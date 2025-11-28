Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27" fuld HD IPS-skærm

27” fuld HD IPS-skærm

27BA400-B
()
  • vist forfra
  • +15 graders sidevisning
  • vist fra siden
  • vist bagfra
  • vist bagfra i perspektiv
  • nærbillede af porte
vist forfra
+15 graders sidevisning
vist fra siden
vist bagfra
vist bagfra i perspektiv
nærbillede af porte

Nøglefunktioner

  • 27" IPS-skærm med Full HD (1920x1080)
  • 100 Hz opdateringshastighed
  • Indbyggede højtalere
  • Lavt niveau af blåt lys og flimmerfri
  • Farvesvaghedstilstand
  • OnScreen Control
Skærme med flere formål til forskellige arbejdspladser

Denne alsidige skærm kan dække behovene i mange forskellige miljøer med diverse typer arbejde, såsom kontorer, kundeservice og biblioteker med en klar IPS-skærm og et tresidet design næsten uden kanter.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

27" IPS-skærm med Full HD

Akkurate farver ved brede vinkler

LG-skærm med Full HD (1920x1080) og IPS-teknologi, som leverer klare og ensartede farver. Den gengiver farverne helt nøjagtigt og giver brugeren mulighed for at se på den i et formal med en bred vinkel.

IPS-skærmen med Full HD står på skrivebordet og viser klare billeder med akkurate farver.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

Glat arbejdsgang

100 Hz opdateringshastighed og 5 ms reaktionstid

En hurtig opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz giver flot indlæsning med forskellige programmer, hvilket løfter produktiviteten på arbejdet. Du kan også se realistiske videoer med reduceret hakken og motion blur, takket være den hurtige 5 ms reaktionstid.

Lavt niveau af blåt lys

Læsetilstand med lavt niveau af blåt lys, som justerer farvetemperatur og luminans, hjælper med at mindske øjentræthed og give komfort, når du læser dokumenter på en skærm.

Flimmerfri

Flimmerfri reducerer usynligt flimmer fra skærmen, hvilket hjælper med at reducere øjentræthed. Det er en arbejdsstation, som er behagelig at bruge, fordi den mindsker øjentræthed ved længere tids brug.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Ovenstående egenskaber kan variere i forhold til de faktiske brugsforhold, som oplevet af den enkelte bruger.

Skærmen viser en videokonference, mens der kommer lyd ud af højttalerne i bunden af skærmen.

Indbyggede højtalere

Alt, du har brug for til virtuelle møder

Når du deltager i web-konferencer eller ser videoer, slipper du for tilslutning af eksterne højttalere, da de er indbyggede i 27BA400.

 

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

*Et webcam er nødvendigt til videokonferencer. Dette medfølger ikke i pakken (sælges særskilt).

ikon med finger og hjerte.

Et bedre liv for alle

27BA400 overholder flere standarder, såsom Energy Star og EPEAT.

  • ENERGY STAR-logo.

    ENERGY STAR-certificeret

  • EPEAT-logo.

    EPEAT® registered

  • Fra

  • Til

Farvesvaghedstilstand

Farvesvaghedstilstand justerer farvepaletten og kontrasten, så det er nemt at se forskel på rød og grøn. Dette er især nyttigt i grafer og når data sammenlignes, hvis brugere har problemer med at skelne mellem forskelle i farver.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

Alle specifikationer

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    PC-skærm

  • År

    Y24

FUNKTIONER

  • Flimmerfri

    JA

  • Farvesvaghed

    JA

  • Smart energibesparelse

    JA

LYD

  • Højttaler

    2 W x 2

STRØM

  • Type

    Ekstern strøm(adapter)

  • AC-indgang

    100~240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • DC-udgang

    19 V / 1,3 A

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,5 W

TILBEHØR

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Strømkabel

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • HDMI (Farve/Længde)

    Sort / 1,8 m

  • Andre (Tilbehør)

    Brugerskrue (2 HVER)

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

