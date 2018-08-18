About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشة لافتات فائقة الوضوح

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

شاشة لافتات فائقة الوضوح

75UR640S0GD

شاشة لافتات فائقة الوضوح

(5)
Front view with infill image

شاشة لافتات من LG
مزودة بالوظائف الأساسية

شاشتان مثبتتان في حانة فاخرة. تعرض إحداهما مشهدًا من حفل غنائي، والأخرى تعرض صورتين: صورة لإعلان تجاري عن النبيذ الأحمر وصورة لمغنية.

* تُعرض جميع الصور الموجودة في صفحة الويب هذه لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

تعرض المحتوى بجودة صورة زاهية وواضحة بفضل دقة الشاشة العالية فائقة الوضوح.

جودة صورة مدهشة معززة بالدقة فائقة الوضوح

بفضل مستوى الدقة الذي يزيد بمعدل 4 مرات عن FHD، يمكنك الاستمتاع بألوان وتفاصيل للمحتويات أكثر حيوية وواقعية.

تتميز سلسلة UR640 بأنها أكثر نحافة مقارنة بطراز LG التقليدي.

تصميم رقيق وأنيق

تتميز هذه السلسلة بأنها أكثر نحافة من الطراز التقليدي، ما يوفر المساحة ويسهل من عملية التثبيت. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، فهي تزيد من التجربة العامرة التي تتميز بها الشاشة وتوفر تصميمًا متطورًا، ما يحسن جماليات المساحة التي يُثبَّت فيها المنتج.

* يشير "طراز LG التقليدي" إلى سلسلة UT640S من LG.

يمكن إجراء مهام متعددة في آنٍ واحد وترتيبها بسهولة من خلال نظام التشغيل web OS.

أداء فائق مع نظام التشغيل webOS 6.0 من LG

تتميز السلسلة UR640S بالقدرة على التنفيذ السلس للعديد من المهام، بفضل نظام التشغيل webOS 6.0 من LG الذي تمت ترقيته إلى دارة متكاملة واحدة* ومحرك ويب. وتعزز منصة اللافتات الذكية التي تعمل بنظام webOS من LG راحة المستخدم بفضل واجهة المستخدم الرسومية سهلة الاستعمال.

* نظام على رقاقة: SoC
** GUI : واجهة المستخدم الرسومية

يمكن بكل سهولة ويسر تعيين قائمة التشغيل وجدولة المواعيد باستخدام وحدة تحكم عن بُعد، عن طريق وظيفة إدارة المحتوى المضمَّنة. يمكن الإشراف على إدارة المجموعات في شاشة العرض الرئيسية وشاشتي عرض المجموعة رقم 1 والمجموعة رقم 2.

نظام إدارة المحتوى والمجموعات المضمَّن

يتيح لك نظام إدارة المحتوى والمجموعات المضمَّن تعديل المحتوى وتشغيله، وجدولة قوائم التشغيل والمجموعات، والتحكم في شاشة عرض اللافتات بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد والماوس والهاتف الجوال دون الحاجة إلى استخدام جهاز كمبيوتر أو برنامج منفصل. وهذا يجعل إدارة المحتوى أكثر سهولة ويسر على المستخدمين.

إدارة المحتوى المتنوعة مع نظام LG SuperSign CMS

نظام LG SuperSign CMS هو برنامج إدارة متكامل يدعم إنشاء وإدارة الوسائط الرقمية ونشر المحتوى، المحسَّن لشاشات عرض اللافتات من LG. وبفضل القوائم وخيارات التخطيط البسيطة سهلة الاستخدام، يساعد هذا النظام على تحسين الكفاءة في إنشاء المحتوى وتحريره وفي الجدولة والتوزيع، ومن ثم الارتقاء بتجربة المستخدم عمومًا. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يدعم النظام شاشات عرض وحسابات متعددة، ويمكن ربطه بقواعد البيانات الخارجية، ويسمح بالوصول إلى الخادم من الأجهزة المحمولة.

يمكن لعدة مسؤولين الوصول إلى نظام LG SuperSign CMS من جهاز الكمبيوتر الشخصي والكمبيوتر المحمول والجهاز اللوحي والهاتف المحمول لإنشاء وتنظيم وتوزيع محتوى الوسائط الرقمية المخصص ليناسب مجموعة متنوعة من شاشات العرض.

