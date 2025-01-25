About Cookies on This Site

جدار فيديو FHD بحافة رقيق 49 بوصة 500 شمعة

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

جدار فيديو FHD بحافة رقيق 49 بوصة 500 شمعة

49VL5G-M

جدار فيديو FHD بحافة رقيق 49 بوصة 500 شمعة

(0)

استيعاب لا يُصدَّق مع عرض حافة فائق النحافة

رجل ينظر إلى شاشة كبيرة متصلة بنافذة متجر رياضي.

* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

الشاشات ذات الحافة بالغة الرقة مثبتة على الجدار في وضع التجانب، وتعرض محتوى ديناميكي على مساحة واسعة.

شاشات انسيابية ضخمة مع عرض حافة فائق النحافة

تعمل الحافة الفائقة النحافة وكأنها جدار رقمي يعرض صورًا مرئية مذهلة وذلك لتقديم محتوى دينامي فعّال يستوعب مشاهديه وكأنهم مشاركون في تجربة العرض. الشاشة الضخمة التي تعرضها تُعد كافية لشحذ اهتمام المشاهدين والمارة.

تتميز فئات VL5G بفجوات أقل في الصورة بين الشاشات المتجانبة مقارنةً بشاشات إل جي التقليدية، الأمر الذي يمكن معه رؤية محتوى جيد مع تجنب إزعاج الفجوات.

تقليل الفجوة بين الصور

تتضمن فئات VL5G-M خوارزميات تحسين الصورة التي يمكن أن تقلل من الفجوات في الصور بين الشاشات المتجانبة عند تشغيل مقاطع الفيديو. يتم ضبط الأشياء الموجودة على حدود الحافة لتحقيق تجربة عرض انسيابية مميزة.

* تشير كلمة "شاشات إل جي التقليدية" إلى الشاشات غير المزودة بخوارزمية تحسين الصورة.

امرأة تنظر إلى شاشة مثبتة في الطابق العلوي.

زاوية رؤية أعلى

يتم وضع الشاشات الكبيرة عادة أعلى من مستوى العين البشرية، مما يجعل الجودة الموحدة للصورة ضرورية لجدران الفيديو. تكون زاوية العرض لفئات VL5G-M كبيرة بما يكفي لعرض ألوان واضحة عبر الشاشة بدون تشويه.

النتائج المعروضة تستند على عملية الاختبار التي تمت داخل معامل الاختبار. وقد تختلف نتائج الاختبار الفعلية حسب البيئة وأجهزة القياس.

توفر الشاشات المثبتة على كلا الجانبين والجدار الأمامي رؤية أكثر وضوحًا وأوسع نطاقًا.

زاوية مشاهدة عريضة

من المعروف جيدًا أن تقنية لوحة IPS المقدمة من إل جي توفر تحكمًا أفضل في الكريستال المسال، مما يتيح مشاهدة الشاشة من جميع الزوايا تقريبًا. وبالتالي، تجذب فئات VL5G-M انتباه المزيد من المشاهدين عبر الألوان المفعمة بالحيوية بغض النظر عن موضع المشاهدة.

تتميز فئات 49VL5G بإمكانية تعديل درجات اللون من 3,200K إلى 13,000K

ضبط سهل للون

استنادًا إلى المحتوى، يمكن ضبط درجة حرارة شاشة العرض بسهولة بزيادة 100ك عن طريق استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد.

تتميز فئات VL5G بدقة أكبر في ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض.

تعديل توازن اللون الأبيض

في جُدران الفيديو التقليدية، كان يتم ضبط توازن اللون الأبيض فقط في وضع "الأبيض تمامًا"، ولكن تسمح فئات VL5G-M بتعديل كل قيمة على درجات السلم الرمادي لتحقيق توازن أكثر دقة وتفصيلاً للون الأبيض.

يمكن إتمام عدة مهام في نفس الوقت بفضل واجهة المستخدم الرسومية البديهية.

هيكل قائمة سهل الاستخدام

تم إجراء تحسين على هيكل القائمة بغرض الاستخدام التجاري. يُسهم ذلك الإجراء في تبسيط تدفقات النهج المتبع وجمع الوظائف المماثلة سويًا، إلى جانب اعتماد واجهة المستخدم الرسومية "GUI" البديهية لتحقيق سهولة الاستخدام. وبهذه الطريقة، يمكن للمستخدمين تجنب القيام بالتجربة والخطأ عند اكتشاف وظائف مرغوب فيها والتحكم في أنظمة شاشات العرض.

يمكن التحكم في الشاشة بسهولة بفضل واجهة المستخدم الرسومية وجهاز التحكم عن بعد سهل الاستخدام.

واجهة مستخدم رسومية تلقائية

تتسم واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI) بتصميم رائع يستند إلى وحدة تحكم عن بعد رباعية الاتجاه تتيح للمستخدمين الانتقال بسهولة للإعدادات الأخرى. تتميز الشاشات بخطوط أكبر لتحسين الرؤية، وهو أمر ضروري عندما يرغب المستخدمون في التحكم في العروض من مسافات بعيدة نسبيًا.
طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    49

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    تقنية IPS

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    60 هرتز

  • السطوع

    500nit (Typ.)

  • نسبة التباين

    1,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    500,000:1

  • التدرج اللوني

    NTSC 72%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    8ms (G to G)

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 3%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    60,000 ساعة (العادي)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    24/7

  • رأسي/أفقي

    نعم/نعم

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    1.4

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 1.3)

  • مدخل DVI-D

    نعم (HDCP 1.4)

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل صوت

    نعم

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    نعم

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(1 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    نعم

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    لا

  • مخرج IR

    لا

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    المدخلات: HDMI ، DP ، DVI-D / الإخراج: DP

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    16.9Kg

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    غير متوفر

  • وزن العبوة

    21.9Kg

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    غير متوفر

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

  • مقبض

    نعم

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    600 x 400 mm

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    لا

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    لا

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    لا

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    لا

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    لا

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    لا

الميزات - البرامج

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    لا تعمل بنظام webOS

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    لا

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    نعم

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    نعم

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    لا

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • PIP

    لا

  • PBP

    لا

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    لا

  • علامة الفيديو

    لا

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    لا

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    لا

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    لا

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    لا

  • مدير التحكم

    لا

  • شهادة Cisco

    لا

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    نعم

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • المنارة

    لا

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    لا

  • webRTC

    لا

  • Pro:Idiom

    لا

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    نعم

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    نعم

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    100W

  • الحد الأقصى

    120W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    60W

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    لا

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    لا

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    لا

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

  • SuperSign Cloud

    لا

  • Promota

    لا

  • Mobile CMS

    لا

  • Connected Care

    لا

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • اختياري

    لا

ميزات خاصة

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    غير متوفر

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    IP5X tested

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    نعم

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 