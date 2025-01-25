جدار فيديو FHD بحافة رقيق 49 بوصة 500 شمعة

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
شاشات انسيابية ضخمة مع عرض حافة فائق النحافة
تعمل الحافة الفائقة النحافة وكأنها جدار رقمي يعرض صورًا مرئية مذهلة وذلك لتقديم محتوى دينامي فعّال يستوعب مشاهديه وكأنهم مشاركون في تجربة العرض. الشاشة الضخمة التي تعرضها تُعد كافية لشحذ اهتمام المشاهدين والمارة.