kvalitet.
LG OLED M5 TV, som viser et spil der spilles, hvilket illustrerer det glatte og gnidningsfri gameplay. En Zero Connect Box ses, som passer godt ind i rummet. Gaming-certificeringer er synlige. Tekst fortæller om 120 Hz trådløs gaming med superhurtig respons og lav forsinkelse.
Tre ikoner, som repræsenterer de tre gratis fordele ved LG True Wireless TV. Lokationsfri, fri for ledningsrod, nul besvær. Tekst fortæller om at frigøre sig for grænserne ved ledningsforbundet TV og nyde en opsætning uden besvær og et åbent rum med rene linjer.
En rumfærge letter fra jorden. Scenen er opdelt i midten, hvor den ene halvdel er lidt mørkere og mere mat. Den anden halvdel viser, hvordan eksplosionen efter affyringen er bemærkelsesværdig lys, hvilket demonstrerer, hvor lyse billeder kan være på et LG OLED TV med Brightness Booster Max' struktur til udsendelse af lys og lyskontrolarkitektur.
Stue med et vægmonteret LG OLED TV. På TV'et ses en bjergkæde mod en mørk nattehimmel fyldt med stjerner. Denne scene er opdelt i to for at vise, hvordan Perfekt sort leverer ægte sorte niveauer, uanset om der er lyst eller mørkt omkring dig. Den ene side viser en mere mat og grå version af landskabet, som er mærket “Ikke Perfekt sort skærm”. På den anden side ses et bedre billede med større dynamisk område for sort og hvid. Dette er mærket “Perfekt sort skærm”. Logo-certificering er også synlig, perfekt sort teknologi leverer sorte niveauer under eller lig med 0,24 nit op til 500 lux. En tekstboble ved siden af siger, kontroller certificeringsmærket for Perfekt sort.
Farvestrålende papegøje i ultrahøj opløsning mod en sort baggrund. Vanddråber hænger i luften omkring den. Billedet viser Perfekt farve, da hver enkelt nuance på papegøjens krop er klar og livlig. Forskellige logocertificeringer fra UL og Intertek kan ses. Disse henviser til 100 % og 100 % farvevolumen. Teksten “Tjek certificeringsmærket for Perfect Color” er også synlig.
Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren. Tekst forklarer, at AI Chatbot kan forstå brugerens intentioner og foreslå løsninger i forbindelse med problemløsning.
LG AI Magic Remote med AI-knappen fremhævet. Omkring den er de forskellige funktionaliteter, en bruger kan tilgå fra knappen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Teksten forklarer, at LG AI Magic Remote fuldfører din AI-oplevelse med en dedikeret AI-knap og kan bruges som en luftmus. Bare peg og klik.
Rummelig stue med udsigt over en storby. LG OLED TV er monteret på væggen med en LG Soundbar. TV'ets One Wall Design giver mulighed for, at det kan flugte med væggen og passe godt ind i rummet. En Zero Connect Box er synlig, men gemt bort.
LG Ægte trådløst TV, 97” LG SIGNATURE OLED M5 med video- og lydoverførsel i 4K, OLED97M59LA
Rummelig stue med udsigt over en storby. LG OLED TV på en fod. Det ultraslanke design får skærmen til at føles fordybende. En Zero Connect Box er synlig, men gemt bort.
Nøglefunktioner

  • Trådløs overførsel i 4K med visuelt tabsfri kvalitet gennem Zero Connect Box.
  • 4K-billedkvalitet, AI-opskalerede billeder og surroundsound fra alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • Op til 1,5X lysere billeder fra Brightness Booster Max sammenlignet med almindelige OLED TV'er
  • Perfect Black og Perfect Color giver ægte sorte niveauer, fantastisk kontrast og nøjagtige, livagtige farver.
  • Ekstra tilpasset AI TV-oplevelse, der er skræddersyet til dine præferencer med LG webOS
Mere
2025 CES Innovation Awards-badge med en Best of Innovation-citation.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree(OLED M5, 83")

Videoskærm

Logo for Reviewed Awards CES 2025.

