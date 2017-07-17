About Cookies on This Site

شاشة تفاعلية لمسية CreateBoard بدقة UHD من نوع IR



75TR3PJ-B



Front view with infill image

تفاعل حقيقي يقرب بين الأشخاص

عندما يحدد المعلم شيئًا على الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ، يظهر ذلك على شاشات الأجهزة الإلكترونية للطلاب في الوقت نفسه.

* 86 بوصة
* جميع الصور للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.
** يجب شراء حلول مؤتمرات الفيديو بشكل منفصل.

الكتابة ونقاط اللمس المتعددة

يمكن لسلسة شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية استخدام ما يصل إلى 20 نقطة للمس المتعدد. تقدم هذه الوظيفة تجربة كتابة على شاشة تفاعلية تحاكي الواقع، وتجعل التعاون مع الآخرين أكثر سهولة وسلاسة.

ثلاثة أطفال يرسمون على شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية في آنٍ واحدٍ.

صورة توضح مشاركة شاشات أجهزة الحاسوب المحمولة الخاصة بالطلاب وهاتف المعلم على الشاشة.

ترقية وظيفة مشاركة الشاشة الاحترافية

جرى ترقية برنامج ScreenShare Pro مؤخرًا ليتيح عرض ست شاشات مُشاركة بحد أقصى أو ملف على كل شاشة في الوقت الفعلي، مما يعزز سهولة الاستخدام بالسماح للمستخدمين بمشاركة ميزة انعكاس الشاشة عبر تطبيقات Chromecast وAirplay وMiracast على الشبكة ذاتها.

*يعتمد برنامج ScreenShare Pro على اتصال Wi-Fi، كما أنه مدعوم بتطبيق منفصل.
**يجب توصيل جميع الأجهزة عبر الشبكة نفسها.
صورة يظهر بها المعلم أثناء حضوره فصلًا دراسيًا مع مشاركة الشاشة المعروضة على جهاز الحاسوب المحمول لكل طالب.

الفئة الهوائية

تدعم تقنية Air Class إمكانية الاتصال لعدد كبير من الطلاب يصل إلى 30 طالبًا، كما تقدم جلسات تعليمية تفاعلية باستخدام الأجهزة المحمولة المزودة بمتصفحات ويب، لتوفير مجموعة متنوعة من الأدوات، مثل التصويت والإجابة ومشاركة نصوص المشروع.
توفر وظيفة إدارة طاقة الشاشة قدرات إدارة أكثر كفاءة للطاقة.

إدارة طاقة العرض (DPM)

يمكن ضبط الشاشة بحيث تكون قيد التشغيل فقط عند وجود إشارة دخل، مما يجعل إدارة الطاقة أكثر كفاءة من خلال تنشيط وظيفة إدارة طاقة الشاشة.
جلسة تعليمية للرسم الهندسي مع أداة تدوين الملاحظات على شاشة TR3PJ التفاعلية باستخدام وظيفتي "التراجع" و"الإعادة".

ترقية ميزة التعليقات التوضيحية

يحظى المستخدمون بتجربة استخدام محسَّنة مع توفر وظيفتي "Un-do" (تراجع) و"Re-do" (إعادة) في وضع أداة تدوير الملاحظات. (يمكن استخدام أداة تدوين الملاحظات على أي مصدر متاح.)*تراجع: تتيح هذه الوظيفة التراجع خطوة للوراءإعادة : تتيح هذه الوظيفة التقدُّم خطوة للأمام
امرأة تبحث عن المعلومات باستخدام متصفح الويب.

متصفح الويب

تدعم سلسلة الشاشات التفاعلية RE3PJ متصفح الويب * في نظام التشغيل Android**، ليصبح بإمكانك البحث عبر الويب بسرعة وسهولة دون الاتصال بجهاز كمبيوتر مكتبي خارجي.

*وظيفة مستندة إلى الشبكة
**جرى تحديث نظام التشغيل Android إلى الإصدار 9.0.
صورة توضح النظام المدمج على رقاقة مع نظام تشغيل أندرويد والتطبيقات المجانية.

شاشة تفاعلية متكاملة

تأتي سلسلة TR3PJ مجهزة بمعالج SoC فائق الأداء مثبت عليه نظام التشغيل Android مع تطبيقات مجانية، وبذلك يمكن الاستغناء عن جهاز الكمبيوتر.

الوضع الآمن

يعمل الوضع الآمن على إيقاف تشغيل خيارات انعكاس الشاشة لتطبيق SSP‏ (Screen Share Pro) الذي يتيح مشاركة الشاشة بين الأجهزة المحمولة وشاشة العرض، وذلك لمنع عرض أي محتويات غير مصرَّح بها عبر وظائف مشاركة الشاشة في الأجهزة المتصلة المختلفة.

يعمل الوضع الآمن على حظر المحتويات غير المصرح بها.

