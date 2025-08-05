Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
9 kg Vaskemaskin(Essence Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse A, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
MEZ69313905 F4X1009NWH 改位置.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
F4X1009NWH

MEZ69313905 F4X1009NWH 改位置.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
9 kg Vaskemaskin(Essence Hvid) - Steam, Energiklasse A, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

F4X1009NWH
()
Nøglefunktioner

Mere

Det viser vaskemaskinens indre

Stilfuld med et nyt design

Føj et stilfuldt strejf til enhver type indretning med vores nydesignede LG-vaskemaskine.

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Designet med omtanke

Det viser vaskemaskinens indre

Aftagelig topplade

Designet til steder, hvor der er begrænset plads

Der er et 6 Motion DD-logo midt i en rund strøm

6 Motion DD

Den optimale måde at vaske på

Der er en vaskemaskinemotor og ti års garanti

Ti års garanti

Pålidelighed garanteret

Det viser stoffet og støvet i fibrene

Allergiproblem

Damp støvmiderne væk

Aftagelig topplade

Skabt til selv at kunne være på steder med trang plads

Perfekt til kompakte steder og et topcover, som er nemt at tage af, hvilket giver et indbygget look uden overgange.

Det viser, at den øverste del af vaskemaskinen kan tages af og det kompakte område

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

6 Motion DD

Den optimale måde at vaske på

Denne vaskemaskines invertermotor med Direct Drive™ har seks forskellige vaskebevægelser, hvilket giver dine stoffer korrekt pleje og gør dem super rene.

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

*Produktbilder är endast för illustrativa syften och kan skilja sig från den faktiska produkten.

Steam™

Damp allergenerne ud af dine stoffer

Bær dit tøj med ro i sindet, vel vidende at støvmider og bakterier er fjernet fra det med damp.

Vasketøjet damper væk

*Allergy Care-programmet, som er godkendt af (British Allergy Foundation), reducerer husstøvmideallergener.

Tub clean

Rengør vaskemaskinens indre

Hold vaskemaskinen ren og vasketøjet hygiejnisk.

Vaskemaskinens motor hvirvler vand rundt

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Det har en vaskemaskinemotor og logo på en sort bølgende baggrund

Et årti med ro i sindet

LG tilbyder en omfattende ti års garanti på invertermotoren med Direct Drive™ motor.

*De ti års garanti gælder kun for Direct Drive-motoren. (kun dele)

LG ThinQ™

Smarte husholdningsapparater

Forbind og betjen maskinen overalt

LG ThinQ™-appen lader dig forbinde til din vaskemaskine på en helt ny måde. Start din maskine ved blot at trykke på en knap.

Nem vedligeholdelse og overvågning

Hvad enten det drejer sig om daglig vedligeholdelse eller større opgaver, kan du nemt overvåge din vaskemaskines energiforbrug gennem LG ThinQ™-appen.

Håndfri vask med stemmeassistent

Fortæl din smart-højttaler eller AI-assistent, hvad du har brug for, og lad din vaskemaskine tage sig af resten.

*Understøttelse af smarthome-enheder, der er kompatible med Alexa og Google Assistant, kan variere fra land til land og din individuelle smarthome-opsætning.

*Produktbilleder er kun til illustrationsformål og kan afvige fra det faktiske produkt.

Opgrader din vaskeoplevelse med vaskemaskinens elegante og enkle design

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Key Feature

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

F4X1009NWH

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)

    9

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    600x850x550

  • Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)

    1 350

  • ezDispense

    Nej

  • Damp

    Ja

  • Krøllepleje

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle specifikationer

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Farve

    Essence White (blank)

  • Dørtype

    Rund dør (ingen cover)

KAPACITET

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)

    9

PROGRAMMER

  • Dyne

    Nej

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Babytøj

    Nej

  • Allergivenlig Pleje (vaskemaskine)

