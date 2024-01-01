Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 86" QNED AI QNED81 4K Smart TV 2025
86QNED81A6A EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

LG 86" QNED AI QNED81 4K Smart TV 2025

86QNED81A6A EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG 86" QNED AI QNED81 4K Smart TV 2025

86QNED81A6A
Introduktionsvideo om QNED81 USP.
Visning forfra af LG QNED81 TV, LG QNED AI-logo i øverste hjørne. LG QNED TV viser farverige og malingagtige teksturer, der forenes.
Visning forfra af LG QNED81 TV, LG QNED AI-logo i øverste hjørne. LG QNED TV viser farverige og malingagtige teksturer, der forenes.
Visning bagfra af LG QNED81 TV
Visning forfra og fra siden af LG QNED81 AI 4K Smart TV, hvor ses dets mål for længde, bredde, højde og dybde.
Maling sprøjter op fra gulvet i diverse farver. Intertrek-certificering der giver 100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3. Titlen beskriver LG’s nye og unikke brede farveskalateknologi, der giver dig mulighed for at se levende farver på din skærm.
Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 begynder at lyse gult, og farverige lyn skyder ud fra den. Titlen beskriver, hvordan processoren leverer 4K-kvalitet samt betagende farve og lysstyrke.
Før og efter-sammenligning af, hvordan LG 4K-superopskalering forbedrer billedkvaliteten. To paneler viser det samme billede af en farverig fugl, der sidder på en gren i en skov. Panelet til højre er nedtonet. Titlen beskriver, hvordan 4K-superopskalering forbedrer opløsning lysstyrke og klarhed.
Set inde fra en hule og ud mod indgangen, hvor en blå himmel og horisont kan ses. Hele scenen er opdelt i to for at vise evnen ved QNED’s Advanced Local Dimming. På den ene side er farver og detaljer udvaskede, og billederne forekommer slørede. Etiketten siger, “Traditionel LED”. Den anden side har fantastiske sorte farver, bedre kontrast, lysstyrke og farve. Etiketten siger, “Advanced Local Dimming”. Titlen beskriver, hvordan avanceret lokal dæmpning giver et skarpere billede.
En familie sidder på en sofa og ser på et LG QNED TV, som er monteret på væggen over en LG Soundbar, med en lille pige, som peger på en skærm med to delfiner. Titlen beskriver, hvordan hver handling ser mere fantastisk ud på en ultrastor skærm.
LG TV-skærm med en AI Magic Remote i forgrunden. AI-knapper er fremhævet, og en taleboble viser teksten, “foreslå en film, jeg kan lide”. På skærmen ser vi brugerikonet E, der angiver, hvordan AI Voice ID kunne identificere, hvilken bruger det var, og give personrettede anbefalinger baseret på deres stemme alene.
LG AI Magic Remote med AI-knappen fremhævet. Omkring den er de forskellige funktionaliteter, en bruger kan tilgå fra knappen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Teksten forklarer, at LG AI Magic Remote fuldfører din AI-oplevelse med en dedikeret AI-knap og kan bruges som en luftmus. Bare peg og klik.
Nærbillede af en LG TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.
Introduktionsvideo om QNED81 USP.
Visning forfra af LG QNED81 TV, LG QNED AI-logo i øverste hjørne. LG QNED TV viser farverige og malingagtige teksturer, der forenes.
Visning forfra af LG QNED81 TV, LG QNED AI-logo i øverste hjørne. LG QNED TV viser farverige og malingagtige teksturer, der forenes.
Visning bagfra af LG QNED81 TV
Visning forfra og fra siden af LG QNED81 AI 4K Smart TV, hvor ses dets mål for længde, bredde, højde og dybde.
Maling sprøjter op fra gulvet i diverse farver. Intertrek-certificering der giver 100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3. Titlen beskriver LG’s nye og unikke brede farveskalateknologi, der giver dig mulighed for at se levende farver på din skærm.
Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 begynder at lyse gult, og farverige lyn skyder ud fra den. Titlen beskriver, hvordan processoren leverer 4K-kvalitet samt betagende farve og lysstyrke.
Før og efter-sammenligning af, hvordan LG 4K-superopskalering forbedrer billedkvaliteten. To paneler viser det samme billede af en farverig fugl, der sidder på en gren i en skov. Panelet til højre er nedtonet. Titlen beskriver, hvordan 4K-superopskalering forbedrer opløsning lysstyrke og klarhed.
Set inde fra en hule og ud mod indgangen, hvor en blå himmel og horisont kan ses. Hele scenen er opdelt i to for at vise evnen ved QNED’s Advanced Local Dimming. På den ene side er farver og detaljer udvaskede, og billederne forekommer slørede. Etiketten siger, “Traditionel LED”. Den anden side har fantastiske sorte farver, bedre kontrast, lysstyrke og farve. Etiketten siger, “Advanced Local Dimming”. Titlen beskriver, hvordan avanceret lokal dæmpning giver et skarpere billede.
En familie sidder på en sofa og ser på et LG QNED TV, som er monteret på væggen over en LG Soundbar, med en lille pige, som peger på en skærm med to delfiner. Titlen beskriver, hvordan hver handling ser mere fantastisk ud på en ultrastor skærm.
LG TV-skærm med en AI Magic Remote i forgrunden. AI-knapper er fremhævet, og en taleboble viser teksten, “foreslå en film, jeg kan lide”. På skærmen ser vi brugerikonet E, der angiver, hvordan AI Voice ID kunne identificere, hvilken bruger det var, og give personrettede anbefalinger baseret på deres stemme alene.
LG AI Magic Remote med AI-knappen fremhævet. Omkring den er de forskellige funktionaliteter, en bruger kan tilgå fra knappen. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Teksten forklarer, at LG AI Magic Remote fuldfører din AI-oplevelse med en dedikeret AI-knap og kan bruges som en luftmus. Bare peg og klik.
Nærbillede af en LG TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

Nøglefunktioner

  • Fantastisk righoldig farvepalet med de helt nye dynamiske QNED-farver
  • 4K-billedkvalitet, opskalerede billeder og surroundlyd fra alpha 7 4K AI-processor Gen8
  • Ny AI-knap, stemmestyring, træk og slip-funktioner på AI Magic Remote
  • Præcisionsdæmpning sørger for det skarpeste billede og afslører de fineste detaljer
  • Høj opløsning på en enorm kæmpefjernsynsskærm
Mere
CES Innovation Awards-badge med en 2025 Honoree-citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersikkerhed

Logo for AVForums Editor's Choice for LG webOS 24 som bedste system til smart-tv 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice – bedste system til smart-tv 2024/25

“webOS 24 fortsætter med at levere en elegant, hurtig og brugervenlig smart-oplevelse, der også er frisk og velordnet.”

*CES Innovation Awards er baseret på beskrivende materialer indsendt til dommerne. CTA har ikke verificeret nøjagtigheden af det indsendte eller af fremsatte påstande og har ikke testet det produkt, der har modtaget prisen.

LG QNED TV mod en farvestrålende mørk baggrund. På skærmen er der en klar og farvestrålende illustration, der fremviser QNED’s farveteknologi og evne til at vise et bredt nuancespektrum med fantastisk kontrast. LG QNED AI-logoet er synligt. Titlen er, “Hver farve er gendefineret med Dynamisk QNED-farve”.

LG QNED TV mod en farvestrålende mørk baggrund. På skærmen er der en klar og farvestrålende illustration, der fremviser QNED’s farveteknologi og evne til at vise et bredt nuancespektrum med fantastisk kontrast. LG QNED AI-logoet er synligt. Titlen er, “Hver farve er gendefineret med Dynamisk QNED-farve”.

Hver farve er gendefineret med Dynamisk QNED-farve

*QNED og QNED evo er hver udstyret med forskellige farveløsninger, der udnytter LG’s seneste unikke brede farveskalateknologi, som omfatter erstatning af Quantum Dots.

BilledkvalitetwebOS til AIDesignLydkvalitetUnderholdning

Helt nye dynamiske QNED-farver

LG’s seneste unikke brede farveskalateknologi erstatter Quantum Dot og giver forbedret farvegengivelse.

Maling sprøjter op fra gulvet i diverse farver.

Intertrek-certificering der giver 100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3.

Intertrek-certificering der giver 100 % farvevolumen til DCI-P3.

