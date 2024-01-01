24" IPS Full HD-skærm

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Indbyggede højttalere
Klar til virtuelle møder
24BA400 har indbyggede højttalere, så der ikke er behov for ekstra højttalerinstallationer, når man deltager i webkonferencer eller ser videoer.