Reviewed Awards – CES 2025

“M5's trådløse egenskaber forbedrer alle aspekter af billedkvaliteten og signalafstanden.”

CES Innovation Awards-badge med en 2025 Honoree-citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersikkerhed

Cybersecurity

Logo for AVForums Editor's Choice for LG webOS 24 som bedste system til smart-tv 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – bedste system til smart-tv 2024/25

“webOS 24 fortsætter med at levere en elegant, hurtig og brugervenlig smart-oplevelse, der også er frisk og velordnet.”

*CES Innovation Awards er baseret på beskrivende materialer, som er indsendt til dommerne. CTA har ikke verificeret nøjagtigheden af noget af det, som er blevet indsendt, eller af nogle de påstande, der er blevet fremsat, ligesom det produkt, der har modtaget prisen, ikke er blevet testet.

Ægte trådløsBilledkvalitetwebOS til AILydkvalitetDesignUnderholdning

Verdens første ægte trådløse tv med LG OLED G5’s billedkvalitet

Nu er trådløs 4K-overførsel her. Vores True Wireless-teknologi skåner dig for begrænsningerne ved ledningsforbundne forbindelser, mens du stadig får fantastisk billede og lyd – ligesom på et ledningsforbundet TV.

Rodet TV-opsætning med alt ekstraudstyret under TV'et med masser af ledninger. Opsætningen forsvinder pludselig og erstattes af et LG True Wireless TV. Ingen ledninger i sigte.

Oplev skarpe billeder i 4K uden visuelle mangler ligesom på et ledningsforbundet TV

True Wireless-teknologi med overførsel af video og lyd i 4K 120 Hz sikrer, at du får samme oplevelse som på et ledningsforbundet TV. Få indhold med minimale forsinkelser, hvor der ikke gås på kompromis med den visuelle kvalitet.

LG OLED M5 TV, der viser udsigten fra en hule til himlen. Detaljerne er imponerende med visuelt tabsfri 4K-kvalitet.

*Uden synligt tab i interne testresultater med ISO/IEC 29170-2 med faktisk ydeevne afhængigt af indstillingerne, omgivelserne og brugen.

Spil uden afbrydelser med trådløst spil med ekstremt lav forsinkelse

Certificeret for glat og problemfri trådløs spilydeevne. Nyd Intertek-certificeret 0,1 ms responstid i 120 Hz, Nvidia G-Sync-kompatibilitet, AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000 og meget mere.

LG OLED M5 TV, som viser et spil i aktion, hvilket illustrerer det ubesværede gameplay. En Zero Connect Box ses, som passer godt ind i rummet. Nvidia G-Sync-logo, AMD FreeSync Premium-logo og Intertek-certificering for 0,1 ms responstid kan ses. Gaming-certificeringer er synlige.
Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium og andre spilrelaterede certificeringer er også synlige.

*Nvidia G-Sync Compatible og AMD FreeSync Premium-validering baseret på lav signalforsinkelse, mindre hak og en oplevelse uden flimmer.

*HGiG er en frivillig gruppe af virksomheder fra spil og TV-skærmbranchen, der mødes for at udarbejde vejledninger, som forbedrer forbrugerens spiloplevelse i HDR og gøre dem tilgængelige for offentligheden.

*Understøttelse af HGiG kan variere efter land.

*clearMR er et certificeringsprogram fra VESA til evaluering af skærmens ydeevne mht. bevægelsessløring.

*Den faktiske ydeevne kan afhænge af indstillinger, netværksforbindelse og brugsmiljøet.

*LG OLED-skærme er certificeret af Intertek for 0,1 ms responstid (grå-til-grå) og kvalificeret spilydeevne.

Slip for begrænsningerne ved ledningsforbundet tv

Nyd friheden ved en ubesværet opsætning, der giver dig et overskueligt rum. Forbind dine andre enheder til din Zero Connect Box, og bliv trådløs.