* يُباع نظام LG SuperSign CMS بشكل منفصل.

يمكن إدارة مجموعة متنوعة من شاشات العرض بسهولة من خلال نظام LG SuperSign Control.

السرعة والسهولة في التحكم في شاشات اللافتات باستخدام نظام LG Supersign Control

نظام SuperSign Control هو برنامج التحكم الأساسي، ويمكن استخدامه للتحكم فيما يصل إلى 100 شاشة عرض باستخدام حساب واحد وخادم واحد. ويتيح ضبط العناصر الأساسية، مثل الطاقة وحجم الصوت وجدولة المواعيد عن بُعد، كما يدعم تحديثات البرامج الثابتة.

* يلزم شراء نظام LG SuperSign Control بشكل منفصل.

لا تعمل شاشة العرض إلا في حالة وجود إشارة، ويتوقف تشغيلها عند انقطاع الإشارة في وضع إدارة الطاقة في شاشات العرض (DPM).

دعم معيار إدارة الطاقة في شاشات العرض

يمكن تكوين إعدادات إدارة الطاقة في شاشات العرض لتظل قيد التشغيل فقط عندما تكون هناك إشارة متصلة بشاشة العرض، ما يتيح إدارة الطاقة بكفاءة أعلى.

مدير المطعم يقدم كوبونات للعملاء عبر البلوتوث. على الجانب الآخر، يُعرَض إعلان ترويجي لقوائم الطعام عن طريق انعكاس شاشة الهاتف الجوال على شاشة كبيرة مثبتة على جدار المطعم عبر شبكة Wi-Fi. شاشة من السلسلة UR640S مثبَّتة على الجدار، وتجلس سيدة على المقعد وتستخدم جهاز الكمبيوتر الشخصي وهاتفها المحمول. توضح الصورة أن شاشة اللافتات يمكن استخدامها كجهاز توجيه افتراضي، لتوصيل جهاز الكمبيوتر الشخصي والهاتف الجوال بشاشة العرض والاتصال بالإنترنت لاسلكيًا.

ترويج للإعلانات في الوقت الحقيقي

باستخدام جهاز البيكون وتقنية البلوتوث منخفض الطاقة (BLE)، يستطيع مديرو المتاجر تقديم كوبونات ومعلومات للعملاء في الوقت الفعلي.

مشاركة المحتوى

يمكن استخدام ميزة انعكاس المحتوى بين الأجهزة عند الاتصال بشبكة Wi-Fi نفسها.

نقطة الوصول اللاسلكية

تعمل سلسلة UR640S كجهاز توجيه افتراضي يمكن استخدامه كنقطة وصول لاسلكية للأجهزة المحمولة.

هذه غرفة اجتماعات بها شاشة لافتات ونظام للتحكم في الصوت والصورة، ما يساعد المستخدمين على التحكم في شاشات السلسلة UR640S.

متوافقة مع أنظمة التحكم في الصوت والصورة

تدعم السلسلة UR640S نظام Crestron Connected®‎ لتوفير مستوى عالٍ من التوافق مع أدوات التحكم في الصوت والصورة الاحترافية؛ لتحقيق تكامل سلس وتحكم آلي**، ما يعزز الكفاءة والفعالية في إدارة الأعمال.

* يلزم إجراء الإعداد الأولي من شاشة العرض لتحقيق التوافق مع نظام Crestron Connected®‎.
** التحكم القائم على الشبكة

سهولة إعداد القوائم لتتلاءم
مع مساحة العرض الرأسية

تزيد السلسلة UR640S من راحة المستخدمين عن طريق تنظيم القوائم المستخدمة بشكل متكرر* بحسب المجال.

تُصنَّف القوائم التي تُستخدم بشكل متكرر بحسب المجال في قائمة شاشات العرض. تعرض الصورة اليسرى قوائم "شركة/ جهة حكومية/ متجر بيع بالتجزئة"، في حين تعرض الصورة اليمنى قوائم "لغرفة اجتماعات"

* تدعم الإعداد المسبق لمساحة العرض الرأسية: شركة/ جهة حكومية/ متجر بيع بالتجزئة، غرفة اجتماعات

خدمة LG ConnectedCare في الوقت الفعلي

أصبحت الصيانة سهلة وسريعة مع خدمة LG ConnectedCare الاختيارية*، وهي حل خدمة سحابية توفره LG. حيث تدير عن بُعد حالة الشاشات في أماكن عمل العملاء من أجل تشخيص الأعطال وتوفير خدمات التحكم عن بُعد، الأمر الذي يدعم التشغيل المستقر لأعمال العملاء.

