About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشة عرض لافتات جديدة بدقة UHD وقدرة عالية على تشتيت الضوء

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

شاشة عرض لافتات جديدة بدقة UHD وقدرة عالية على تشتيت الضوء

55UH7J-H

شاشة عرض لافتات جديدة بدقة UHD وقدرة عالية على تشتيت الضوء

(1)
Front view with infill image

شاشة عرض لافتات جديدة بدقة UHD
وقدرة عالية على تشتيت الضوء

يتحقق رجل وامرأة من موعد مغادرة رحلة جوية على اللافتات المثبتة في المطار. وتُظهر الشاشة ذات الطلاء المضاد للوهج انعكاسًا بسيطًا لضوء الشمس.

* جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

سطوع عالي

تتميز السلسلة UH7J-H بسطوعها البالغ 700 شمعة/م²، وتعرض المحتوى بوضوح وتجذب انتباه الجمهور، ما يجعلها الشاشة الأنسب لعرض المحتوى التسويقي في المطارات ومتاجر التجزئة ومراكز التسوق وما إلى ذلك.

 

يمكن تنفيذ العديد من المهام في الوقت نفسه بفضل واجهة المستخدم التصويرية (GUI) السهلة الاستخدام.

أداء فائق مع نظام التشغيل WebOS

يعزِّز نظام التشغيل LG webOS راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة مستخدم تصويرية (GUI) سهلة الاستخدام وأدوات بسيطة لتطوير تطبيقات.

طلاء تشكيلي مطابق

من الصعب حماية شاشات السلسة UH7J-H من التعرّض للبيئات التي يكثر فيها الغبار والرطوبة وما شابه ذلك، لذلك قد يتأثر أداؤها بمرور الوقت. تقلّل طبقة الحماية المطابقة المستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة من هذه المخاطر عن طريق حماية شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H من الملح والغبار وبرادة الحديد والرطوبة وما إلى ذلك.

تحتوي شاشات سلسلة UH7J-H على طبقة حماية مطابقة مستخدمة على لوحة الطاقة لحماية شاشة العرض الجدارية (Video Wall) في البيئات المالحة أو الرطبة.

* قد تختلف الصور الفعلية المتاحة (عرض اللافتات) عن أمثلة الصور المعروضة.

تصميم معتمد طبقًا لمعيار الحماية IP5x

تهدف شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x إلى التأكّد من حماية المنتج من الغبار للحد من مخاطر تدهور أدائه.

شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H حاصلة على شهادة مقاومة الغبار IP5x، ما يعني أنها محمية من الغبار ومعرَّضة بدرجة أقل لتدهور الأداء.

إدارة المحتوى الجوّال

يمكنك إنشاء ملف شخصي للمتاجر والحصول على اقتراحات بشأن النماذج باستخدام تطبيق Promota*. يمكن للمستخدمين تخصيص نماذج لجميع المجالات وإنشاء المحتوى وإدارته بسهولة على أجهزة الكمبيوتر الشخصية وعلى الأجهزة الجوّالة أيضًا.

في متجر لبيع الملابس، يحاول المستخدم من خلال التطبيق إنتاج محتوى ترويجي لعرضه على شاشة UH7J-H المثبتة على جدار المتجر.

* يمكن تنزيل LG Promota من App Store ومتجر Google Play. (غير متاح لمنطقة أوروبا / رابطة الدول المستقلة)
* في كوريا ، الاسم ليس Promota ، لكن Mustard.

تدعم منفذ USB-C

أصبح استخدام منفذ USB-C شائعًا في أجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمول وأجهزة الفيديو والأجهزة اللوحية. وتدعم شاشات السلسلة UH7J-H منفذ USB-C، ما يسمح بسهولة التوصيل والاستخدام مع الأجهزة الأخرى.

 

يساعد نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة المستخدمين على التحكم في شاشات UH7J-H.

شاشة متوافقة مع نظام التحكم في الصوت والصورة

يمكن استخدام أجهزة‏ Crestron Connected®‎ مع سلسلة UH7J-H لتوفير مستوى عالٍ من التوافق مع أدوات التحكم الاحترافية في الصوت والصورة لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي*، ما يعزز كفاءة إدارة الأعمال.

* تحكم قائم على الشبكة
طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    55

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    700nit (Typ.)

  • نسبة التباين

    1,100:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    1,000,000:1

  • التدرج اللوني

    BT709 95%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    8ms (G to G)

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 28%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    50,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • مدخل DVI-D

    نعم (HDCP 1.4)

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    نعم

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع C ‏(1 لكل وحدة، وضع DP ALT)

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    نعم

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    المدخلات: HDMI ، DP / الإخراج: DP

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    19.0Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    19.6Kg

  • وزن العبوة

    24.2Kg

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    300 x 300 mm

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    نعم

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • PIP

    نعم

  • PBP

    نعم (4 صورة بجانب صورة)

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    نعم

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • شهادة Cisco

    نعم

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    نعم

  • المنارة

    نعم

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • webRTC

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    لا

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    110W

  • الحد الأقصى

    150W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    376 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    77W

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (10W × 2)

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    نعم (Piggyback)

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

  • SuperSign Cloud

    نعم

  • Promota

    نعم (غير متوفر في الاتحاد الأوروبي/رابطة الدول المستقلة)

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

  • Connected Care

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

  • اختياري

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ميزات خاصة

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    Max. 30 degree

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    IP5X

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 