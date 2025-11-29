Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
24" IPS-skærm med Full HD og USB Type-C™
24BA650_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

24" IPS-skærm med Full HD og USB Type-C™

24BA650-B
()
  • vist forfra
  • +15 graders sidevisning
  • -15 graders sidevisning
  • -30 graders sidevisning
  • visning fra siden
  • vist bagfra
  • vist bagfra i perspektiv
  • nærbillede af foden
  • nærbillede af bagsiden
  • nærbillede af porte
Nøglefunktioner

  • 23,8" IPS-skærm med Full HD (1920x1080)
  • Indbygget strøm og højttalere
  • 100 Hz opdateringshastighed / LG Switch-app
  • USB Type-C™ (PD 65 W)
  • Læsetilstand og flimmerfri
  • Fod med justering af hældning/højde/svingning/drejning (i to retninger)
Mere

23,8" IPS-skærm med Full HD

Akkurate farver ved brede vinkler

LG-skærm med Full HD (1920x1080) og IPS-teknologi, som leverer klare og ensartede farver. Den gengiver farverne helt nøjagtigt og giver brugeren mulighed for at se på den i et formal med en bred vinkel.

En arbejdsplads på et skrivebord med en skærm og dokumentholder.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

Produktivitet

23,8" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

100 Hz opdateringshastighed

CLI (Command Line Interface/kommandolinjebrugerflade)

Brugervenlighed

LG Switch-app

Indbygget strøm og højttalere

USB Type-C™ (PD 65 W)

Komfort og tillid

Ergonomisk fod

Læsetilstand og flimmerfri

EPEAT og Energy Star

Alsidige virksomhedsskærme til forskellige arbejdsplader

Denne alsidige skærm kan dække behovene i mange forskellige miljøer med diverse typer arbejde, såsom kontorer, offentlige institutioner og kundeservice med en klar IPS-skærm og et tresidet design næsten uden kanter.

Venlig receptionist viser en kvinde, hvor hun skal skrive under på en digital tablet.
En kvinde med headset taler til en kunde i et callcenter.
Ansatte sidder ved skriveborde på et kontor og fører en samtale.
Venlig receptionist viser en kvinde, hvor hun skal skrive under på en digital tablet.
En kvinde med headset taler til en kunde i et callcenter.
Ansatte sidder ved skriveborde på et kontor og fører en samtale.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

Integreret strømmodul

Udnyt til fulde pladsen på dit skrivebord

Arbejdsstationer kan designes med et strømlinet og ryddeligt layout takket være indbygget strøm. Dette muliggør bedre udnyttelse af pladsen og sørger for, at der er velordnet, hvilket giver et renere og mere effektivt arbejdsmiljø.

Visning ovenfra af en arbejdsstations rene layout takket være indbygget strøm.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

USB Type-C™

Produktivitetshub
med nemme forbindelsesmuligheder

USB Type-C™-porten giver mulighed for overførsel af data, herunder fra skærmen, samt opladning af tilsluttede enheder (op til 65 W), hvilket muliggør understøttelse af din bærbare computer samtidig via et enkelt kabel.

Skærmpiktogram.

Skærm

Datapiktogram.

Data-

Strømforsyningspiktogram.

Strømforsyning

(Op til 65 W)

Et billede af en bærbar computer og en skærm, som er forbundet med et enkelt USB Type-C-kabel.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionen. De kan adskille sig fra faktisk brug.

*For at fungere korrekt skal det USB Type-C™-kabel, der følger med i pakken, bruges for at forbinde USB Type-C™-porten til skærmen.

Multiporte

Flere forskellige grænseflader

24BA650 har flere forskellige porte, hvilket løser problemet med begrænsede forbindelsesmuligheder for hårdtarbejdende personer. Med sine mange porte kan du nemt forbinde adskillige enheder og få en effektiv opsætning på skrivebordet. Sig farvel til problemet med at løbe tør for porte.

Visning forfra af en arbejdsstation med flere enheder forbundet til skærme.

  • HDMI-ikon.

    HDMI 2.0

  • Ikon for DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort 2.2

  • USB Downstream-ikon.

