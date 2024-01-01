About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

STB-6500
front view
side view
front view
side view
top view
side view
side view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • Pro:Centric منصة Smart IPTV
  • Embedded Pro: فك التشفير لغير Pro: Idiom TV
  • دفق IP وضبط الترددات اللاسلكية
  • يدعم دقة إخراج 720p / 1366x768 / 1080p / 2160p
  • دعم تطبيق Pro: Centric لأجهزة التلفزيون غير Pro: Centric
  • تستند إلى webOS 5.0
المزيد

استمتع بتلفزيون ذكي وعرض سلس مع جهاز Pro: Centric Set Top Box

There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.

*جميع الصور الواردة في هذه الصفحة للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

The image shows that Pro:Centric SMART help you optimize hospital services for hotel brand and guest.

حل إدارة الفنادق

 

منصة تطبيق برو: سنتريك سمارت

لقد تم تحسين Pro: Centric SMART بحيث بقوم بتخصيص خدمات الضيافة للعلامات التجارية الفندقية والنزلاء من خلال البنية التحتية لكل من IP وRF. وبفضل أدوات التخصيص الذكية وبرامج إدارة المحتوى من LG، تزداد الراحة من خلال الاعتماد على حلول التكنولوجيا المتطورة.

*قد تختلف واجهة المستخدم في الواقع.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV which is connected to the set top box in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

حل إدارة الفنادق

 

تقنية برو: سنتريك دايركت

يوفر حل إدارة الفندق Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، وهو ما يجعل من السهل أداء الخدمة والإدارة عن بُعد القائمة على شبكة IP بنقرة واحدة. يتيح حل Pro:Centric Direct للمستخدمين تعديل واجهتهم بسهولة من خلال توفير واجهة مخصصة وإدارة أجهزة التلفزيون في الغرفة بكفاءة. يتيح إصدار PCD الحالي تحكمًا داخل الغرفة قائمًا على إنترنت الأشياء بالإضافة إلى وظيفة التحكم الصوتي من خلال معالجة اللغة الطبيعية من LG (NLP). وستكون هذه الوظائف المتعلقة بإنترنت الأشياء والصوت نقطة انطلاقك لإعداد غرف الفنادق من الجيل القادم اعتمادًا على ما يتيحه الذكاء الاصطناعي.

*قد تتمتع بعض الأجهزة توافق محدود فحسب، وبالتالي قد لا تدعم التحكم الصوتي ووظيفة إنترنت الأشياء.

A TV with STB-6500 is screening the natural scenery at high resolution.

جودة صورة رائعة

 

دعم دقة فائق بدرجة HD

يدعم STB-6500 أربعة أنواع من دقة إخراج الفيديو، وهي UHD وFHD وHD و1366 × 768 بكسل. وفضلاً عن ذلك، فهو يقوم تلقائيًا بترقية محتوى Full HD على مدخلات HDMI / USB إلى Ultra HD. * بهذا، يمكنك البعث برسائل واضحة وإضافة رسوم متحركة إلى المحتوى.

*يجب تعيين دقة الإخراج وتحديدها بدقة 2160 بكسل، كما يجب أن تدعم الدقة الأصلية للوحة العرض المتصلة Ultra HD. على سبيل المثال ، تتطلب 2160p لوحة عرض UHD.

A TV connected to the STB6500 is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS 5.0.

منصة ذكية

 

مزيد من الابتكارات منصة webOS 5.0 من إل جي

اكتشف أحدث ميزات تلفزيون LG Smart TV. يمكّنك وضع المعرض المُضاف حديثًا من استخدام التلفزيون كمنصة عرض فنية متسقة مع مساحتك المعيشية وحياتك بأسرها.

 

STB-6500 decrypts and unlocks access to premium content through embedded Pro:Idiom technology.

إدارة ذكية للحقوق الرقمية

 

Embedded Pro:Idiom Decryption

يوفر STB-6500 فك تشفير Pro: Idiom مضمنًا لأجهزة التلفزيون غير Pro: Idiom. Pro:Idiom، توفر تقنية إدارة الحقوق الرقمية (DRM) الوصول إلى المحتوى المتميز للمساعدة في ضمان النشر السريع والواسع للتلفزيون عالي الدقة وغيره من المحتوى الرقمي عالي القيمة.

 

STB-6500 has side connector that can extend additional 3rd party external modules.

تصميم الجهاز

 

تصميم مغلق، مع موصل جانبي للتمديد

STB-6500 is designed for additional 3rd party external module expansion to deliver additional capabilities such as DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem card for IP-over-coax installation.

*لا بد من اختبار الوحدات الخارجية للتأكد من توافقها مع STB-6500.

Content is being shared easily and quickly on various devices through SmartShare.

قابلية الاتصال

 

المشاركة الذكية "SmartShare"

يتيح SmartShare للمستخدمين مشاركة المحتوى بسهولة وسرعة أكبر عبر أجهزة متنوعة. وإلى جانب هذا، فهو يبسط العملية من خلال البحث بسهولة عن المحتوى المطلوب ومشاركة المحتوى.

*يجب أن تكون الأجهزة معتمدة من DLNA، لدعم هذه الميزة.

Mobile device and TV with STB6500 are connected via Bluetooth, so music on the device is played on TV.

قابلية الاتصال

 

مزامنة الصوت عبر البلوتوث

تتيح ميزو مزامنة الصوت عبر البلوتوث للمستخدمين الاستماع إلى ملفات الموسيقى المجودة على جهاز جوال من خلال سماعات التلفزيون عبر اتصال البلوتوث.

*أجهزة دعم مزامنة الصوت عبر Bluetooth: جهاز محمول يعمل بنظام Android أو iOS.

Set Top Box can function as wireless hotspot through SoftAP.

قابلية الاتصال

 

نقطة الوصول التي تدعم البرامج

تعمل محطة الوصول التي تدعم البرامج (Soft AP) كشبكة Wi-Fi تستخدم التلفزيون كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية، ما يتيح للضيوف توصيل أجهزتهم بـ Soft AP.

*يجب ضبط Soft AP في قائمة التثبيت.
*لا يمكن تشغيل ميزة «الانعكاس الذكي» في الوقت نفسه.
*قد لا تتوفر هذه الميزة في أجهزة معينة بسبب اختلاف طريقة التشفير

