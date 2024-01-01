Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" IPS-skærm i QHD med USB-C med daisychain
27BA75QB_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Køb det her

Support

27" IPS-skærm i QHD med USB-C med daisychain

27BA75QB_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

27" IPS-skærm i QHD med USB-C med daisychain

27BA75QB-B
  • vist forfra
  • +15 graders sidevisning
  • -15 graders sidevisning
  • +15 graders visning med hældning fra venstre side
  • visning med aksejustering forfra
  • højdevisning forfra
  • vist fra højre side
  • vist bagfra
  • vist bagfra i perspektiv
  • nærbillede af porte
  • visning fra oven med +15 graders hældning
  • visning fra oven med -15 graders hældning
vist forfra
+15 graders sidevisning
-15 graders sidevisning
+15 graders visning med hældning fra venstre side
visning med aksejustering forfra
højdevisning forfra
vist fra højre side
vist bagfra
vist bagfra i perspektiv
nærbillede af porte
visning fra oven med +15 graders hældning
visning fra oven med -15 graders hældning

Nøglefunktioner

  • 27" IPS-skærm i QHD (2560 x 1440)
  • HDR10 / sRGB 99% (typ.) / 100 Hz
  • USB-C (PD 65 W) / Daisychain / RJ45
  • Indbygget strøm
  • Flimmerfri og læsetilstand
  • Fod med justering af hældning/højde/svingning/drejning
Mere

27" IPS-skærm i QHD

Levende farver i brede vinkler

LG skærm i QHD (2560x1440) med IPS-teknologi, som leverer klare og ensartede farver. Gengivelsen af farverne er levende, og den giver brugeren mulighed for at se på den i et formal med en bred vinkel.

Den store 27" IPS-skærm i QHD gengiver detaljerede billeder og nøjagtige farver.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

Skærm

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (typ.)

100 Hz opdateringshastighed

Brugervenlighed

USB-C (PD 65 W) / Daisychain / RJ45 

Indbygget strøm

LG Switch-app

Komfort og tillid

Ergonomisk fod

Flimmerfri og læsetilstand

EPEAT og Energy Star

Alsidige virksomhedsskærme til forskellige arbejdsplader

Denne alsidige skærm kan dække behovene i mange forskellige miljøer med diverse typer arbejde, såsom kontorer, offentlige institutioner, hospitaler og kundeservice med en klar IPS-skærm og et tresidet design næsten uden kanter.

Venlig receptionist viser en kvinde, hvor hun skal skrive under på en digital tablet.
En kvinde bærer et headset og arbejder, mens hun betragter en skærm.
Ansatte sidder ved skriveborde på et kontor og fører en samtale.
Venlig receptionist viser en kvinde, hvor hun skal skrive under på en digital tablet.
En kvinde bærer et headset og arbejder, mens hun betragter en skærm.
Ansatte sidder ved skriveborde på et kontor og fører en samtale.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

100 Hz giver en flot indlæsning af billeder med forskellige programmer.

100 Hz opdateringshastighed

Glat arbejdsgang

En opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz giver flot indlæsning med forskellige programmer. Det hjælper med at mindske hakken og motion blur, så produktiviteten øges.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*Sammenlignet med modeller, der har en opdateringshastighed på 100 Hz eller derunder.

HDR10 med sRGB 99 % (typ.)

Se fantastiske farver

HDR-teknologi anvendes nu til forskelligt indhold. Denne skærm er kompatibel med branchestandarden for HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), baseret på farveskalaen sRGB 99 %, og understøtter specifikke niveauer af farver og lysstyrke, der gør det muligt for seerne at nyde indholdets dramatiske farver.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*Lysstyrke: 350 nits (Typ.), farveskala: sRGB 99 % (Typ.).

USB-C

Produktivitetshub
med nemme forbindelsesmuligheder

USB-C-porten giver mulighed for overførsel af data, herunder fra skærmen, samt opladning af tilsluttede enheder (op til 65 W), hvilket muliggør understøttelse af din bærbare computer samtidig via et enkelt kabel.

  • Skærmpiktogram.

    Skærm

  • Datapiktogram.

    Data-

  • Strømforsyningspiktogram.

    Strømforsyning

    (Op til 65 W)

Et billede af en bærbar computer og en skærm, som er forbundet med et enkelt USB-C-kabel.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*For at fungere korrekt skal det USB-C-kabel, der følger med i pakken, bruges for at forbinde USB-C-porten til skærmen.

Seriel ledningsføring

Strømlinet arbejdsgang – øg produktiviteten

LG-skærm i QHD med USB-C og DisplayPort understøtter daisychain-opsætning. Så du kan sammensætte en produktiv arbejdsstation ved at forbinde to skærme og en bærbar computer med et DP-kabel og et USB-C-kabel. Med USB-C-teknologi kan du oplade den forbundne bærbare computer, mens du overfører skærmdata samtidigt.