Sted-uafhængig

Zero Connect Box er let at installere hvor som helst. Den kræver ikke en direkte forbindelse til dit TV, og du kan indrette dit rum, som du har lyst.

Uden kabelrod

Transformer dit område til at være så visuelt behageligt som muligt. Gør det overskueligt, og slip for kabelrod omkring dit tv.

Ubesværet

Tilslut alle dine enheder til Zero Connect Box i stedet for dit tv, og få et perfekt underholdningssystem uden besvær.

Gør tætsiddende vægmontering lettere med Zero Connect Box

Monter lettere dit tv på væggen. Dyre vægmodifikationer er overflødige, da din Zero Connect Box gør det muligt at slutte andre enheder trådløst til dit TV.

Sammenligning af ledningsforbundet TV og LG True Wireless TV hvad angår installation. Med ledningsforbundet tv kunne det være nødvendigt med ekstra ombygning for at gemme alle andre enheder bagved tv’et. Den rodede opsætning og ledningerne kan stadig ses gennem hullerne. På mærkaten står der “Installation i væggen med ekstra omkostninger”. Med LG True Wireless er tv’et vægmonteret direkte på væggen. Ingen kabler eller enheder er synlige. På mærkaten står der, “Problemfri, omkostningseffektiv montering”.

*Vi anbefaler, at du installerer Zero Connect Box lavere end dit TV’s trådløse modtager.

*Enheder skal forbindes med kabel til Zero Connect Box.

*Fjernsyn og Zero Connect Box skal begge være tilsluttet med strømkabel.

*Placering af Zero Connect Box i et kabinet kan resultere i signalinterferens afhængigt af kabinettets materiale og tykkelse.

*Der kan være en smule afstand mellem tv'et og væggen, afhængigt af installationsmiljøet. Installationskravene varierer. Se installationsvejledningen for at få flere oplysninger.

Vores allerbedste alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 giver den optimale oplevelse, når du ser på skærmen

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 opskalerer billeder til 4K-kvalitet med utrolige farver og lysstyrke. AI-motorer registrerer genstande med præcision på pixel-niveau, hvilket forbedrer billedkvaliteten og giver dig den bedst mulige oplevelse, når du ser på skærmen.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 mod en mørk baggrund. Den afgiver lilla og blåt lys, som oplyser mikrochip-kredsløbene, der omgiver den, indefra. Ydeevnestatistik er synlig. 6,7 gange bedre AI-neural behandling, NPU. 2,2 gange hurtigere operationer, CPU. 3,6 gange bedre grafik, GPU.

*Sammenlignet med Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 på startniveau fra samme år, baseret på interne specifikationer.

*Billeder med 1,5X højere lysstyrke takket være Brightness Booster Max

Med den nye algoritme til lysforstærkning og lyskontrolarkitekturen i alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 får du op til 1,5 gange lysere billeder.

Scene med opsendelse af en rumfærge opdelt i to. Den ene halvdel af scenen er lys og levende, takket været LG's algoritme til forstærkning af lysstyrke. Den anden halvdel er mørk, nedtonet og grå.

*Lysstyrke afhænger af model, skærmstørrelse og markedsregion.

*Maksimal lysstyrke er 1,5X lysere end LG OLED B5 ved 10 % vindue ved interne målinger.

*Maksimal lysstyrke er 1,5X højere end dem, som ikke er OLED evo undtagen 97”.

Oplev Perfect Black OLED, kun med LG OLED

Perfect Black og Color, uanset om det er lyst eller mørkt, kun med LG OLED TV

Perfekt sort er UL-verificeret og giver ægte sorte niveauer, der forbedrer den opfattede lysstyrke og kontrast. Har også opnået UL-øjensikkerhedsverifikation for en mere komfortabel seeroplevelse ved at reducere emissioner af blåt lys.

LG OLED TV viser en visuel sammenligning af en skærm med perfekt farve og perfekt sort og en uden. UL- og øjensikkerhedscertificeringer kan ses med tekst, der opfordrer til at tjekke mærkerne.

