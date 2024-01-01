Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%)

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%)

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%)

F14A8TDA1
()
  • Visning forfra af 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A &#43; &#43; &#43; (-20%) F14A8TDA1
  • LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%), F14A8TDA1
  • LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%), F14A8TDA1
  • LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%), F14A8TDA1
  • LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%), F14A8TDA1
Visning forfra af 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A &#43; &#43; &#43; (-20%) F14A8TDA1
LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%), F14A8TDA1
LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%), F14A8TDA1
LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%), F14A8TDA1
LG 1-8 kg 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine, energiklasse A + + + (-20%), F14A8TDA1

Nøglefunktioner

  • 6 Motion: skånsom vask for alle alle typer af tøj
  • Direct Drive: stille og holdbar motor med 10 års garanti
  • Vægtregistrering – tilpasser programmer, vand og energi
  • Intensive 60: program som vasker rent på 60 minutter
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

VASKEMASKINETYPE

  • Vaskemaskinetype

    Frontbetjent vaskemaskine

GENERELLE FUNKTIONER

  • Farve

    Hvid

  • Låge

    Hvid

  • Vaskekapacitet (kg)

    1-8kg

  • Motortype

    Direct Drive

  • Tromle volume

    59 l

  • Dybderengørende skånetromle

    Ja

  • 6 Motion drum

    Ja

  • Tromle materiale

    Rustfrit stål

  • Type af display

    Touch LED

  • Spraysystem

    Spray-system

  • Mængdeautomatik

    Mængdeautomatik i 8 trin, 1-8 kg

  • Automatisk justering af vandforbrug

    Ja

  • Ubalancekontrol

    Ja

  • Skumkontrol

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Ydelsesklasse ved vask

    A-klass

  • Temperatur

    95/60/40/20/Kall

  • Centrifugeringshastighed o/min.

    1400/1000/800/400/No spin

PROGRAMMER

  • Antal programmer

    14 programmer

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Bomuld, økonomi

    Ja

  • Syntetisk

    Ja

  • Blandet

    Ja

  • Finvask

    Ja

  • Håndvask / Uld

    Ja

  • Kvikvask 30 min

    Ja

  • Mørkt

    Ja

  • Baby Care

    Ja

  • Skin Care

    Ja

  • Silent Wash

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Ja

  • Dyne

    Ja

  • Storvask

    Ja

  • Intensiv 60 min

    Ja

TILVALGS FUNKTIONER

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Intensiv

    Ja

  • Skylning+

    Ja

  • Skylning++

    Ja

  • Medic Rinse (Varm skylning 40C)

    Ja

  • Skyllestop

    Ja

  • TubClean (Tromlerengøring)

    Ja

  • Strygelet

    Ja

  • Ingen centrifugering

    Ja

  • Kun centrifugering

    Ja

  • Favorit

    Ja

DISPLAY

  • Displaytype

    Touch LED

  • Resttids indikering

    Ja

  • Visning af fejlmeddelelser/alarm

    Ja

  • Tidsforsinkelse (timer)

    3-19 timer

  • Børnelås

    Ja

  • Indikator for låst låge

    Ja

  • Bipfunktion tænd/sluk

    Ja

STØRRELSE OG VÆGT

  • Mål (bredde x dybde x højde, mm)

    600x590x850 mm

  • Lågens åbningsvinkel

    170

  • Vægt (kg)

    65kg

INSTALLATION

  • Spænding [V]

    220~230

  • Frekvens (Hz)

    50

  • Justerbar fod

    10

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk