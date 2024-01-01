Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
صورة تفصيلية لداخل نظام فلترة منقي الهواء لتوضيح القطع. الخلفية سماء، وتظهر جسيمات الهواء والغبار في الهواء الداخل إلى الجهاز من أعلى إلى أسفل، ثم يخرج الهواء النقي فقط من الجهاز. يظهر AirCare Complete System أعلى اليسار.

استمتع بمستوى جديد من الهواء النقي

تقليل الغبار الدقيق من خلال الفلترة المتعددة الطبقات + ميزة التنظيف داخل مكيف الهواء + التخلص من البكتيريا في الأماكن الداخلية.

صورة توضح منقي الهواء، ويظهر بالجزء العلوي منها الفلتر الأولي. حلقة مكبرة توضح مكان التقاط جسيمات الغبار في الفلتر الأولي. يظهر Pre-Filter أعلى اليسار.

1. الفلتر الأولي

يمنع دخول الغبار الكبير الحجم من الأساس

يحول دون دخول جزيئات الغبار الكبيرة كخط دفاع أول.

صورة لداخل نظام الفلترة مع عرض فلتر الحساسية. تظهر الأجزاء الأخرى أكثر تعتيمًا، بينما يتم التركيز على فلتر الحساسية بضوء نيون حوله. يتم التقاط جسيمات الغبار في الفلتر. يظهر Allergy Filter في الركن العلوي الأيسر. يظهر شعار BAF بجوار الصورة.

2. فلتر الحساسية

التقليل من مسببات الحساسية للحصول على هواء صحي أكثر

تخلص من المواد المسببة للحساسية الهائمة في الهواء، مثل عث الغبار المنزلي.

*تشهد BAF بأن المرشح مطلي لضمان إزالة المواد الضارة، مثل عث الغبار المنزلي والفطريات والعفن المعلق في الهواء، والتي يمكن أن تسبب الحساسية.

3. UVnano™‎

مروحة نظيفة لتوفير نسيم نظيف

يتخلص من *%99.99 من البكتيريا باستخدام ضوء LED بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية للحفاظ على نظافة المروحة المولدة للهواء وانتعاشها.

*تحققت TUV وKTR من أنه تم التخلص من %99.99 من المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، والمكورات العنقودية البشروية، والكلبسيلا الرئوية بواسطة مروحة الدفع في مكيف الهواء بعد تعرضها لأربع ساعات من أضواء LED بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية (UV).

يتم دفع الهواء من داخل الجهاز، وتلتقط الفلاتر الملوثات، والجسيمات، والرطوبة. تستمر ميزة التنظيف التلقائي في تنظيف الجهاز من خلال ضوء يتحرك عبر المكونات الداخلية. يظهر Auto Cleaning في الركن العلوي الأيسر.

4. التنظيف التلقائي

جو داخلي نظيف بشكل تلقائي

تُجفف تلقائيًا أي رطوبة داخل مكيف الهواء لضمان نظافته دائمًا.

5. Plasmaster™Ionizer+‎

يحيطك بهواء منقّى من البكتيريا

يزيل *%99 من البكتيريا الملتصقة ويزيل الروائح الكريهة**.

*تحققت TUV من أنه تم التخلص من %99 من 3 أنواع من البكتيريا الملتصقة (بكتيريا المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، وبكتيريا الإشريكية القولونية، والزائفة الزنجارية).
**تحققت Intertek من انخفاض كثافة رائحة التبغ الملتصقة من 3.6 إلى أقل من 1.5 بعد 60 دقيقة. (التولوين، والأمونيا، وحمض الخليك)

