لوحة CreateBoard تعمل باللمس من نوع UHD IR

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

لوحة CreateBoard تعمل باللمس من نوع UHD IR

65TR3PJ-B

لوحة CreateBoard تعمل باللمس من نوع UHD IR

(2)
Front view with infill image

إمكانية تفاعل حقيقية تشعر الجميع أنهم في بيئة دراسية واحدة

عندما يحدد المعلم شيئًا على الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ، يظهر ذلك على شاشات الأجهزة الإلكترونية للطلاب في الوقت نفسه.

* 86 بوصة
* جميع الصور للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.
** يجب شراء حلول مؤتمرات الفيديو بشكل منفصل.

لمس متعدد وكتابة

يمكن للسلسلة TR3PJ أن تستعمل ما يصل إلى 20 نقطة لمس متعدد في آن واحد هذه الوظيفة توفر تجربة كتابة واقعية للغاية على اللوحة وتضفي مزيدًا من السهولة على الأنشطة التعاونية.

ثلاثة أطفال يرسمون على شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية في آنٍ واحدٍ.

صورة توضح مشاركة شاشات أجهزة الحاسوب المحمولة الخاصة بالطلاب وهاتف المعلم على الشاشة.

ترقية ScreenShare Pro

يمكنك باستخدام الترقية الجديدة لتطبيق ScreenShare Pro عرض ست شاشات مشتركة كحد أقصى أو ملف واحد على شاشة بشكل فوري، فقد خضع التطبيق لتحسينات من حيث قابلية الاستخدام ما يتيح للمستخدمين مشاركة عكس الشاشة لكلّ من Chromecast وAirplay وMiracast في الشبكة نفسها.

* ScreenShare Pro عبارة عن برنامج يعمل باستخدام شبكة Wi-Fi ويدعمه تطبيق منفصل.
** يجب أن تكون كل الأجهزة متصلة بالشبكة نفسها.

صورة يظهر بها المعلم أثناء حضوره فصلًا دراسيًا مع مشاركة الشاشة المعروضة على جهاز الحاسوب المحمول لكل طالب.

Air Class

تدعم Air Class اتصال ما يصل إلى 30 طالبًا وتوفر صفوفًا دراسية تفاعلية باستخدام أجهزة محمولة مزوّدة بمستعرضات ويب، ما يتيح مجموعة متنوعة من الأدوات، مثل التصويت والإجابات ومشاركة نصوص المشروعات.

توفر وظيفة إدارة طاقة الشاشة قدرات إدارة أكثر كفاءة للطاقة.

DPM(إدارة طاقة شاشة العرض)

عبر تنشيط وظيفة DPM، يمكن ضبط الشاشة ليقتصر تشغيلها على الأوقات التي تكون ثمة إشارة إدخال فيها، ومن شأن هذا أن يتيح مزيدًا من الكفاءة في إدارة الطاقة.

جلسة تعليمية للرسم الهندسي مع أداة تدوين الملاحظات على شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية باستخدام وظيفتي "التراجع" و"الإعادة".

ترقية التعليقات التوضيحية

في وضع أداة التعليقات التوضيحية، توفر وظيفتا "تراجع" و"إعادة" تجربة مستخدم محسّنة. (يمكن استخدام أداة التعليقات التوضيحية على أي مصدر.)

* تراجع: للعودة خطوة واحدة إلى الوراء
إعادة: للانتقال خطوة واحدة إلى الإمام

امرأة تبحث عن المعلومات باستخدام متصفح الويب.

مستعرض الويب

تدعم السلسلة TR3PJ مستعرض الويب* في نظام التشغيل Android**، ومن ثمّ يمكنك البحث في الشبكة بسهولة وسرعة من دون الاتصال بجهاز سطح مكتب خارجي.

* تستند الوظيفة إلى الشبكة
** تم تحديث نظام التشغيل Android إلى الإصدار 9.0.

صورة توضح النظام المدمج على رقاقة مع نظام تشغيل أندرويد والتطبيقات المجانية.

إمكانات شاملة

يمكن للسلسلة TR3PJ تحقيق التكامل بين نظام التشغيل Android والتطبيقات المجانية لتحقيق الأداء الفائق للنظام المحمّل على الشريحة، ما يعفيك من الحاجة إلى استخدام كمبيوتر شخصي.

الوضع الآمن

يقوم الوضع الآمن بتعطيل خيارات مشاركة الشاشة لتطبيق Screen Share Pro (أو SSP)، وهو تطبيق يتيح مشاركة الشاشة بين الأجهزة المحمولة وشاشة العرض، بغرض منع عرض أي محتويات غير مصرح بها عبر وظائف مشاركة الشاشة في أجهزة مختلفة.