*LG OLED-skærmen er verificeret af UL for perfekt sort målt til IDMS 11.5 ringlysrefleksion, baseret på et typisk miljø med indendørs belysning (en lux-værdi mellem 200 og 500).

*Den faktiske ydeevne afhænger af omgivelserne, herunder belysningen.

*LG OLED-skærm er verificeret af UL for perfekt farve målt til IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection-standarder.

*LG OLED TV-skærme er blevet certificeret som en Circadian Performance Factor af eyesafe®

*Skærmbilleder simuleret for illustrative formål.

Perfekt farve

Certificeret for 100 % farvevolumen og 100 % farvenøjagtighed. Nyd nøjagtige og levende farver, selv i sollys eller mørke miljøer.

Farvestrålende papegøje i ultrahøj opløsning mod en sort baggrund. Vanddråber hænger i luften omkring den. Billedet viser Perfekt farve, da hver enkelt nuance på papegøjens krop er klar og livlig. Forskellige logocertificeringer fra UL og Intertek kan ses. Disse henviser til dets påstande om 100 % farvenøjagtighed og 100 % farvevolumen. Teksten “Tjek certificeringsmærket for Perfekt farve” er også synlig.

*”100 % farvenøjagtighed” og “100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3” gælder for OLED-tv’er lanceret i 2025.

*LG OLED-skærm er verificeret af UL for perfekt farve målt til IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection-standarder.

*LG OLED-skærmen er certificeret af Intertek for 100 % farvenøjagtighed målt i henhold til CIE DE2000-standarden med 125 farvemønstre.

*Farveskalavolumen for visning (CGV) er identisk med eller overstiger DCI-P3-farverummets CGV, hvilket er verificeret uafhængigt af Intertek.

Væk hver pixel til live med AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer OLED-Dynamic Tone Mapping analyserer hver pixel for at forbedre opløsning, lysstyrke, dybde og klarhed.

Streger bevæger sig på tværs af et meget mat og næsten gråt billede af en leopard i en skov, som om en supercomputer analyserer elementerne i denne frame. En laser tegner leopardens silhuet, hvorefter den er forbedret med mere lysstyrke og skarphed samt flere farver. Baggrunden transformeres også fra venstre til højre, nu med forbedret kontrast, dybde og farver.

*AI Picture Pro fungerer med alt copyrightbeskyttet indhold på OTT-tjenester.

*Billedkvaliteten af opskaleret indhold afhænger af kildeopløsningen.

Den næste generation af LG AI TV

Se mere

AI Magic Remote fuldender AI-oplevelsen

Styr nemt dit tv med AI Magic Remote – intet behov for ekstra enheder. Ved hjælp af dens bevægelsessensor og rullehjul kan du pege og klikke for at bruge den som en luftmus eller blot tale og bruge stemmekommandoer.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tilgængelighed og funktioner afhænger af region og understøttet sprog, selv for den samme model.

*Nogle funktioner kan kræve en internetforbindelse.

*AI Voice Recognition er kun tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

Familie på fire samlet omkring et LG AI TV. En cirkel ses omkring den person, der holder fjernbetjeningen, og vedkommendes navn vises. Dette viser, hvordan AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers stemmesignatur. webOS-grænsefladen viser derefter, hvordan AI automatisk skifter konto og anbefaler tilpasset indhold.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers unikke stemmesignatur og viser personlige anbefalinger, så snart du begynder at tale.

*Der vises muligvis reduceret eller begrænset indhold afhængigt af regionen og netværksforbindelsen.

*Voice ID-understøttelse afhænger af region og land og er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-tv, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter.

*Det fungerer kun med apps, der understøtter Voice ID-kontoen.

Nærbillede af en LG OLED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Et lille chatvindue åbnes. Det viser, at brugeren har spurgt, hvilke sportsspil man kan vælge. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

Nærbillede af en LG OLED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Et lille chatvindue åbnes. Det viser, at brugeren har spurgt, hvilke sportsspil man kan vælge. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Spørg dit tv om hvad som helst. Indbygget AI genkender din stemme og leverer hurtigt tilpassede anbefalinger til dine anmodninger. Du kan også få flere resultater og løsninger med Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-tv, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter.

