UT662M Series

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

43UT662M0GC

(2)
Front view

أجهزة تلفاز للمستشفيات حاصلة على تصنيف UL مع إمكانية توصيل محتوى UHD

توفر فئة تلفاز المستشفيات UT662M حلاً منخفض التكلفة مصممًا للمرضى وفريق العمل أيضًا. تم تصميم كل المزايا، بما في ذلك دعم مكبرات الصوت الوسائدية مع اعتماد UL، للعناية بالمرضى مع الإيفاء بالاحتياجات الخاصة للمستشفيات.

تلفاز مثبت على جدار غرفة المستشفى وممرضة تشير إليه وهي تشرح للمريض.

* قد يختلف شكل المنتج الفعلي عن الصورة أعلاه.

وظائف مخصصة للمستشفيات

مريض يرقد على السرير يتحكم في التلفاز من خلال مكبر صوت وسائدي متصل بـ UT662M.

عدم مكبرات الصوت الوسائدية

تلفاز المستشفيات مجهز بواجهة توصيل متوافقة مع مكبرات الصوت الوسائدية* التي تتحكم في الصوت والفيديو بالتلفاز مباشرةً من سرير المريض.

* لا توفر LG مكبر الصوت الوسائدي. (يُباع بشكل منفصل)

دعم أنظم الاتصال بالتمريض

من خلال نظام الاتصال بالتمريض الذي يوفره مكبر الصوت الوسائدي المتصل بتلفاز المستشفيات من LG، يمكن الاتصال بفريق العمل بالمستشفى على الفور في حالة الطوارئ.

حاصل على تصنيف الملاءمة للمستشفيات UL

تم تصميم الفئة UT662M لبيئات الرعاية الصحية والمستشفيات، فهي تفي بمتطلبات السلامة المحددة من قِبل UL.

حل إدارة
المستشفيات Pro:Centric

يوفر حل إدارة محتويات المستشفيات Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل إجراء الخدمة والإدارة عن بُعد المستندة إلى شبكات IP. يتيح حل Pro:Centric Direct للمستخدمين تحرير الواجهة بسهولة عن طريق تقديم واجهة مخصصة وإدارة كل أجهزة التلفاز الموجودة في المستشفى بمنتهى الكفاءة.

رجل يدير بعض المحتويات والإعدادات الخاصة بالتلفاز في المستشفى مستخدمًا حل Pro:Centric Direct من خلال الخادم.

Pro:Idiom

Pro:Idiom

يوفر UT662M نظام فك التشفير Pro:Idiom المدمج، والذي يتيح الوصول إلى المحتوى الرقمي العالي القيمة من خلال نظام Pro:Idiom DRM (إدارة الحقوق الرقمية)، والذي يمنع النسخ غير القانوني للمحتوى.

 

يمكن تخزين بيانات ضبط الشاشة على USB ونقلها إلى الشاشات الأخرى.

استنساخ البيانات عبر USB

تضفي إمكانية استنساخ البيانات عبر USB مزيدًا من الكفاءة على عمليات إدارة الشاشات المتعددة لضمان التشغيل المثالي. بدلاً من إعداد كل شاشة واحدة تلو الأخرى، يمكن نسخ البيانات إلى USB لشاشة واحدة وإرسالها إلى الشاشات الأخرى من خلال مكوّن USB الإضافي.

نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP)

تعتبر نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP) ميزة Wi-Fi "افتراضية" تستخدم التلفاز كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية، ما يتيح للمرضى توصيل أجهزتهم بنقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP). وهي تدعم وضع الجسر (Bridge Mode)، ما يتيح للمسؤولين التحكم في معلومات نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP) داخل الغرفة مثل، مستوى الإشارة، وكلمات مرور نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP)، إلخ.

مع ميزة Wi-Fi الافتراضية، يمكن توصيل الأجهزة اللوحية، والهواتف المحمولة، وأجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمول بالتلفاز بمنتهى السهولة.

*ينبغي ضبط نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP) في قائمة التثبيت بعد تشغيل التلفاز.

** يمكن تشغيل عكس الصورة الذكي في الوقت ذاته.

امرأة تتحكم في التلفاز من خلال التحدث إلى وحدة تحكم عن بُعد مزودة بميزة التعرف على الصوت.

التعرف على الصوت

بفضل نظام معالجة اللغات الطبيعية المدمج في webOS، تتيح ميزة التعرف على الصوت* للمستخدمين التحكم في تلفاز المستشفيات من LG بمنتهى السهولة من خلال أصواتهم.
تتحكم كل وحدة تحكم عن بُعد في التلفاز المخصص لها فقط دون التداخل مع أي تلفاز آخر.