    Nej

  • Automatisk Vask

    Nej

  • Sengetøj

    Nej

  • Kold Vask

    Nej

  • Farvepleje

    Nej

  • Bomuld +

    Nej

  • Mørkt

    Nej

  • Finvask

    Ja

  • Download Programmer

    Ja

  • Dunjakke

    Nej

  • Syntetisk

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Skånevask

    Nej

  • Hygiejne

    Nej

  • Intensiv 60

    Nej

  • Blandet Tøj

    Ja

  • Udendørs

    Nej

  • Quick 14 (Hurtig 14)

    Nej

  • Hurtigvask 30min

    Ja

  • Hurtigvask

    Nej

  • Hurtig vask+tør

    Nej

  • Opfrisk

    Nej

  • Skylning+Centrifugering

    Nej

  • Stille Vask

    Nej

  • Hudpleje

    Nej

  • Ærmer og kraver

    Nej

  • Kun centrifugering

    Nej

  • Sportstøj (Aktivtøj)

    Ja

  • Pletbehandling

    Nej

  • Forfriskende Damp

    Nej

  • Rengøring af Tromlen

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Nej

  • TurboWash 49

    Nej

  • TurboWash 59

    Nej

  • Vask+Tørring

    Nej

  • Uld (Håndvask/Uld)

    Ja

STYRING OG DISPLAY

  • Forskydningstimer

    3-19 timer

  • Displaytype

    Urskive + Fuld berørings knapper & LCD+LED Display

  • Indikator for lukket dør

    Ja

  • Talindikator

    18:88

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Kassedimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    660x890x660

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    600x850x550

  • Vægt (kg)

    58,0

  • Vægt inklusive emballage (kg)

    62,0

  • Produktdybde fra bagbeklædning til dør (D' mm)

    590

  • Produktdybde med døren åben i 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 030

ENERGI

  • Energiklasse (vask)

    A

EKSTRAINDSTILLINGER

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Tilføj enhed

    Ja

  • Bip til/fra

    Nej

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Slut på forskydning

    Ja

  • Vaskemiddelniveau

    Nej

  • Lys i tromle

    Nej

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Ekstern start

    Ja

  • Skyl

    2 gange

  • Skyl + centrifugering

    Ja

  • Skyl+

    Nej

  • Skyllemiddelniveau

    Nej

  • Centrifugering

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Ingen centrifugering

  • Damp

    Nej

  • Temp.

    Kold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tromlerengøring

    Nej

  • TurboWash

    Nej

  • Vask

    Ja

  • Krøllepleje

    Nej

  • ColdWash

    Nej

  • ezDispense Dyse Rensning

    Nej

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806096097182

PRODUKTARK (VASKECYKLUS)

  • Energiforbrug pr. 100 cyklusser (kWh)

    50

  • Tildelt EU-miljømærket

    Ja

  • Tændt tilstands varighed (min.)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Fuld belastning)

    0,78

  • Eco 40-60 (Halv belastning)

    0,49

  • Eco 40-60 (Kvart belastning)

    0,254

  • Energiklasse

    A

  • Maks. centrifugeringshastighed (OPM)

    1 350

  • Støjniveau for centrifugering (lydeffektniveau) (dBA)

    75

  • Strømforbrug(W) – slukket tilstand

    0,5

  • Strømforbrug(W) – tændt tilstand

    0,5

  • Centrifugeringsevne – effektklasse

    B

  • Centrifugeringsevne – fugtindhold (%)

    53,9

  • Standardprogram (kun vask)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Tid (min.) - (fuld belastning)

    228

  • Tid (Min) - (Halv belastning)

    174

  • Tid (Min) - (Kvart belastning)

    170

  • Vaskekapacitet (kg)

    9

  • Vandforbrug pr. cyklus (ℓ)

    50

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-cyklus

    Ja

  • Energiovervågning

    Ja

  • Fjernstart og cyklusovervågning

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Tromlerengøring

    Ja

  • Vaskemaskine Smart Forbindelse

    Ja

VALGFRIT TILBEHØR

  • LG TWINWash-kompatibel

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