Certificeret 100 % farvevolumen med LG QNED

*Farveskalavolumen for visning (CGV) er den samme som eller overstiger DCI-P3-farverummets CGV, som verificeret uafhængigt af Intertek.

Mød den kraftige og smarte alpha 7 AI-processor Gen8

Med betydelige forbedringer af ydeevnen leverer den hurtigere behandling fra alpha 7 AI-processor Gen8 nu billeder i 4K-kvalitet med meget bedre skarphed og dybde end før.

Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 begynder at lyse gult, og farverige lyn skyder ud fra den.

*Sammenlignet med Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 på startniveau fra samme år, baseret på interne specifikationer.

4K-superopskalering vækker hvert eneste billede til live

LG’s kraftige processor øger opløsningen til den oprindelige kvalitet. Få 4K-superopskalering med forbedret opløsning, lysstyrke og klarhed.

Før og efter-sammenligning af, hvordan LG 4K-superopskalering forbedrer billedkvaliteten. To paneler viser det samme billede af en farverig fugl, der sidder på en gren i en skov. Panelet til højre er nedtonet.

*Billedkvaliteten af opskaleret indhold afhænger af kildeopløsningen.

Advanced Local Dimming

Avanceret lokal dæmpnings præcise lyskontrol lader dig se hver eneste detalje klart.

Set inde fra en hule og ud mod indgangen, hvor en blå himmel og horisont kan ses. Hele scenen er opdelt i to for at vise evnen ved QNED’s Advanced Local Dimming. På den ene side er farver og detaljer udvaskede, og billederne forekommer slørede. Etiketten siger, “Traditionel LED”. Den anden side har fantastiske sorte farver, bedre kontrast, lysstyrke og farve. Etiketten siger, “Advanced Local Dimming”.

*Advanced Local Dimming findes på QNED82 på 86”/75”/65”.

*Billederne til sammenligning er simulerede og kun til illustrative formål. 

Den næste generation af LG AI TV

Se mere

AI Magic Remote fuldender AI-oplevelsen

Styr nemt dit fjernsyn med AI Magic Remote – intet behov for ekstra enheder. Med dens bevægelsessensor og rullehjul kan du pege og klikke for at bruge den som en luftmus eller blot tale for stemmekommandoer.

*AI Magic Remotes design, tilgængelighed og funktioner afhænger af region og understøttet sprog, selv for den samme model.

*Nogle funktioner kan kræve en internetforbindelse.

*AI Voice Recognition er kun tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

Familie på fire samlet omkring et LG AI TV. En cirkel ses omkring den person, der holder fjernbetjeningen, og deres navn vises. Dette demonstrerer, hvordan AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers stemmesignatur. webOS-grænsefladen viser så, hvordan AI automatisk skifter kontoen og anbefaler personrettet indhold.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID genkender hver brugers unikke stemmesignatur og tilbyder personlige anbefalinger i det øjeblik, du begynder at tale.

*Der vises muligvis reduceret eller begrænset indhold afhængigt af regionen og netværksforbindelsen.

*Voice ID-understøttelse afhænger af region og land og er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter.

*Det fungerer kun med apper, der understøtter Voice ID-konto.

Nærbillede af en LG QNED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

Nærbillede af en LG QNED TV-skærm, der viser, hvordan AI Search virker. Der åbnes et lille chatvindue, hvori det ses, at brugeren har spurgt om, hvilke sportskampe, der er tilgængelige. AI Search har svaret via chat med forhåndsvisninger af tilgængeligt indhold. Der er også et tekstfelt, hvori der kan stilles spørgsmål til Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Spørg dit fjernsyn om hvad som helst. Indbygget AI genkender din stemme og giver personrettede anbefalinger på dine anmodninger. Du kan også få flere resultater og løsninger med Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search er tilgængeligt på OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- og UHD-fjernsyn, som er lanceret fra 2024 og fremefter. 

*USA og Sydkorea bruger LLM-modellen.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse. 

Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

Science fiction-indhold afspilles på en LG QNED TV-skærm. På skærmen ses AI Chatbot-grænsefladen. Brugeren sendte en meddelelse til chatbotten om, at skærmen er for mørk. Chatbotten fandt løsninger til forespørgslen. Hele scenen er også opdelt i to. Den ene side er mørkere, mens den anden er lysere, for at vise, hvordan AI Chatbot automatisk løste problemet for brugeren.

