Det ultimative 55" tv med en ramme på kun 2,9 mm og patenteret NANO LED-teknologi, der giver mulighed for at styre baggrundsbelysningen og dermed give tv'et en imponerende sorthed. Alt tilbehør, som et tv kan have brug for. SMART, Cinema 3D, Wi-Fi, DLNA og naturligvis Magic Remote.

55LA960W
()
55LA960W
Nøglefunktioner

  • Cinema Screen Design
  • Nano Full LED
  • Magic Remote
  • Smart Share
Mere
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    55

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Full LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    1000

  • Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)

    Ja

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • Kontrastoptimering

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Eco, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    2.1 Speaker(2 way 3 speakers)

  • Lydoutput

    12W+12W+10W

  • Subwoofer

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • Skype

    Ja

  • 3D World

    Ja

  • Ekstra skærm

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • Media Link

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • MHL

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi B/in

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

  • SimpLink

    Ja

SMART CONTROL

  • Magic Remote

    Ja

  • Dual Core CPU(GHz)

    1.25 GHz

  • RAM (GB)

    2 GB

  • Talegenkendelse

    Ja

  • Universalfjernbetjening

    Ja

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • Tv-kamera

    Built-in

CINEMA 3D

  • 2D-til-3D-konvertering

    Ja

  • Dual Play

    Ja

  • 3D-briller

    Party pack

  • Dual Play-briller

    Ja

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • HDMI 1.4 (SimpLink: HDMI-CEC)

    4 (V)

  • USB 3/2

    2 (V, 2.0) + 1 (V, 3.0) - Available for USB Hub

  • RF-indgang

    2 (T2/C, S2)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (V, Gender,Component & Audio Sharing)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1 (Optical)

  • PC-lydindgang

    Share with AV2

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    Ja

  • Sprog

    33 languages

  • Autotuning/-programmering

    Ja

  • Ur

    Ja

  • Programmeret optagelse til/fra

    Ja

  • Tidsindstilling af dvalefunktion

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Strøm

    A+

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    84W

  • Standbytilstand

    <0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    123kWh

  • Intelligent strømbesparelse

    Ja

  • Luminans

    65

  • Kvikksølv

    0 g

  • Bly

    >0 g

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    1220*696*31.2(21.2)

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    1220*776*31.2(22.7)

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    1504*1147*255(27.7)

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • Drejefod (venstre/højre)

    Ja

  • VESA-dimensioner

    400*400

Det siger folk