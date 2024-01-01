Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
24" IPS-skærm med Full HD
24BA450 EU.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
24" IPS-skærm med Full HD

24BA450-B
Nøglefunktioner

  • 23,8" IPS-skærm med Full HD (1920x1080)
  • Indbygget strøm og højttaler
  • 100 Hz opdateringshastighed
  • LG Switch-app
  • Læsetilstand og flimmerfri
  • Fod med justering af hældning/højde/svingning/drejning (i to retninger)
23,8" IPS-skærm med Full HD

Nøjagtige farver ved brede vinkler

LG Full HD-skærm (1920x1080) med IPS giver rene og ensartede farver. Den kan genskabe farver nøjagtigt og gør det nemmere for brugerne at se skærmen i en bred vinkel.

En arbejdsplads på et skrivebord med en skærm og dokumentholder.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

Produktivitet

23,8" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

100 Hz opdateringshastighed

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Brugervenlighed

LG Switch-app

Indbygget strøm og højttaler

Diverse porte

Komfort og tillid

Ergonomisk fod

Læsetilstand og flimmerfri

EPEAT og Energy Star

Alsidige virksomhedsskærme til forskellige arbejdsplader

Denne alsidige skærm kan dække behovene i mange forskellige miljøer med diverse typer arbejde, såsom kontorer, offentlige institutioner og kundeservice, med en klar IPS-skærm og et tresidet design, som er næsten uden kanter.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

Integreret strømmodul

Udnyt al pladsen på dit skrivebord

Takket være indbyggede strømkilder kan arbejdsstationer designes med et strømlinet layout med mindre rod. Dette giver bedre udnyttelse af pladsen og overblik samt et mere overskueligt og effektivt arbejdsmiljø.

Visning ovenfra af en arbejdsstations rene layout takket være indbygget strøm.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

Multiporte

Flere forskellige grænseflader

24BA450 fås med flere porte, hvilket giver flittige enkeltpersoner flere tilslutningsmuligheder. Da der er flere porte, kan du nemt tilslutte flere enheder og få en effektiv skrivebordsopsætning.

Visning forfra af en arbejdsstation med flere enheder forbundet til skærme.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*HDMI- og DisplayPort-kabler medfølger i pakken.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

Visning fra siden af en skærm med en scene fra en videokonference.

Indbyggede højtalere

Alt, du har brug for til virtuelle møder

Når du deltager i web-konferencer eller ser videoer, slipper du for tilslutning af eksterne højttalere, da de er indbyggede i 24BA450. 

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*Et webcam er nødvendigt til videokonferencer. Dette medfølger ikke i pakken (sælges særskilt). 

En hurtig opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz giver en flot indlæsning af billeder med forskellige programmer.

100 Hz opdateringshastighed

Nem arbejdsgang

Takket være en hurtig opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz indlæses flere programmer uden besvær. Det giver mindre hak på skærmen og færre slørede bevægelser, så du kan arbejde mere produktivt.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*Sammenlignet med modeller, der har en opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz eller derunder.

LG Switch-app

Hurtig omskiftning

LG Switch-appen hjælper dig med at optimere skærmen til et effektivt arbejdsmiljø. Du kan opdele skærmen i seks områder, administrere tidsplaner eller åbne en videoopkaldsplatform med en genvejstast.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*Besøg LG.COM for at downloade den seneste LG Switch-app.

Ergonomisk design

Nemt og behageligt

24BA450 kan vippes, drejes og justeres i højden, så personer, der arbejder foran skærmen i længere tid ad gangen, får en behagelig arbejdsstation. Vores ergonomiske fod gør det desuden muligt at kommunikere med kunder eller kollegaer takket være mulighed for justering i højden nedad.

En kvindelig receptionist taler med en mand ved skranken.

To kvindelige og mandlige kontormedarbejdere taler sammen, mens de ser på en skærm.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

Visuel comfort

Læsetilstand

Læsetilstand justerer farvetemperatur og luminans, hvilket hjælper med at mindske øjentræthed og give øjenkomfort, mens du læser dokumenter på en skærm.

Flimmerfri

Flimmerfri reducerer usynligt flimmer fra skærmen, hvilket hjælper med at reducere øjentræthed. 

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*Tilgængeligheden af ovenstående funktion afhænger af de betingelser, brugeren arbejder under i det virkelige liv.

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Avanceret styring af skærme

LG-virksomhedsskærme har CLI (Command Line Interface), som er software til effektiv enhedsstyring. It-ledere kan opdatere firmware og ændre flere indstillinger samtidig, f.eks. videotilstand, lysstyrke og responstid, via serverprogrammet.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Det kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*CLI-funktionaliteten (Command Line Interface) omfatter kun funktioner, der understøttes af den købte skærm, og omfanget af den understøttede funktion afhænger af modellen.

Et bedre liv for alle

24BA450 overholder flere standarder, såsom Energy Star og EPEAT.

Alle specifikationer

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    PC monitor

  • År

    Y24

STRØM

  • AC-indgang

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC-udgang

    19V / 2.2A

FUNKTIONER

  • Farvesvaghed

    YES

  • Smart energibesparelse

    YES

  • Flimmerfri

    YES

LYD

  • Højttaler

    2W x 2

  • DTS Headphone

    NO

TILBEHØR

  • DisplayPort

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Farve/Længde)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Andre (Tilbehør)

    Cable holder

  • Strømkabel

    YES

MEKANISK

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Republikken Korea)

    YES

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

