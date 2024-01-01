About Cookies on This Site

55TNF5P-B
الميزات الرئيسية

  • السطوع: 450 شمعة
  • نقاط اللمس المتعددة: 10 نقطة (بحد أقصى)
  • 'الواجهة: منفذ HDMI ‏(2، HDCP 2.2/1.4) ومدخل RS-232C In ومدخل RJ45(LAN) ومدخل IR In ومدخل USB2.0 Type A ومخرج Audio Out وTouch USB ‏(USB 2.0 Type B)

شاشة تعمل باللمس ذات إطار مفتوح بتقنية In-Cell Touch قابلة للتخصيص بأمثل شكل

في إحدى وكالات السيارات، يلمس رجل TNF5P لتغيير لون السيارة التي تظهر على الشاشة.

* جميع الصور الواردة بهذه الصفحة لأغراض توضيحية فقط.

نحيفة وخفيفة

تأتي الشاشة ذات الإطار المفتوح بتقنية In-Cell Touch مزودة بوظيفة اللمس المدمجة في شاشة العرض لتوفير تصميم نحيف بحواف ضيقة، مقارنةً بالشاشات التقليدية الأخرى التي تعمل اللمس والتي تتطلب أجزاء لمس (طبقة غشائية).

تتضمن شاشة العرض التقليدية مستشعر لمس بين طبقة الحماية الزجاجية والطبقتين الزجاجيتين CF وTFT، في حين أن الشاشة المزودة بتقنية In-Cell Touch تأتي مجهزة بمستشعر لمس مدمج بين الطبقة الزجاجية CF والطبقة الزجاجية TFT دون إضافة طبقة الحماية الزجاجية.

جودة صورة نقية

مقارنة بالمنتجات الأخرى التي تعمل باللمس، تعرض شاشة TNF5P جودة صورة نقية خالية من أي تأثيرات لبنية ناتجة عن الطبقات الإضافية لمستشعرات اللمس.

تتميز الصورة المعروض على الشاشة المزودة بتقنية In-Cell Touch بنقائها بخلاف شاشات العرض التقليدية التي تعرض صورًا ضبابية غير واضحة.

تصميم مرن

يمكن للمستخدمين الحصول على تصميم حر لتلبية احتياجاتهم الخاصة بدمج أجزاء متكاملة كالشاشة التي تعمل باللمس وشاشة العرض ونظام التشغيل webOS.

توجد أنواع متنوعة من الشاشات العرض ضمن طراز TNF5J، منها شاشات عرض Kiosk وشاشات عرض الإعلانات.

سيدة تلمس شاشة عرض Kiosk لاختيار ساندوتش هامبرغر من قائمة الطعام.

24 ساعة / 7 أيام

تتميز شاشات عرض Kiosk من طراز TNF5P بمتانة فائقة لتتحمل التشغيل المتواصل طوال اليوم.

يمكن مشاهدة المحتوى المعروض على الشاشة من أي زاوية بفضل إمكانية العرض بزاوية عريضة قدرها 178 درجة.

زاوية مشاهدة عريضة

توفر تقنية لوحات IPS تحكمًا أفضل ببلورات الكريستال السائلة التي تتيح إمكانية مشاهدة الشاشة من أي زاوية.

امرأة تلمس جهاز TNF5P المثبت في الأسفل. يتم تثبيت TNF5P بشكل مائل تجاه المرأة حتى تتمكن من رؤية محتوى العرض جيدًا.

إمكانية التركيب بزاوية إمالة 45 درجة
(متجه لأعلى)

عند تركيب شاشة العرض في أماكن منخفضة، فإنها عادةً ما تكون مائلة لتوفير الراحة للمستخدم أثناء المشاهدة. مع أخذ ذلك في الاعتبار، يتم دعم التركيب بدرجة إمالة أقصاها 45 درجة.

مستخدم يضع أصابعه العشرة للمس شاشة TNF5P.

10 نقاط من
اللمس المتعدد

توفر شاشة عرض TNF5P استجابة لمس أكثر واقعية حيث يمكنها التعرُّف على 10 نقاط من اللمس المتعدد في آنٍ واحدٍ، ويمكن توفير خدمات لمسية متنوعة للمستخدم عبر الشاشة.

أداء عالي بفضل
webOS 6.0

يتوفر webOS 6.0، الذي تمت ترقيته في نظام SoC* ومحرك الويب، على TNF5P مما يوفر تنفيذًا سلسًا للعديد من المهام. نظام التشغيل LG webOS الذكي يعمل على تحسين راحة المستخدم من خلال واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI**) السهلة ويوفر أدوات تطوير تطبيقات بسيطة لـ SI و/أو للمطورين، مثل SDK (مجموعة تطوير البرمجيات) وSCAP والتطبيقات البسيطة.

يمكن إنجاز مهام متعددة في آنٍ واحدٍ وترتيبها بسهولة عبر نظام التشغيل webOS.

* SoC: واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI)
الخاصة بالنظام المُحمَّل على رقاقة **: واجهة المستخدم الرسومية