يراقب موظف LG عن بُعد شاشات السلسلة UR640S المثبتة في مكان آخر باستخدام حل المراقبة السحابي من LG.

* يختلف مدى توفر خدمة "LG ConnectedCare" حسب المنطقة، ويجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل. لذا، يُرجى الاتصال بمندوب مبيعات LG في منطقتك لمزيد من التفاصيل.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

المعلومات

  • الفئة

    شاشات العرض التجارية الخفيفة

التصميم

  • اسم الأداة

    LJ61

  • نوع الحامل

    ثنائي القوائم

  • لون الواجهة

    Ceramic Black

شاشة العرض

  • الحجم (بوصة)

    32

  • الدقة

    دقة عالية (HD) ‏(1366 × 768)

  • السطوع (العادي)

    240 nit

الصوت (الصوت)

  • مكبّر الصوت (مخرج الصوت)

    10 واط

نظام البث

  • رقمي

    DVB-T2/C/S2

قياسي

  • الأمان

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

حل الضيافة

  • القائمة السريعة (بوابة قابلة للتخصيص)

    نعم

مزايا الضيافة

  • نسخ USB

    نعم

  • الاستيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية (WOL)

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • التقنيات التشخيصية

    نعم (التشخيص الذاتي (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (RS-232C)

  • رمز IR المتعددة

    نعم

  • وضع الفنادق / إدارة بيانات المنتجات (PDM) / قائمة التركيب

    نعم

  • الفيديو الترحيبي

    نعم

  • شاشة الترحيب (صورة رذاذ ماء)

    نعم

  • أدخل الصورة

    نعم

  • مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي / مخرج الخط

    نعم (مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي)

  • تشغيل USB تلقائي / playback+‎

    نعم (تشغيل USB ‏(+‏‏playback) تلقائي)

  • وضع القفل

    نعم (محدود)

  • التوافق مع وحدة المقابس التي تعمل عن بعد (RJP)

    نعم

  • وضع توفير الطاقة

    نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (الشركات/متاجر التجزئة)

  • معتمدة من Crestron التوافق

    نعم

  • الإدارة الرقمية للطاقة (DPM)

    نعم

  • محدد المواعيد

    نعم

  • مزامن موقّت بروتوكول وقت الشبكة (NTP)

    نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • USB (الإصدار)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة / 2.0)

  • مدخل RF

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • دخل AV

    نعم

  • مدخل مكوّن الصورة (Y،Pb،Pr-Video)

    نعم

  • دخل RGB (D-sub ذو 15 سنًا) - PC

    نعم

  • مخرج صوت رقمي (بصري)

    نعم

  • مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي (قابس هاتف مقاس 3.5 مم)

    نعم

  • مخرج سماعة الرأس

    نعم

  • فتحة CI

    نعم

  • RJ45 (غرض الاستخدام)

    نعم (SNMP&MHEG)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون/قابس الهاتف)

    نعم (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون)

الميكانيكية

  • متوافق مع معايير VESA

    200 × 200 ملم

  • قفل Kensington

    نعم

الأبعاد/الوزن

  • الأبعاد مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    739 × 472 × 168 ملم

  • الأبعاد من دون الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    739 × 441 × 84 ملم

  • أبعاد الشحن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    812 × 510 × 142 ملم

  • عرض الإطار (على الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 ملم

  • عرض الإطار (بعيدًا عن الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 ملم

  • الوزن مع الحامل

    4.9 kg

  • الوزن من دون الحامل

    4.85 kg

  • الوزن عند الشحن

    6.1 kg

مواصفات الطاقة

  • مزوّد الطاقة (الجهد الكهربائي، هرتز)

    تيار متردد 100~240 فولت 60/50 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة (الحد الأقصى)

    46.5 واط

  • استهلاك الطاقة (العادي)

    34.5 واط

  • استهلاك الطاقة في وضع الاستعداد

    دون 0.5 واط

الملحقات

  • نوع وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

    L-Con

  • كابل طاقة

    نعم (1.5M, Angle Type)

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.

الحصول على الدعم

تواصل معنا

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 