AI Chatbot

Interager med AI Chatbot gennem AI Magic Remote for at løse alle problemer fra konfiguration af indstillinger til fejlfinding. AI’en kan forstå brugerens hensigt og vil finde øjeblikkelige løsninger.

*Kræver en internetforbindelse.

*AI Chatbot er tilgængelig i lande, der understøtter NLP på det lokale sprog.

*Det er muligt at kæde AI Chatbot til kundeservice.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.

LG AI Magic Remote foran en LG TV skærm. På skærmen er der en personlig hilsen fra LG AI’en med tilpassede nøgleord baseret på brugerens søge- og visningshistorik. Ved fjernbetjeningen er der et ikon og en tekst, der viser, at AI Concierge-funktionaliteten er let tilgængelig med et kort tryk på AI-knappen.

AI Concierge

Et kort tryk på AI-knappen på din fjernbetjening åbner din AI Concierge, som giver tilpassede nøgleord og anbefalinger baseret på din søge- og visningshistorik. 

*Understøttede menuer og apper afhænger af landet.

*De menuer, der vises, kan være forskellige ved udgivelse.

*Anbefalinger af nøgleord afhænger af appen og tidspunktet på dagen.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Picture Wizard-proces. Rækker af billeder vises, hvor brugerens valg fremhæves. Et ikon for indlæsning fremkommer, og der vises et landskabsbillede, som forbedres fra venstre til højre.

AI Picture Wizard

Avancerede algoritmer lærer dine præferencer ved at gennemgå 1,6 milliarder billedmuligheder. Dit fjernsyn skaber et personligt billede, kun til dig, baseret på dine valg.

Billede af en bruger, der gennemgår den personlige AI Sound Wizard-proces. Rækker af lydklipikoner bliver valgt. En jazzsanger og en saxofonspiller vises, mens lydbølger repræsenterer den personlige lyd animeret på tværs af billedet.

AI Sound Wizard

Vælg den lyd, du kan lide, fra et udvalg af lydklip. AI skaber ud fra 40 millioner parametre en skræddersyet lydprofil, der er justeret til dine præferencer.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Logo for webOS Re:New Program og navn med CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-emblem tæt på.

Nye opgraderinger i fem år med webOS Re:New Program

Få opgraderinger, og nyd fordelene ved den seneste funktionalitet og software. webOS, en CES Innovation-prismodtager i kategorien cybersikkerhed, holder din fortrolighed og dine oplysninger sikre.

*webOS Re:New Program findes på OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD-fjernsyn lanceret i 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program understøtter i alt fire opgraderinger over fem år. Tærsklen er den forudinstallerede version af webOS, og opgraderingenstidsplanen varierer fra månedsafslutning til begyndelsen på året.

*Opdateringer og tidsplanen for visse funktioner, applikationer og tjenester kan afhænge af model og region.

*Opgraderinger er tilgængelige for OLED-tv'er lanceret i 2022 og UHD-tv'er lanceret i 2023 og modeller derover.

Oplev, hvad LG AI TV kan gøre for dig.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot og AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-fjernbetjening foran et LG TV med Home Hub. Al funktionalitet og alle kontroller over andre smarte enheder vises.

Home Hub, alt-i-én-platformen til dit smarte hjem

Administrer ubesværet diverse LG-apparater i hjemmet sammen med dine Google Home-enheder mm. Oplev, hvor dejligt praktisk det er, at styre hele dit hjem fra et enkelt, brugervenligt kontrolpanel. 

*LG understøtter 'Matter' trådløse netværksenheder. Tjenester og funktioner, der understøtter “Matter” kan afhænge af de forbundne enheder. Den indledende forbindelse til ThinQ og Matter skal foretages via ThinQ-mobilappen.

*Brug af håndfri stemmefunktion uden fjernbetjening er kun muligt med alpha 9 AI Processor og alpha 11 AI Processor. Det kan afhænge af produkter og regioner.

Superslankt design

Det slanke design giver dit rum et raffineret strejf. 

AI Sound Pro finindstiller din lyd for en stærkere effekt

*AI Clear Sound skal aktiveres via lydtilstandsmenuen.