*USA og Sydkorea bruger LLM-modellen.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse.

Science-fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG OLED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

Science-fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG OLED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

AI Chatbot

Interager med AI Chatbot gennem AI Magic Remote for at løse alle problemer lige fra konfiguration af indstillinger til fejlfinding. AI’en kan forstå brugerens hensigt og vil finde øjeblikkelige løsninger.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse.

*AI Chatbot er tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

*Det er muligt at knytte AI Chatbot til kundeservice.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.

AI Concierge

Et kort tryk på AI-knappen på din fjernbetjening åbner din AI Concierge, som giver tilpassede nøgleord og anbefalinger baseret på din søge- og visningshistorik.

*Understøttede menuer og apps afhænger af landet.

*De menuer, der vises, kan være forskellige ved udgivelsen.

*Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Picture Wizard-proces. Rækker af billeder vises, hvor brugerens valg fremhæves. Et indlæsningsikon vises sammen med et landskabsbillede, som forbedres fra venstre til højre.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerede algoritmer lærer dine præferencer ved at gennemgå 1,6 milliarder billedmuligheder. Dit tv skaber et personligt tilpasset billede til dig ud fra dine valg.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Sound Wizard-proces. Rækker af lydklipikoner bliver valgt. En jazzsanger og en saxofonspiller vises, mens lydbølger repræsenterer den personlige lyd animeret på tværs af billedet.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Sound Wizard

Vælg den lyd, du kan lide, fra et udvalg af lydklip. AI skaber ud fra 40 millioner parametre en skræddersyet lydprofil, der er justeret til dine præferencer.

Person i sin stue. Taleboble omkring vedkommende, som viser, hvordan denne interagerer med sit LG TV ved blot at sige “Hej LG”.

Person i sin stue. Taleboble omkring vedkommende, som viser, hvordan denne interagerer med sit LG TV ved blot at sige “Hej LG”.

Du skal bare sige “Hej LG” for at interagere med dit tv

Dit tv’s AI er altid klar til dine anmodninger. Du behøver ikke engang trykke på en knap. Du skal bare sige “Hej LG”. Herefter lytter AI’en til dine anmodninger.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Nye opgraderinger i fem år med det prisvindende webOS Re:New Program

Få fulde opgraderinger, og oplev fordelene ved vores nye funktioner og software. webOS, som er en CES Innovation-prismodtager i kategorien cybersikkerhed, giver dig tryghed ved at beskytte dine personlige oplysninger og data.

*webOS Re:New Program findes på OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD-tv’er lanceret i 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program understøtter i alt fire opgraderinger over fem år. Tærsklen er den forudinstallerede version af webOS, og opgraderingenstidsplanen varierer fra månedsafslutning til begyndelsen på året.

*Opdateringer og tidsplanen for visse funktioner, applikationer og tjenester kan afhænge af model og region.

*Opgraderinger er tilgængelige for OLED-tv’er lanceret i 2022 og UHD-tv’er lanceret i 2023 og senere modeller.

Oplev, hvad LG AI TV kan gøre for dig.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Med LG Gallery+ kan du designe dit rum, så det passer til din smag

Lav din skærm om til et levende lærred med 100 kunstværker, fordybende scenarier og videoer, som passer til omgivelserne. Jævnlige opdateringer af biblioteket sørger for at berige dit rum, selv når du ikke ser tv.

*Det tilgængelige indhold kan være forskelligt fra land til land.

*Der kan forekommer ændringer af det indhold, som tilbydes.

Gør dit hjem personligt på uendeligt mange måder

Tilpas dit hjemmegalleri med dit eget valg af musik, billeder og meget mere. Vælg, hvad du ønsker at vise på dit tv, afhængigt af dine aktuelle præferencer.