To skærme og en bærbar computer, som ganske enkelt er forbundet med ét USB-C-kabel.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*For at fungere korrekt skal det USB-C-kabel og DisplayPort-kabel, der følger med i pakken, bruges for at forbinde til skærmen.

Dockingstation

Arbejdsstation uden rod

27BA75QB har indbygget dockingstation, der giver dig mulighed for nemt at forbinde adskillige enheder, så du får en effektiv opsætning på dit skrivebord. Hold dit skrivebord ryddeligt ved at forbinde alle dine enheder med ét kabel og optimere din arbejdseffektivitet ved nemt at forbinde perifere enheder.

En animation, som viser en sammenligning med og uden brug af dockingstation.
  • HDMI-ikon.

    HDMI

  • Ikon for DisplayPort.

    2 x DisplayPort

    (Ind 1 hver / Ud 1 hver)

  • USB Downstream-ikon.

    4 x USB 3.2 Downstream

  • USB 3.2 Upstream-ikon.

    USB 3.2 Upstream

  • USB-C-ikon.

    USB-C

  • LAN-ikon.

    LAN

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*USB-C- og DisplayPort-kabler medfølger i pakken.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

Integreret strømmodul

Udnyt til fulde pladsen på dit skrivebord

Indbygget strøm kan give arbejdsstationer en strømlinet og rummelig opsætning. Dette forbedrer udnyttelsen af pladsen og sørger for, at der er velordnet, hvilket resulterer i et renere og mere effektivt arbejdsmiljø.

Visning ovenfra af en arbejdsstations rene layout takket være indbygget strøm.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*Tastaturet og musen følger ikke med i pakken.

LG Switch-app

Hurtig omskiftning

LG Switch-appen hjælper med at optimere skærmen til et effektivt arbejdsmiljø. Du kan ubesværet opdele skærmen i seks områder, håndtere planlægning eller bruge en platform til videoopkald med en indstillet genvejsknap.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*Besøg LG.COM for at downloade den seneste LG Switch-app.

Ergonomisk design

Nemt og behageligt

Det ergonomiske design gør det nemmere at opretholde en ordentlig kropsholdning gennem justeringer, som er tilpasset din krop, hvilket forbedrer produktiviteten og skaber et optimalt arbejdsmiljø. Denne mulighed gør den til det ideelle valg for kundeservicemedarbejdere, da de kan bevare øjenkontakten med kunder og konsultere dem på en naturlig måde ved blot at sænke skærmens fod i højden.

En kvindelig receptionist taler med en mand ved skranken.
To kvindelige og mandlige kontormedarbejdere taler sammen, mens de ser på en skærm.
Ikon for One-Click-fod.

One-Click-fod

Nem installation

Ikon for justerbar hældning/højde.

Hældning / højde

-5~21° / 150 mm

Ikon for justerbar svingning.

Svingning

±45°

Ikon for justering af drejning.

Drejning

To retninger

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

Visuel comfort

Flimmerfri

Flimmerfri reducerer usynligt flimmer fra skærmen, hvilket hjælper med at reducere øjentræthed.

Læsetilstand

Læsetilstand justerer farvetemperatur og luminans, hvilket hjælper med at mindske øjentræthed og give øjenkomfort, mens du læser dokumenter på en skærm.

*Billederne er simuleret for at forbedre forståelsen af funktionerne. De kan være forskellige fra den faktiske brugeroplevelse.

*Tilgængeligheden af ovenstående funktion afhænger af de betingelser, brugeren arbejder under i det virkelige liv.

Logo for finger og hjerte.

Et bedre liv for alle

27BA75QB overholder flere standarder, såsom Energy Star og EPEAT.

  • TCO-logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR-logo.

    ENERGY STAR-certificeret

  • EPEAT®-logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Key Feature

  • 27" IPS-skærm i QHD (2560 x 1440)
  • HDR10 / sRGB 99% (typ.) / 100 Hz
  • USB-C (PD 65 W) / Daisychain / RJ45
  • Indbygget strøm
  • Flimmerfri og læsetilstand
  • Fod med justering af hældning/højde/svingning/drejning
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    PC-skærm

  • År

    Y24

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

  • Flimmerfri

    JA

  • Farvesvaghed

    JA

  • Smart energibesparelse

    JA

LYD

  • Højttaler

    5 W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    JA

STRØM

  • Type

    Indbygget strøm

  • AC-indgang

    100~240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • DC-udgang

    20 V / 6,5 A

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    0,5 W

TILBEHØR

  • Strømkabel

    JA

  • USB-C

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

Find lokalt

Find a retailer.