لوحة CreateBoard تعمل باللمس من نوع UHD IR

ترقية ScreenShare Pro
يمكنك باستخدام الترقية الجديدة لتطبيق ScreenShare Pro عرض ست شاشات مشتركة كحد أقصى أو ملف واحد على شاشة بشكل فوري، فقد خضع التطبيق لتحسينات من حيث قابلية الاستخدام ما يتيح للمستخدمين مشاركة عكس الشاشة لكلّ من Chromecast وAirplay وMiracast في الشبكة نفسها.
* ScreenShare Pro عبارة عن برنامج يعمل باستخدام شبكة Wi-Fi ويدعمه تطبيق منفصل.
** يجب أن تكون كل الأجهزة متصلة بالشبكة نفسها.