Synkroniser musik og billeder til dit humør

Kombiner baggrundsmusik med billeder, og skab den stemning, du ønsker. Du kan vælge musik, som er valgt på forhånd for dig, eller endda forbinde din mobilenhed via Bluetooth og afspille dine egne numre.

Gennemgang af, hvordan et LG TV kan konfigureres til at afspille stemningsmusik, der synkroniseres med billederne.
Et vægmonteret LG TV med en mobiltelefon i forgrunden. Processen med at konfigurere Google Fotos på et LG TV vises.

Et vægmonteret LG TV med en mobiltelefon i forgrunden. Processen med at konfigurere Google Fotos på et LG TV vises.

Få nem adgang til Google Fotos, og vis dine minder frem

Forbind din Google Fotos-konto på praktisk vis til dit tv, udelukkende ved hjælp af din telefon. Gør dit rum mere personligt, helt uden besvær, med indhold fra dit eget fotobibliotek.

*Funktionen virker, når du er logget ind på din Google Fotos-konto og har mindst ti billeder i appen.

Informationstavlen vises på et vægtmonteret LG TV. Forskellige funktioner fra vejropdateringer, sports alerts, tv-programlægning, Home Hub og Google Kalender vises.

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Kunstwerke aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Vær opdateret via et personligt dashboard med alt på ét sted

Få et hurtigt overblik over vigtige oplysninger. Du kan få vejropdateringer og sports alerts, se din Google Kalender og endda aktivere beskeder fra Home Hub, dine visningsreservationer og meget mere.

*Adgang til Google Kalender kræver en Google-konto.

Smarte indstillinger tilpasser sig ændringer i dit miljø

Always Ready

Mens du sparer på strømmen, kan du stadig nyde og vise dine valgte kunstværker eller udvalgte billeder gennem Gallery+, når dit tv er slukket og det bliver til et digitalt lærred.

AI-lysstyrkekontrol

De indbyggede sensorer i dit tv registrerer lys og justerer skærmens lysstyrke i forhold til dette, så skærmen er optimal at se på under alle lysforhold.

Bevægelsessensor

Bevægelsesregistrering lader dit tv reagere på en intelligent måde ved at skifte tilstand i forhold til, om du befinder dig tæt på det eller ej.

*Lysstyrkesensorer kan være forskellige fra model til model.

*Bevægelsessensorer findes kun på M5- og G5-modellerne.

LG TV med Home Hub på skærmen. UI viser Google Home, ThinQ og andre tingenes internet for at vise, hvordan du let kan styre alle dine intelligente enheder på dit TV.

Home Hub, alt-i-én-platformen til dit smarte hjem

Administrer nemt flere LG-apparater i hjemmet sammen med dine Google Home-enheder mm. Oplev, hvor nemt det er at styre hele dit hjem med et enkelt, brugervenligt kontrolpanel.

*LG understøtter trådløse “Matter”-netværksenheder. Tjenester og funktioner, der understøtter “Matter”, kan afhænge af de forbundne enheder. Den første forbindelse til ThinQ og Matter skal oprettes via ThinQ-mobilappen.

*Brug af håndfri stemmefunktion uden fjernbetjening er kun muligt med alpha 9 AI Processor og alpha 11 AI Processor. Det kan afhænge af produkter og regioner.

AI Sound Pro justerer din lyd og giver en stærkere effekt

*Skal aktiveres via lydtilstandsmenuen.

*Lydoplevelsen kan variere alt efter omgivelserne.

Forbedr din lyd med LG TV og LG Soundbar 

*Soundbar kan købes separat.

*Sound Mode Control afhænger af modellen.

*Bemærk, at tjenesten muligvis ikke er tilgængelig på købstidspunktet. En netværksforbindelse er nødvendig for at kunne opdatere.

*Fjernbetjent brug af LG TV er begrænset til visse funktioner.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface findes på LG OLED TV'er lanceret i 2025.

Find de bedste LG Soundbarer til dit tv

Ultraslankt design

Dit TV’s elegante ramme giver et helt nyt moderne udseende og en mere atmosfærisk oplevelse, når du ser TV.

