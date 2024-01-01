About Cookies on This Site

شاشة عرض High Haze الجديدة فائقة الدقة (UHD) اللافتة القياسية

الميزات الرئيسية

  • السطوع (النوع): 700 شمعة /م2
  • معالجة السطح (ضباب): %25
  • الحافة: 8.4 ملم (علوي/أيمن/أيسر), 14.4 ملم (ب)
  • العمق : 39.9 مم
  • الواجهة: منفذ HDMI(2)/ منفذ DP/ منفذ DVI-D/ منفذ USB 2.0(2)/ منفذ RS232C/ منفذ RJ45/ منفذ الصوت / منفذ الأشعة تحت الحمراء IR
  • سماعة مدمجة
المزيد

شاشة عرض High Haze الجديدة فائقة الدقة (UHD)اللافتة القياسية

يتحقق رجل وامرأة من موعد مغادرة رحلة جوية على اللافتات المثبتة في المطار. وتُظهر الشاشة ذات الطلاء المضاد للوهج انعكاسًا بسيطًا لضوء الشمس.

* جميع الصور الواردة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

تبلغ درجة سطوع الشاشة UH7J-H‎ ‎700‎ نت، ما يسهِّل رؤية المحتوى المعروض عليها بوضوح حتى في الإضاءة القوية.

سطوع عالي

تتميز السلسلة UH7J-H بسطوعها البالغ 700 شمعة/م²، وتعرض المحتوى بوضوح وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، ما يجعلها الشاشة الأنسب لعرض المحتوى التسويقي في المطارات ومتاجر التجزئة ومراكز التسوق وما إلى ذلك.

يمكن تنفيذ العديد من المهام في الوقت نفسه بفضل واجهة المستخدم التصويرية (GUI) السهلة الاستخدام.

أداء فائق مع نظام التشغيل WebOS

يعزِّز نظام التشغيل LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم تصويرية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام وأدوات بسيطة لتطوير تطبيقات.

طلاء تشكيلي مطابق

من الصعب حماية شاشات السلسة UH7J-H من التعرّض للبيئات التي يكثر فيها الغبار والرطوبة وما شابه ذلك، لذلك قد يتأثر أداؤها بمرور الوقت. تقلّل طبقة الحماية المطابقة المستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة من هذه المخاطر عن طريق حماية شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H من الملح والغبار وبرادة الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

 

تحتوي شاشات سلسلة UH7J-H على طبقة حماية مطابقة مستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة لحماية شاشة العرض الجدارية (Video Wall) في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية (الشاشة الذكية) عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

تصميم معتمد طبقًا لمعيار الحماية IP5x

تهدف شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x إلى التأكّد من حماية المنتج من الغبار للحد من مخاطر تدهور أدائه.

شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H حاصلة على شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x، ما يعني أنها محمية من الغبار ومعرَّضة بدرجة أقل لتدهور الأداء.

* جميع الصور الواردة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

تدعم شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H منفذ USB-C ويسهل توصيلها بأجهزة الفيديو والكمبيوتر المحمول.

تدعم منفذ USB-C

أصبح استخدام منفذ USB-C شائعًا في أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمول وأجهزة الفيديو والأجهزة اللوحية. وتدعم شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H منفذ USB-C، ما يسمح بسهولة التوصيل والاستخدام مع الأجهزة الأخرى.

يساعد نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة المستخدمين على التحكم في شاشات UH7J-H.

شاشة متوافقة مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

يمكن استخدام أجهزة‏ Crestron Connected®‎ مع سلسلة UH7J-H لتوفير مستوى عالٍ من التوافق مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي*، ما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

 

 

* تحكم قائم على الشبكة

 

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    43"

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    الحافة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    700nit (نموذجي.)

  • نسبة التباين

    1,200:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    1,000,000:1

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    أسود

  • عرض الحواف

    أعلى/يمين/يسار: 8.4 ملم، أسفل: 14.4 ملم

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    11.2 كجم

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    11.8 كجم

  • وزن العبوة

    13.7 كجم

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    962.5 × 568.0 × 39.9 ملم (مع شعار LG)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    962.5 × 613.1 × 290.0 ملم

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    200 × 200

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    من 0 درجة مئوية إلى 40 درجة مئوية

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    من 10 %إلى 80%

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    تيار متردد 100-240 فولت~، 50/60 هرتز

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    273 وحدة حرارية بريطانية/الساعة (قياسي)، 410 وحدة حرارية بريطانية/الساعة (الحد الأقصى)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    56 واط

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5واط

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5واط

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC فئة "A"/‏ CE / ‏KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم (NewErP) / نعم

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    نعم

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    الإنجليزية، والفرنسية، والألمانية، والإسبانية، والإيطالية، والكورية، والصينية (المبسَّطة)، والصينية (الأصلية)، والبرتغالية (البرازيل)، والسويدية، والفنلندية، والنرويجية، والدنماركية، والروسية، واليابانية، والبرتغالية (أوروبا)، والهولندية، والتشيكية، واليونانية، والتركية، والعربية

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    جهاز التحكم عن بُعد (يحتوي على بطارية 2ea)، وسلك الطاقة، ودليل البدء السريع، وكتاب اللوائح، ومحول من منفذ الهاتف إلى منفذ RS232C، وكبل USB-C

  • اختياري

    حامل (ST-653T)، وحامل حائط (LSW240B)، وحزمة OPS (KT-OPSF)

ميزات خاصة

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    نعم (الحد الأقصى 15 درجة، ودرجة حرارة 30 درجة مئوية، والرطوبة %50)

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    IP5X

