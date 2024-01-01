We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%)
Alle specifikationer
VASKEMASKINETYPE
-
Vaskemaskinetype
Frontbetjent vaskemaskine
GENERELLE FUNKTIONER
-
Farve
Hvid
-
Låge
Hvid
-
Vaskekapacitet (kg)
1-8kg
-
Motortype
Direct Drive
-
Tromle volume
59 l
-
Dybderengørende skånetromle
Ja
-
6 Motion drum
Ja
-
Tromle materiale
Rustfrit stål
-
Type af display
Touch LED
-
Spraysystem
Spray-system
-
Mængdeautomatik
Mængdeautomatik i 8 trin, 1-8 kg
-
Automatisk justering af vandforbrug
Ja
-
Ubalancekontrol
Ja
-
Skumkontrol
Ja
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
-
Ydelsesklasse ved vask
A-klass
-
Temperatur
95/60/40/20/Kall
-
Centrifugeringshastighed o/min.
1400/1000/800/400/No spin
PROGRAMMER
-
Antal programmer
14 programmer
-
Bomuld
Ja
-
Bomuld, økonomi
Ja
-
Syntetisk
Ja
-
Blandet
Ja
-
Finvask
Ja
-
Håndvask / Uld
Ja
-
Kvikvask 30 min
Ja
-
Mørkt
Ja
-
Baby Care
Ja
-
Skin Care
Ja
-
Silent Wash
Ja
-
Outdoor
Ja
-
Dyne
Ja
-
Storvask
Ja
-
Intensiv 60 min
Ja
TILVALGS FUNKTIONER
-
Forvask
Ja
-
Intensiv
Ja
-
Skylning+
Ja
-
Skylning++
Ja
-
Medic Rinse (Varm skylning 40C)
Ja
-
Skyllestop
Ja
-
TubClean (Tromlerengøring)
Ja
-
Strygelet
Ja
-
Ingen centrifugering
Ja
-
Kun centrifugering
Ja
-
Favorit
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Displaytype
Touch LED
-
Resttids indikering
Ja
-
Visning af fejlmeddelelser/alarm
Ja
-
Tidsforsinkelse (timer)
3-19 timer
-
Børnelås
Ja
-
Indikator for låst låge
Ja
-
Bipfunktion tænd/sluk
Ja
STØRRELSE OG VÆGT
-
Mål (bredde x dybde x højde, mm)
600x590x850 mm
-
Lågens åbningsvinkel
170
-
Vægt (kg)
65kg
INSTALLATION
-
Spænding [V]
220~230
-
Frekvens (Hz)
50
-
Justerbar fod
10
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