*Lyd kan variere i forhold til omgivelserne, der lyttes i. 

Forbedr din lyd med LG TV og LG Soundbar 

*Soundbar kan købes separat. 

*Soundbar Mode Control afhænger af modellen.

*Bemærk, at tjenesten muligvis ikke er tilgængelig på købstidspunktet. En netværksforbindelse er nødvendig for at kunne opdatere.  

*Hvilke soundbarmodeller, der er kompatible med fjernsynet, afhænger af region og land.

*Fjernbetjent brug af LG TV er begrænset til visse funktioner.

Find det bedste LG Soundbar- og LG TV-par

*Egenskaber er forskellige fra model til model. Se hver produktside for detaljerede specifikationer.

Person holder sin telefon i sin stue. På telefonen er der et transmissionsikon, som viser, at telefonens skærm spejles på TV'et. På TV'et vises en basketballkamp og i siden ses den spejlede skærm, som viser spillerstatistik.

Mere sjov med flere skærme takket være Multi view

Få mest ud af dit TV med Multi view. Spejl dine enheder gennem Google Cast og AirPlay. Opdel din skærm i to visninger og få gnidningsfri multiskærmsunderholdning.

*Indstillingerne for billede og lyd er de samme på begge skærme. 

*Apple, Apple-logoet, Apple TV, AirPlay og HomeKit er varemærker tilhørende Apple Inc., registreret i USA og andre lande.

*Understøttelse af AirPlay 2, HomeKit og Google Cast kan afhænge af region og sprog.

LG Channels-startskærmen viser den brede vifte af indhold, som er tilgængeligt på et LG TV.

Stream en bred vifte af indhold. Gratis.

LG's ekslusive streamingtjeneste, LG Channels, giver dig gratis et bredt udvalg af live- og on-demand-kanaler lige ved hånden. 

*Indhold og apps, som er tilgængelige, kan afhænge af land, produkt og region. 

Tre forskellige ikoner viser, hvordan LG Channels kan bruges helt uden abonnement, betaling eller opsætning af en ekstern enhed.

Gratis. Ingen kontrakt. Kabelfrit.

Alt, du har brug for at til at komme i gang med at se programmer, uden at skulle bekymre dig om skjulte omkostninger eller installere en set-top-boks. 

Gaming Portal forvandler dit TV til den perfekte hub for gaming

Spil i tusindvis af spil direkte på dit LG TV med adgang til GeForce NOW-, Amazon Luna-, Blacknut-, Boosteroid og nu Xbox-apps. Oplev en bred vifte af spiloplevelser – fra AAA-titler med gamepad til afslappede spil, du kan styre fra din fjernbetjening.

Startskærm for Gaming Portal. En markør bevæger sig og klikker for at vise mange populære spiltitler og den tilføjede funktion, som gør det muligt at vælge spil, afhængigt af, om du styrer dem med en gamepad eller din fjernbetjening.

*Understøttelse af Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Understøttelse af cloud-gaming og spil i Gaming Portal kan være forskellig fra land til land.

*Visse gaming-tjenester kan kræve et abonnement og en gamepad.

Det bedste QNED-TV til film

Se film blive vakt til live i din hjemmebiograf med fordybende lyd og FILMMAKER MODE, der tilpasser sig det omgivende lys for at opnå billedkvalitet, som lever op til filmmagernes højeste standarder.

En instruktør foran et kontrolpanel, hvorpå vedkommende redigerer filmen “Killers of the Flower Moon” på et LG QNED TV. FILMMAKER MODE™-logoet ses i nederste venstre hjørne af billedet.

En instruktør foran et kontrolpanel, hvorpå vedkommende redigerer filmen “Killers of the Flower Moon” på et LG QNED TV. FILMMAKER MODE™-logoet ses i nederste venstre hjørne af billedet.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE er et varemærke tilhørende UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE starter automatisk på AppleTV+ og Amazon Prime video-appen. 

Certifikationsmærke fra Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet.

Certifikationsmærke fra Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet.

Fremstillet med miljøet for øje

Pålidelige globale institutioner har anerkendt LG TV's miljøbevidste bestræbelser. Nu certificeret af Intertek for ressourceeffektivitet.

*Intertek-certificering for ressourceeffektivitet gælder for følgende modeller: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 og QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 og QNED80.

