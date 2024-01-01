About Cookies on This Site

تلفزيون 4K UHD Hospitality مقاس 65 بوصة، مع حلول Pro:Centric

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

65UM662H4LC
الميزات الرئيسية

  • الدقة: 3840 x‏ 2160‏ (4K UHD)
  • حلول Pro:Centric
  • TV Casting
  • Netflix
  • 'تصميم نحيف
  • Game Optimizer
المزيد

تلفزيون 4K UHD Hospitality TV مع حلول Pro:Centric

تلفزيون على حائط غرفة الفندق، وشاشة التلفزيون ساطعة وواضحة.

* 65 بوصة

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

Pro:Centric Cloud

تعمل Pro:Centric Cloud على تحسين إمكانية استخدام حل نظام إدارة المحتوى (CMS) الخاص بالمؤسسة وتحويل النظام إلى السحابة، مما يعزز خدمة حلول الطرفالثالث. كما يقدم أيضًا نماذج تصميم متنوعة، مما يعمل على تحسين منصة جمع البيانات والتحليلات من خلال لوحة معلومات ملفتة للنظر. بالإضافة إلى الميزات الجديدة؛ يتيح لك مُنشئ تطبيقات الهاتف (Mobile Application Creator) تبسيط عملية إعداد خدمات الاستقبال على الأجهزة المحمولة الخاصة بالضيوف. سيتم تلبية طلب الضيف باستجابة فورية من خلال هذه الوظيفة.

تعمل المرأة من خلال Pro:Centric Cloud.

Works with AirPlay

باستخدام Apple AirPlay، يمكن للضيوف بث المحتوى إلى أجهزة تلفزيون LG Pro:Centric الفندقية الذكية، مباشرةً من أجهزة iPhone أو iPad، سواء لمشاهدة الأفلام والعروض من تطبيقاتهم المفضلة أو مشاركة ما هو موجود على أجهزة Apple الخاصة بهم، بما في ذلك الصور ومقاطع الفيديو الشخصية والألعاب وغيرها. ما على الضيوف سوى مسح رمز الاستجابة السريعة الفريد الذي يظهر على الشاشة بعد تسجيل الوصول لإقران جهاز iPhone أو iPad الخاص بهم مباشرةً بالتلفزيون في الغرفة بشكل خاص وآمن طوال مدة إقامتهم.

يقوم أحد نزلاء الفندق بإقران جهاز iPhone الخاص به مع التلفزيون داخل الغرفة من خلال AirPlay.

TV Casting : AirServer

استمتع بمستوى معزز من الترفيه والراحة مع تلفزيون LG Hospitality TV الذي يتميز بخاصية AirServer المدمج. يمكن للضيوف توصيل أجهزتهم الشخصية من خلال تسجيل الدخول الفوري برمز QR والاستمتاع بعروض OTT* المفضلة لديهم على شاشة تلفزيون كبيرة. يوفر الاقتران المستمر، لذا بمجرد اكتمال الاقتران، لن يحتاج الضيوف إلى إقران الأجهزة مرة أخرى أثناء إقامتهم. والأهم من ذلك، يتم حذف المعلومات الشخصية للنزلاء تلقائيًا عند المغادرة، مما يضمن الخصوصية والأمان.

يستخدم أحد نزلاء الفندق خدمات OTT من خلال إقران هاتفه الذكي بالتلفزيون داخل الغرفة من خلال تسجيل الدخول برمز الاستجابة السريعة.

* العضوية مطلوبة.

سهولة الوصول إلىتطبيق Netflix

استمتع بتجربة مجموعة متنوعة من محتوى الفيديو من Netflix على UM662H مع Pro:Centric Direct. استمتع براحة غرفتك وخدمة البث المباشر التي تقدم آلاف الاختيارات.

يتم عرض محتوى الفندق بما في ذلك تطبيق Netflix على شاشة التلفزيون داخل غرفة الفندق.

* عضوية Netflix مطلوبة.

Pro:Centric Direct

يوفر حل إدارة محتوى الفندق Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل تنفيذ الخدمة والإدارة المستندة إلى شبكة IP بنقرة واحدة. يمكّن حل Pro:Centric Direct المستخدمين من تحرير الواجهة الخاصة بهم بسهولة من خلال توفير واجهة مخصصة وإدارة جميع أجهزة التلفزيون في الغرفة بكفاءة. أحدث إصدار من PCD يوفر التحكم في الغرفة القائم على إنترنت الأشياء والذي سيكون نقطة البداية للاستعداد لغرف الفنادق المتطورة عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي.

رجل يقوم بمعالجة بعض المحتويات وإعدادات التلفزيون داخل الفندق باستخدام حل Pro:Centric Direct عبر الخادم.

* قد لا تدعم إصدارات PCD بعض الميزات.

عمق نحيف لمظهر أنيق وجميل

تندمج سلسلة UM662H بسلاسة في التصميمات الداخلية بفضل تصميمها النحيف، مما يعطي انطباعًا عصريًا للضيوف.

تم تركيب طراز UM662H بشكل متناغم في غرفة الفندق، وتم تكبير المنظر الجانبي لإظهاره.

* في حالة التلفزيون مقاس 43 بوصة، 50 بوصة (55 بوصة: 57.5 مم، 65 بوصة: 57.7 مم)

طلاء مطابق

لا يمكن لأجهزة التلفزيون في الفنادق أو المنتجعات تجنب التعرض للبيئات التي تحتوي على الملح والغبار ومسحوق الحديد والرطوبة، مما قد يؤدي إلى إعاقة الأداء مع مرور الوقت. الطلاء المطابق على لوحة الدوائر الكهربائية الرئيسية (لوحة الطاقة) يقلل بشكل كبير من هذه المخاطر من هذه البيئات من خلال حماية أجهزة التلفزيون من الملح والغبار ومسحوق الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

يتميز طراز UM662H بطلاء مطابق على لوحة الطاقة لحماية الشاشة حتى في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

يلعب الرجل والمرأة ألعاب فيديو، ويظهر مشهد اللعبة على شاشة التلفزيون بجودة تضاهي الواقع.

Game Optimizer

سوف تساعدك وظيفة «مُحسِّن الألعاب» من LG وتحافظ على حماستك في اللعب من خلال اختيار وضع اللعبة وتعديل الصورة وما إلى ذلك.