 

يعمل الوضع الآمن على حظر المحتويات غير المصرح بها.

تسمح فتحة الوظائف المدمجة للمستخدمين الاتصال بأجهزة سطح المكتب الخارجية بسهولة، مما يوفر المزيد من الوظائف الموسعة.

فتحة OPS مدمجة

تدعم سلسلة TR3PJ فتحات OPS، ما يتيح لك تحميل سطح مكتب OPS بسهولة ويسر في الجزء الخلفي من اللوحة الرقمية التفاعلية مع إتاحة توصيل الطاقة الداخلية.

يتعذر على أجهزة USB الاتصال بالشاشة لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن.

حظر USB

يساعد وضع حظر USB في تأمين البيانات ومنع نسخها إلى أجهزة غير مصرّح بها بشكل مسبق، وهو أمر ضروري للاستخدام في البيئات التي يكون الأمان أمرًا بالغ الأهمية فيها.
يساعد وضع قفل USB في منع عمليات نسخ البيانات للأجهزة غير المصرح بها مقدما، وهو أمر ضروري للاستخدام في الأماكن التي يكون فيها الأمان أمرًا بالغ الأهمية.

الالتقاط الجزئي

يمكن للمستخدمين تحديد المنطقة التي يرغبون في اقتصاص صورة منها من الشاشة وتخزين الصورة في الذاكرة الداخلية. تتيح TR3PJ كذلك إرسال الصور التي تم اقتصاصها مباشرةً إلى تطبيق البريد الإلكتروني أو المفكرة.

 

سيدة تلتقط جزءًا من الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ، وتشرح الجزء المحدد لرجل يقف بجوارها.

ثلاثة أشخاص في غرفة اجتماعات، ويعقدون اجتماعًا افتراضيًا مع أشخاص آخرين يظهرون على الشاشة.

اتصال Bluetooth

تدعم TR3PJ تقنية Bluetooth للاتصال لاسلكيًا بأجهزة مختلفة مثل مكبر الصوت والماوس ولوحة المفاتيح وما إلى ذلك. تم تحسين هذه الإمكانية بغرض إنشاء بيئة هجينة يمكن فيها مواصلة الاجتماعات والصفوف الدراسية عبر الإنترنت وفي الواقع بسهولة ويسر.

أحد موظفي LG يتابع عن بُعد حالة سلسلة الشاشات التفاعلية TR3PJ في مكان آخر.

خدمة ConnectedCare الفورية

أصبحت عملية الصيانة سهلة وسريعة بفضل خدمة ConnectedCare*‎ الاختيارية، وهي حل خدمة سحابية مقدم من LG. وتتابع هذه الخدمة حالة شاشات العرض في أماكن عمل العملاء عن بُعد من أجل تشخيص الأعطال وتقديم خدمات التحكم عن بُعد، ما يضمن للعملاء حالة من الاستقرار في تشغيل أعمالهم.

* يمكن أن يختلف توفر خدمة "ConnectedCare" حسب المنطقة، ومن ثمّ يُرجى الاتصال بمندوب مبيعات LG في منطقتك للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    65

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • نسبة التباين

    5,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    لا

  • التدرج اللوني

    NTSC 72%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    16.7 مليون لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    6.5ms (G to G)

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 25%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    30,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    16/7

  • رأسي/أفقي

    لا/نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    نعم

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    لا

  • مدخل USB

    USB3.0 من النوع A ‏(4 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)، USB من النوع C ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج HDMI

    نعم

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    USB3.0 من النوع B ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    لا

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    نعم

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    40.2Kg

  • وزن العبوة

    48.8Kg

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1489 × 897 × 87.0mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1628 × 1005 x 208mm

  • مقبض

    نعم

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    600 x 400 mm

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    لا

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    نعم

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

الميزات - البرامج

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • PIP

    لا

  • PBP

    لا

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    لا

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    لا

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 90 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    190W

  • الحد الأقصى

    400W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    648 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (16W × 2)

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم / لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    نعم (الفتحة)

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    نعم

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • اختياري

    لا

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

  • حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

    10ms ↓

  • الدقة (النوع)

    ±1mm

  • واجهة

    USB3.0

  • سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    0.87

  • دعم نظام التشغيل

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • نقاط اللمس المتعددة

    الحد الأقصى 20 نقطة

الميزات المخصَّصة - لوحة إنشاء

  • وحدة المعالجة المركزية

    Quad core A73

  • الذاكرة (ذاكرة الوصول العشوائي)

    4GB

  • وحدة معالجة الرسومات

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • المخزن

    32GB

  • اتصال Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • LAN

    شبكة جيجابت LAN

  • عبر تقنية Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (Android)

    Android 9