*Besøg https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home, og få mere at vide.

*Billederne øverst på denne side med produktoplysninger er kun til illustrative formål. Se galleribillederne for at få en mere nøjagtig repræsentation.

*Alle billederne ovenfor er simulerede.

*Tjenestens tilgængelighed afhænger af region og land.

*Personlige tjenester kan afhænge af tredjepartsprogrammets politikker. 

*AI Magic Remote skal muligvis købes separat, afhængigt af dit fjernsyns størrelse, model og region.

Key Feature

  • Fantastisk righoldig farvepalet med de helt nye dynamiske QNED-farver
  • 4K-billedkvalitet, opskalerede billeder og surroundlyd fra alpha 7 4K AI-processor Gen8
  • Ny AI-knap, stemmestyring, træk og slip-funktioner på AI Magic Remote
  • Præcisionsdæmpning sørger for det skarpeste billede og afslører de fineste detaljer
  • Høj opløsning på en enorm kæmpefjernsynsskærm
Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Skærmtype

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • Bred Farveskal

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Billed Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Lydeffekt

    20W

  • Højtaler System

    2.0 Kanals

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 928 x 1 108 x 30,9

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    50,0

Alle specifikationer

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Skærmtype

    4K QNED

  • Skærm opløsning

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Belysningstype:

    Kantbelyst

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • Bred Farveskal

    Dynamic QNED Color

BILLEDE (PROCESSOR)

  • Billed Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Opskalering

    4K Superopskalering

  • Dynamisk Tonekortlægning

    Ja

  • AI Lysstyrke Kontrol

    Ja

  • HDR (Højt Dynamisk Område)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dæmpnings teknologi

    Lokal Dæmpning

  • Billedtilstand

    10 tilstand

  • Autokalibrering

    Ja

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode (HDR Gaming Interest Group)

    Ja

  • Spiloptimering

    Ja (Spil panel)

  • ALLM (Automatisk Lav Latenstids Tilstand)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variabel Opdateringshastighed)

    Ja (Op til 60Hz)

TILGÆNGELIGHED

  • Høj Kontrast

    Ja

  • Gråskala

    Ja

  • Invertere Farver

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • TV Dimensioner uden stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 928 x 1 108 x 30,9

  • Tv Dimensioner med stand (WxHxD mm)

    1 928 x 1 190/1 142 x 370

  • Pakke Dimension (WxHxD mm)

    2 090 x 1 215 x 285

  • TV Stander (WxHxD mm)

    380 x 370

  • TV vægt uden stand (kg)

    50,0

  • TV vægt med stand (kg)

    58,2

  • Total vægt med emballage (kg)

    72,7

  • Vesa Montering (WxH mm)

    600 x 400

STREGKODE

  • Stregkode

    8806096528020

LYD

  • AI Lyd

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtuel 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Klar Stemme Pro

    Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Lydtilstandsdeling

    Ja

  • Samtidige lydudgange

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Klar

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Lydeffekt

    20W

  • AI Akustisk Justering

    Ja

  • Lydformater

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Se manualen)

  • Højtaler Retning

    Nedafgående

  • Højtaler System

    2.0 Kanals

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

MODTAGER

  • Analog tv-modtagelse

    Ja

  • Digital tv-modtagelse

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

FORBINDELSER

  • HDMI Audio Retur Kanal

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Understøttelse

    Ja (v 5,1)

  • Ethernet Indgang

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optisk Digigral Lydudgang

    1ea

  • CI Indgang

    1stk

  • HDMI Indgange

    3ea (understøtter eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Indgang (Antenne Kabel)

    2ea

  • USB Indgange

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Operativ System

    webOS 25

  • USB Kamera kombatibel

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Full Web Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligent Stemme Genkendelse

    Ja

  • LG Kanaler

    Ja

  • Magic Remote Fjernbetjening

    Inkluderet

  • Smartphone Fjernbetjenings App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Stemme-ID

    Ja

  • Fungerer med Apple AirPlay

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand By strømforbrug

    Under 0,5W

TILBEHØR INKLUDERET

  • Fjernbetjening

    Magic Remote MR25GA

  • Strømkabel

    Ja (Aftagelig)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

Find lokalt

Find a retailer.