الأشعة تحت الحمراء المتعددة (Multi IR)

تمنع وظيفة الأشعة تحت الحمراء المتعددة (Multi IR)* تداخل إشارات وحدات التحكم عن بُعد، والذي يحدث في حالة وجود عدة أجهزة تلفاز في مكان واحد. يدعم تلفاز المستشفيات LG هذه الوظيفة كي يتحكم المستخدمون في أجهزة التلفاز الخاصة بهم بمنتهى الحرية دون إزعاج الآخرين.

* وحدة تحكم عن بُعد تدعم العديد من الإشارات تحت الحمراء يتم شراؤها بشكل منفصل

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

المعلومات

  • الفئة

    Pro:Centric Smart

التصميم

  • اسم الأداة

    UM73

  • نوع الحامل

    بدون حامل (للملحقات: 1 عمود) * 32~55 بوصة: دوّار / أخرى: مثبت

  • لون الواجهة

    Ceramic BK

الفيديو

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    نعم

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    نعم

الصوت (الصوت)

  • مكبّر الصوت (مخرج الصوت)

    20W

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم (جاهز، مطلوب MMR)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

شاشة العرض

  • الحجم (بوصة)

    43

  • الدقة

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • السطوع (العادي)

    300 nit

نظام البث

  • رقمي

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • تناظري (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • قناة المعلومات (قناة المعلومات التلقائية)

    نعم

حل الضيافة

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    نعم

  • webRTC (الاتصال في الوقت الحقيقي)

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric V

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Server

    نعم

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom Media (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

    نعم

الوظائف الذكية

  • إصدار webOS

    Webos 4.5

  • متصفح الويب

    نعم

  • التوافق مع Magic Remote

    نعم (جاهز)

  • واي فاي

    نعم

  • Bluetooth

    نعم

  • Soft AP

    نعم

  • Screen Share

    نعم

  • تشغيل الصوت عبر Bluetooth

    نعم

  • HDMI-ARC

    نعم (HDMI2)

  • التعرُّف الصوتي (مستقل/حل)

    نعم

  • IoT

    نعم

مزايا الضيافة

  • EzManager

    نعم

  • USB Cloning

    نعم

  • الاستيقاظ عبر التردد اللاسلكي

    نعم

  • WOL

    نعم

  • SNMP

    نعم

  • التقنيات التشخيصية

    نعم (IP عن بُعد)

  • HTNG-CEC (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (RS-232C‏، HDMI)

  • رمز IR المتعددة

    نعم

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    نعم

  • Welcome Video

    نعم

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    نعم

  • Insert Image

    نعم

  • One Channel Map

    نعم

  • Instant ON

    نعم

  • Lock mode

    نعم (محدود)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    نعم

  • وضع توفير الطاقة

    نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (المستشفيات)

  • مكبر صوت وسائدي

    نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (الشركات/متاجر التجزئة)

  • ساعة التوقيت الفعلي (RTC)

    نعم

  • مزامن موقّت بروتوكول وقت الشبكة (NTP)

    نعم

  • BEACON

    نعم

الميكانيكية

  • متوافق مع معايير VESA

    200x200 mm

  • قفل Kensington

    نعم

  • فتحة برغي أمنية/للتركيب في الدولاب

    نعم (لا بد من وجود حامل)

  • لوحة التثبيت السفلي (لسهولة التركيب)

    نعم (لا بد من وجود حامل)

الأبعاد/الوزن

  • أبعاد الشحن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1060x660x152 mm

  • الأبعاد من دون الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    973x572x85.0 mm

  • عرض الإطار (على الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    15.5/15.5/15.5/21.7 mm

  • الوزن عند الشحن

    10.1 kg

  • عرض الإطار (بعيدًا عن الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    14.0/14.0/14.0/20.2 mm

  • الوزن من دون الحامل

    8.0 kg

مواصفات الطاقة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • استهلاك الطاقة (الحد الأقصى)

    125W

  • استهلاك الطاقة (العادي)

    100W

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

قياسي

  • الأمان

    CB, UL Hospital

  • EMC

    CE

الملحقات

  • نوع وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

    S-Con / MMR (اختياري)

  • سلك الطاقة

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • USB (الإصدار)

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة/ 2.0)

  • مدخل RF

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج صوت رقمي (بصري)

    نعم

  • RJ45 (غرض الاستخدام)

    1 (Ethernet)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون/قابس الهاتف)

    نعم (قابس الهاتف)

  • LG SVC فقط (من نوع قابس الهاتف)

    نعم

  • واجهة مكبر الصوت الوسائدي (6 سنون)

    نعم