*Størrelsen på kanten afhænger af serien og størrelsen.

Person holder sin telefon i sin stue. På telefonen er der et transmissionsikon, som viser, at telefonens skærm spejles på tv'et. På tv’et vises en basketballkamp, og i siden ses den spejlede skærm med spillerstatistik.

Mere sjov med flere skærme takket være Multi view

Få mest ud af dit tv med Multi view. Spejl dine enheder ved hjælp af Google Cast og AirPlay. Opdel din skærm i to visninger, og få underholdning på flere skærme med et snuptag.

*Indstillingerne for billede og lyd er de samme på begge skærme.

*Apple, Apple-logoet, Apple TV, AirPlay og HomeKit er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc., registreret i USA og andre lande.

*Understøttelse af AirPlay 2, HomeKit og Google Cast kan afhænge af region og sprog.

LG Channels-startskærmen viser den brede vifte af indhold, som er tilgængeligt på et LG TV.

Stream en bred vifte af indhold. Gratis. 

LG's eksklusive streamingtjeneste, LG Channels, giver dig gratis et bredt udvalg af live- og on-demand-kanaler lige ved hånden.

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region.

Tre forskellige ikoner viser, hvordan LG Channels kan bruges helt uden abonnement, betaling eller opsætning af en ekstern enhed.

Gratis. Ingen kontrakt. Kabelfrit.

Få alt, hvad du skal bruge for at komme i gang med at se programmer, uden at bekymre dig om skjulte omkostninger eller installation af en set-top-boks.

Gaming Portal forvandler dit tv til den perfekte gamingcentral

Spil i tusindvis af spil direkte på dit LG TV med adgang til GeForce NOW-, Amazon Luna-, Blacknut-, Boosteroid og nu Xbox-apps. Oplev en bred vifte af spiloplevelser lige fra AAA-titler med gamepad til afslappede spil, som du kan styre med din fjernbetjening.

Startskærm for Gaming Portal. En markør bevæger sig og klikker for at vise mange populære spiltitler og den tilføjede funktion, som gør det muligt at vælge spil, alt efter om du styrer dem med en gamepad eller din fjernbetjening.

*Understøttelse af Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Understøttelse af cloudspil og spil i Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Visse gaming-tjenester kan kræve et abonnement og en gamepad.

Bedste OLED TV til film

Se film blive vakt til live i din hjemmebiograf gennem FILMMAKER MODE med Ambient Light Compensation, der tilpasser sig det omgivende lys for at opnå billedkvalitet, som lever op til filmmagernes højeste standarder.

Dolby Vision og Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Oplev biograffilm som instruktøren havde til hensigt med Dolby Vision og FILMMAKER MODE med Ambient Light Compensation, der tilpasses omgivelserne, så billederne er så tæt på deres oprindelige form som muligt.

Dolby Atmos

Lad livagtig surroundsound bevæge sig overalt omkring dig, så du føler, at du er i handlingens centrum.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE er et varemærke tilhørende UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE med Dolby Vision understøttes.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE starter automatisk i AppleTV+ og Amazon Prime video-appen.

Certifikationsmærke fra Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet.

Certifikationsmærke fra Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet.

Fremstillet med miljøet for øje

Pålidelige globale institutioner har anerkendt LG TV's miljøbevidste bestræbelser. Nu certificeret af Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet.

*Intertek-certificering for ressourceeffektivitet gælder for følgende modeller: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 og QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 og QNED80.

*Besøg https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home, og få mere at vide.

Stort hvidt rum fyldt med OLED TV’er, der viser, hvordan LG har præsenteret banebrydende innovationer i mere end ti år. Emblemet “Verdens førende OLED TV i 12 år” kan også ses.

LG OLED

Se den endeløse innovation

Se den endeløse innovation Learn More

*Billederne øverst på denne side med produktoplysninger er kun til illustrative formål. Se galleribillederne for at få en mere nøjagtig repræsentation.