تسمح فتحة الوظائف المدمجة للمستخدمين الاتصال بأجهزة سطح المكتب الخارجية بسهولة، مما يوفر المزيد من الوظائف الموسعة.

فتحة وظائف مدمجة

تدعم سلسلة الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ فتحات OPS مدمجة لتتمتع بإمكانية توصيل جهاز كمبيوتر OPS بمنتهى السهولة والراحة في الجزء الخلفي من اللوحة الرقمية التفاعلية عبر منفذ توصيل الطاقة الداخلي (PD).
يتعذر على أجهزة USB الاتصال بالشاشة لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن.

قفل USB

يساعد وضع قفل USB في منع عمليات نسخ البيانات للأجهزة غير المصرح بها مقدما، وهو أمر ضروري للاستخدام في الأماكن التي يكون فيها الأمان أمرًا بالغ الأهمية.

الالتقاط الجزئي

يمكن للمستخدمين تحديد المنطقة المطلوبة من الشاشة لقص الصورة وتخزينها في الذاكرة الداخلية. كما تتيح الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ إرسال الصور المقصوصة مباشرةً إلى البريد الإلكتروني أو تطبيقات تدوين الملاحظات.

سيدة تلتقط جزءًا من الشاشة التفاعلية TR3PJ، وتشرح الجزء المحدد لرجل يقف بجوارها.

ثلاثة أشخاص في غرفة اجتماعات، ويعقدون اجتماعًا افتراضيًا مع أشخاص آخرين يظهرون على الشاشة.

اتصال البلوتوث

تدعم شاشة TR3PJ تقنية Bluetooth للاتصال اللاسلكي بأجهزة مختلفة، كمكبر الصوت والماوس ولوحة المفاتيح وغيرها من الأجهزة الأخرى. وخضع الاتصال عبر هذه التقنية للتحسين لإنشاء بيئة تفاعل مختلطة بحيث يمكن عقد الاجتماعات والجلسات التعليمية -سواء عبر الاتصال بالإنترنت أو بدونه- بكل سهولة.
أحد موظفي LG يتابع عن بُعد حالة سلسلة الشاشات التفاعلية TR3PJ في مكان آخر.

خدمة Connected Care في الوقت الحقيقي

يمكن إجراء الصيانة بسرعة وسهولة مع خدمة ConnectedCare*‎ الاختيارية، وهي خدمة سحابية توفرها شركة LG. ويتم خلال هذا الخدمة إدارة حالة شاشات العرض في أماكن العمل التابعة للعملاء من أجل تشخيص الأعطال وتقديم خدمة التحكم عن بُعد، بما يضمن استمرار العمل في شركات العملاء بسلاسة.*يختلف توفر خدمة "ConnectedCare" حسب المنطقة، لذا يرجى التواصل مع ممثل المبيعات لشركة LG في منطقتك للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.
طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    75

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • نسبة التباين

    4,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    لا

  • التدرج اللوني

    NTSC 72%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    16.7 مليون لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    8.5ms (G to G)

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 25%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    30,000 ساعة (الحد الأدنى)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    16/7

  • رأسي/أفقي

    لا/نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    نعم

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    لا

  • مدخل USB

    USB3.0 من النوع A ‏(4 لكل وحدة)، USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)، USB من النوع C ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج HDMI

    نعم

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    لا

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    USB3.0 من النوع B ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    لا

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    نعم

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    52.2Kg

  • وزن العبوة

    64.7Kg

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1710 × 1020 × 87.0mm

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1863 × 1140 x 225mm

  • مقبض

    نعم

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    800 x 400 mm

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    نعم

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    لا

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    نعم

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    نعم

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    نعم

الميزات - البرامج

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • PIP

    لا

  • PBP

    لا

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    لا

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    لا

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 90 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    280W

  • الحد الأقصى

    500W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1706 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    نعم (16W × 2)

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم / لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    نعم (الفتحة)

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    نعم

التوافق مع البرامج

  • Connected Care

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • اختياري

    لا

ميزات خاصة

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

الميزات المخصَّصة - اللمس

  • حجم الكائن المتاح للمس

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • وقت الاستجابة (جهاز كمبيوتر يعمل بنظام Windows 10)

    10ms ↓

  • الدقة (النوع)

    ±1mm

  • واجهة

    USB3.0

  • سُمك طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • نفاذ طبقة الحماية الزجاجية

    0.87

  • دعم نظام التشغيل

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • نقاط اللمس المتعددة

    الحد الأقصى 20 نقطة

الميزات المخصَّصة - لوحة إنشاء

  • وحدة المعالجة المركزية

    Quad core A73

  • الذاكرة (ذاكرة الوصول العشوائي)

    4GB

  • وحدة معالجة الرسومات

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • المخزن

    32GB

  • اتصال Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • LAN

    شبكة جيجابت LAN

  • عبر تقنية Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (Android)

    Android 9

