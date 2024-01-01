Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
حل إدارة الفنادق
منصة تطبيق برو: سنتريك سمارت
لقد تم تحسين Pro: Centric SMART بحيث بقوم بتخصيص خدمات الضيافة للعلامات التجارية الفندقية والنزلاء من خلال البنية التحتية لكل من IP وRF. وبفضل أدوات التخصيص الذكية وبرامج إدارة المحتوى من LG، تزداد الراحة من خلال الاعتماد على حلول التكنولوجيا المتطورة.