    4 x USB 3.0 Downstream

  • USB 3.0 Upstream-ikon.

    USB 3.0 Upstream

  • USB Type-C-ikon.

    USB Type-C™

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*USB-C- og DisplayPort-kabler medfølger i pakken.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

Visning fra siden af en skærm med en scene fra en videokonference.

Indbyggede højtalere

Alt, du har brug for til virtuelle møder

Når du deltager i web-konferencer eller ser videoer, slipper du for tilslutning af eksterne højttalere, da de er indbyggede i 24BA650.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Et webcam er nødvendigt til videokonferencer. Dette medfølger ikke i pakken (sælges særskilt).

"Hurtige 100 Hz giver en flot indlæsning af frames med forskellige programmer. "

100 Hz opdateringshastighed

Glat arbejdsgang

En hurtig opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz giver flot indlæsning med forskellige programmer. Det hjælper med at mindske hakken og motion blur, så produktiviteten øges.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Sammenlignet med modeller, der har en opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz eller derunder.

LG Switch-app

Hurtig omskiftning

LG Switch-appen hjælper med at optimere skærmen til et effektivt arbejdsmiljø. Du kan ubesværet opdele skærmen i seks områder, håndtere planlægning eller bruge en platform til videoopkald med en indstillet genvejsknap.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Besøg LG.COM for at downloade den seneste LG Switch-app.

Ergonomisk design

Nemt og behageligt

24BA650 understøtter justering af hældning, svingning, drejning og højde, så dem, der bruger mange timer foran skærmene kan få en arbejdsstation, der er behagelig at arbejde ved. Desuden muliggør vores ergonomiske fod samtaler med kunder eller kolleger, da den kan justeres ned i højden.

En kvindelig receptionist taler med en mand ved skranken.

To kvindelige og mandlige kontormedarbejdere taler sammen, mens de ser på en skærm.

Ikon for One-Click-fod.

One-Click-fod

Nem installation

Ikon for justerbar hældning/højde.

Hældning / højde

-5~21° / 150 mm

Ikon for justerbar svingning.

Svingning

±45°

Ikon for justering af drejning.

Drejning

To retninger

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

Visuel comfort

Læsetilstand

Læsetilstand justerer farvetemperatur og luminans, hvilket hjælper med at mindske øjentræthed og give øjenkomfort, mens du læser dokumenter på en skærm.

Flimmerfri

Flimmerfri reducerer usynligt flimmer fra skærmen, hvilket hjælper med at reducere øjentræthed. 

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Tilgængeligheden af ovenstående funktion afhænger af de betingelser, brugeren arbejder under i det virkelige liv.

CLI (Command Line Interface/kommandolinjebrugerflade)

Avanceret styring af skærme

LG-erhvervsskærme har CLI-software (Command Line Interface) til effektiv styring af enheder. IT-ledere kan opdatere firmwaren og justere indstillinger, såsom videotilstand, lysstyrke og reaktionstid i batches via serverprogrammet.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*CLI-funktionaliteten (Command Line Interface) omfatter kun funktioner, der understøttes af den købte skærm, og omfanget af den understøttede funktion afhænger af modellen.

Logo for finger og hjerte.

Et bedre liv for alle

24BA650 overholder flere standarder, såsom Energy Star og EPEAT.

  • TCO-logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR-logo.

    ENERGY STAR-certificeret

  • PCF-logo.

    PCF certified

  • EPEAT®-logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Key Feature

  • 23,8" IPS-skærm med Full HD (1920x1080)
  • Indbygget strøm og højttalere
  • 100 Hz opdateringshastighed / LG Switch-app
  • USB Type-C™ (PD 65 W)
  • Læsetilstand og flimmerfri
  • Fod med justering af hældning/højde/svingning/drejning (i to retninger)
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    PC-skærm

  • År

    Y24

FUNKTIONER

  • Flimmerfri

    JA

  • Farvesvaghed

    JA

LYD

  • Højttaler

    2 W x 2

STRØM

  • Type

    Indbygget strøm

  • AC-indgang

    100~240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • DC-udgang

    20,5 V/6,5 A

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,5 W

TILBEHØR

  • Strømkabel

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