*Alle billederne ovenfor er simulerede.

*De produktoplysninger, som vises på billedet, kan være forskellige.

*Tjenestens tilgængelighed afhænger af region og land.

*Personlige tjenester kan variere afhængigt af tredjepartsprogrammets politikker.

*AI Magic Remote kan kræve et separat køb afhængigt af dit TV’s størrelse, model og region.

Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

STREGKODE

  • Stregkode

    8806096427958

TILGÆNGELIGHED

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Høj Kontrast

    Ja

  • Invertere Farver

    Ja

FORBINDELSER

  • Bluetooth Understøttelse

    Ja (v 5.3)

  • CI Indgang

    1stk

  • Ethernet Indgang

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Retur Kanal

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Indgange

    3ea (understøtter 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (3 port))

  • RF Indgang (Antenne Kabel)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optisk Digigral Lydudgang

    1ea

  • USB Indgange

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Pakke Dimension (WxHxD mm)

    2 715 x 1 530 x 335

  • Total vægt med emballage (kg)

    101,0

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    2 155 x 1 235 x 28,2

  • Tv Dimensioner med stand (WxHxD mm)

    2 155 x 1 628 x 580

  • TV Stander (WxHxD mm)

    1 658 x 580

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    57,5

  • TV vægt med stand (kg)

    65,4

  • Vesa Montering (WxH mm)

    600 x 400

GAMING

  • ALLM (Automatisk Lav Latenstids Tilstand)

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision til Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Ja

  • Freesync Kombatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Spiloptimering

    Ja (Spil panel)

  • 10 tilstande (Personlig billedguide, Levende, Standard, Øko, Biograf, Sport, Spil, Filmskaber, (ISF) Ekspert (Lyst Rum), (ISF) Ekspert (Mørkt Rum))

    Ja

  • HGIG Mode (HDR Gaming Interest Group)

    Ja

  • Responstid

    Mindre end 0,1 ms

  • VRR (Variabel Opdateringshastighed)

    Ja (Op til 120Hz)

BILLEDE (PROCESSOR)

  • AI Lysstyrke Kontrol

    Ja

  • AI Genre Valg

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ja

  • AI Opskalering

    α11 AI Super Ylösskaalaus 4K

  • Autokalibrering

    Ja

  • Dæmpnings teknologi

    Pixel Dæmpning

  • Dynamisk Tonekortlægning

    Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Høj Billedhastighed

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Bevægelse

    OLED Bevægelse

  • Billedtilstand

    10 tilstand

  • Billed Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Ja

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 200~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand By strømforbrug

    Under 0,5W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skærm opløsning

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Skærmtype

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Bred Farveskal

    OLED Color

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Altid Klar

    Ja

  • Full Web Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Håndfri stemmestyring

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligent Stemme Genkendelse

    Ja

  • LG Kanaler

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Fjernbetjening

    Inkluderet

  • Multi Skærm

    Ja

  • Operativ System

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Fjernbetjenings App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Kamera kombatibel

    Ja

  • Stemme-ID

    Ja

  • Fungerer med Apple AirPlay

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ja

TILBEHØR INKLUDERET

  • Strømkabel

    Yes (Attached)

  • Fjernbetjening

    Premium Magic Remote PM25 med NFC

LYD

  • AI Akustisk Justering

    Ja

  • AI Lyd

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Lydformater

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Lydeffekt

    60W

  • Bluetooth Surround Klar

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Klar Stemme Pro

    Ja (AI Objektremastering)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Samtidige lydudgange

    Ja

  • Lydtilstandsdeling

    Ja

  • Højtaler Retning

    Nedafgående

  • Højtaler System

    4.2 Kanals

  • WiSa Klar

    Ja (Op til 2,1 Kanals)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

MODTAGER

  • Analog tv-modtagelse

    Ja

  • Digital tv-modtagelse

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.
For at lære mere om, hvordan dette produkt håndterer data, og dine rettigheder som bruger, besøg venligst ″Datadækning og specifikationer″ på LG Privacy

Det siger folk