حلول أنظمة التكييف

تقدم إل جي حلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء المحسّنة بما يلائم جميع الظروف المناخية، مما يوفر هواءً نقيًا ومنعشاً لبيئات العمل المختلفة. ستحدث إل جي ثورة في الطريقة التي تدير بها أعمالك.

تم تجميع صور قصة HVAC على شاشة واحدة

ابق على اطلاع دائم بقصة HVAC من إل جي

اطلع على آخر الأخبار والمقالات والمزيد حول قصة HVAC من إل جي.

ابق على اطلاع دائم بقصة HVAC من إل جي

حلول التهوية من LG

حلول تهوية محسّنة لجميع احتياجات الطقس

تم تجميع صور قصة HVAC على شاشة واحدة

أنت تلهم عملنا للتفكير في المستقبل

قصة العلامة التجارية حلول خط إنتاج ما يصل

وحدة سقف داخلية1

هدفنا

خبرتها الواسعة, تلبي خدمات التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء من إل جي احتياجات المشروعات التي تبحث عن حلول تدفئة وتهوية وتكييف هواء تكنولوجية تحافظ على البيئة. نحن شركاؤك في احتياجات أعمالك التجارية حيث ندمج تقنيتنا في أعمالك اليومية وندعمك وندعم مشروعك في كل خطوة تخطوها.

شاهد الفيلم كامل

قيمنا الأساسية

تمثل القيم الأساسية لخدمات التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء من إل جي أساس كل شيء نقوم به وسبب نجاحنا.

التكامل

نوفر تقنية متكاملة ومرتبطة من أجل أتمتة شاملة تساعد عملاءنا على المضي قدمًا في نجاحهم.

الالتزام

نسعى لأن نكون الشريك الموثوق به لعملائنا بدءًا من هندسة النظم وحتى التركيب والصيانة ونتفوق في الاستعداد لكل ما هو غير متوقع.

الخبرة

نساعد عملائنا على النمو في بيئة أعمال سريعة التغير ليس بمساعدتهم على توفير الطاقة فحسب، بلك وكذلك بتقديم تكنولوجيا تلبي احتياجاتهم الفريدة.

الحلول

An image of an office space with air conditioning on.

المكتب >

An image of a coffee shop at shopping mall with air conditioning on.

القطاع التجاري >

An image of someone operating an air conditioner on the ceiling, with a smartphone.

القطاع السكني >

a patient room with air conditioning on.

المستشفيات >

An image of a coffee shop at shopping mall with air conditioning on.

مراكز التسوق >

An image of someone operating an air conditioner on the ceiling, with a smartphone.

الفنادق >

منتجاتنا

A large-capacity heater is in a black space.

الوحدة السقفية (مدمجة) >

A large-capacity heater is in a black space.

الوحدات المتعددة >

The air conditioner makes the air inside pleasant.

القطاع السكني >

Large outdoor unit installed externally.

VRF : MULTI V >

Controlling on 10 screens.

حلول التحكم >

Close-up of the chiller.

المبرد (CHILLER) >

Boiler installed on the wall.

التدفئة: THERMA V >

قصة LG HVAC

تعرف على المزيد حول أعمال حلول LG Air

قصة LG HVAC

قصة LG HVAC
صورة لرجل يحمل هاتفًا ذكيًا تظهر بشاشته صفحة ويب إل جي.

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 