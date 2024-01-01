Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24" IPS Full HD-skærm
24BA400_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Køb det her

Support

24" IPS Full HD-skærm

24BA400_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

24" IPS Full HD-skærm

24BA400-B
()
  • set forfra
  • -15 graders sidevisning
  • +15 graders sidevisning
  • perspektivvisning
  • sidevisning
  • bagsidevisning
  • bagsidevisning
  • nærbillede af porte
  • sidevisning af skærmen, der bevæger sig for at justere hældningen
set forfra
-15 graders sidevisning
+15 graders sidevisning
perspektivvisning
sidevisning
bagsidevisning
bagsidevisning
nærbillede af porte
sidevisning af skærmen, der bevæger sig for at justere hældningen

Nøglefunktioner

  • 23,8" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-skærm
  • 100Hz opdateringshastighed
  • Indbyggede højttalere
  • Lavt blåt lys og flimmersikker
  • Farvesvaghedstilstand
  • OnScreen Control
Mere

Multifunktionelle skærme til forskellige arbejdsområder

Denne alsidige skærm kan dække forskellige arbejdsopgaver mange steder, f.eks. på kontorer, i kundeservice og på biblioteker, med en klar IPS-skærm og et næsten kantløst design på 3 sider.

Scener af brug af LG fuld HD IPS-skærm på kontoret.
Scener af brug af LG full HD IPS-skærm i callcenteret.
Scener af brug af LG fuld HD IPS-skærm i biblioteket.
Scener af brug af LG fuld HD IPS-skærm på kontoret.
Scener af brug af LG full HD IPS-skærm i callcenteret.
Scener af brug af LG fuld HD IPS-skærm i biblioteket.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan afvige fra den faktiske brug.

23,8" Full HD IPS-skærm

Præcise farver i brede vinkler

LG Full HD (1920x1080) skærm med IPS-teknologi leverer en klar og ensartet farve. Den kan give nøjagtig farvegengivelse og hjælpe brugerne med at se skærmen i en bred vinkel.

Full HD IPS-skærmen står på skrivebordet og viser klare og præcise farvebilleder på skærmen.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre funktionsforståelsen. Det kan afvige fra den faktiske brug.

*Tastaturet og musen er ikke inkluderet i pakken.

Smidig arbejdsgang

100Hz opdateringshastighed & 5ms responstid

En hurtig opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz giver jævn indlæsning i forskellige programmer, hvilket øger arbejdsproduktiviteten. Du kan også nyde realistiske videoer med reduceret hakken på skærmen og bevægelsessløring takket være den hurtige responstid på 5 ms.

Lavt blåt lys

Reader Mode med lavt blåt lys, der justerer farvetemperatur og luminans, hjælper med at mindske træthed i øjnene og giver komfort, når man læser dokumenter på en skærm.

Flicker safe

Flicker safe reducerer usynlig flimren på skærmen, hvilket hjælper med at reducere træthed i øjnene. Det giver en behagelig arbejdsstation ved at reducere belastningen af øjnene ved længere tids brug.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre funktionsforståelsen. Det kan afvige fra den faktiske brug.

*Ovenstående funktioner kan variere afhængigt af de faktiske brugsbetingelser, som den enkelte bruger oplever.

Skærmen viser en videokonference, mens lyden kommer fra højttalerne i bunden af skærmen.

Indbyggede højttalere

Klar til virtuelle møder

24BA400 har indbyggede højttalere, så der ikke er behov for ekstra højttalerinstallationer, når man deltager i webkonferencer eller ser videoer.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre funktionsforståelsen. De kan afvige fra den faktiske brug.

*Webkameraet er påkrævet til videokonferencer og er ikke inkluderet i pakken (sælges separat).

fingerhjerte-ikon.

Bedre liv for alle

24BA400 overholder flere standarder som Energy Star og EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR-logo.

    ENERGY STAR-certificeret

  • EPEAT-logo.

    EPEAT® registreret

  • Off

  • On

Color Weakness Mode

Color Weakness Mode justerer farvepaletten og kontrasten, så det er nemt at skelne mellem rød og grøn. Dette er især nyttigt i grafer eller sammenlignende data, hvor brugerne har svært ved at skelne farveforskelle.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan afvige fra den faktiske brug.

Key Feature

  • 23,8" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-skærm
  • 100Hz opdateringshastighed
  • Indbyggede højttalere
  • Lavt blåt lys og flimmersikker
  • Farvesvaghedstilstand
  • OnScreen Control
Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    23.8

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    23.8

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Størrelse [cm]

    60.4

FORBINDELSE

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

FUNKTIONER

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

LYD

  • Højttaler

    2W x 2

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    PC monitor

  • År

    Y24

STRØM

  • AC-indgang

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Ekstern strøm (adapter)

  • DC-udgang

    19V / 13A

TILBEHØR

  • Adapter

    675/1500/1700

  • HDMI

    JA

  • HDMI (Farve/Længde)

    Sort / 1,8 m

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

SENSOR (PANEL) ENHED

  • Pixel pitch

    0.2745 x 0.2745

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

Find lokalt

Find a retailer.