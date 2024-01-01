About Cookies on This Site

سلاسل اللافتات المدمجة

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

البحث عن بائع

سلاسل اللافتات المدمجة

LSBC026

LSBC026

سلاسل اللافتات المدمجة

عرض أمامي مع شاشة العرض

سلسلة LSBC المدمجة

تُظهر مصابيح LED الكبيرة داخل المطار جداول مغادرة الركاب والإعلانات.

*جميع الصور الواردة في صفحة الويب هذه للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

يبدو محتوى HDR أكثر حيوية وواقعية من SDR.

تعبير نابض بالألوان مدعوم بتقنية HDR

بفضل دعم تقنية المدى الديناميكي العالي (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) يصبح المحتوى نابضًا بالحياة ومزودًا بتأثير بصري رائع.
يتيح نطاق الألوان الأوسع ونسبة التباين الأكبر للمشاهدين بالاستمتاع الكامل بالمحتوى الحيوي.

* HDR10 Pro هو حل HDR الخاص بشركة LG لمعالجة إشارة HDR باستخدام تعيين محسّن للون الديناميكي.

يتم عرض المحتوى بفاعلية حتى إذا تم تثبيت الشاشة على زاوية قائمة.

90 درجة تركيب زاوية متاح

بالنظر إلى استخدام الزوايا ، تم تصميم الخزانة لتكوين شاشة زاوية 90 درجة غير ملحومة.

* خيار الركن متاح كإضافات بدون تكاليف إضافية. يجب تضمين الخيار في نموذج الطلب.

إمكانية التثبيت الأمامي أو الخلفي حسب احتياجات العملاء.

التثبيت والصيانة الأمامية أو الخلفية

سهولة الوصول إلى الخزانة الأمامية أو الخلفية للصيانة.
عرض مكبّر لـ "Quick Lock" و "Flip Design" في الجزء الخلفي من الخزانة.

تصميم سريع للقفل والوجه

سهل التركيب مع نظام قفل سريع ويحافظ على محاذاة متميزة. كما أن تصميم الوجه يجعل من السهل إصلاح واستبدال نظام الطاقة المتكامل وبطاقة الاستقبال.

متوافقة مع حلول برامج LG

تعمل سلسلة LSBC المدعومة بوحدة تحكم نظام عالية الأداء من LG ، وهي متوافقة مع حلول برامج LG بما في ذلك SuperSign CMS ، ومساعد LED ، و ConnectedCare ، والتي تساعد العملاء على إدارة أعمالهم الخاصة دون عيوب.

يراقب موظف LG عن بُعد سلسلة LSBC المثبَّتة في مكان مختلف باستخدام حل المراقبة المستند إلى السحابة الإلكترونية من LG. تعمل وحدة التحكم في النظام مع منصة webOS على تمكين سلسلة LWBC لتكون متوافقة مع حلول برامج LG.

* يختلف توفر خدمة LG ConnectedCare حسب المنطقة، ويجب شراؤها بشكل منفصل. لذا، يُرجى الاتصال بمندوب مبيعات LG في منطقتك لمزيد من التفاصيل.
* العناصر التي يمكن أن تراقبها LG ConnectedCare: الخزانة الرئيسية (درجة الحرارة، حالة الإشارة، إصدار FPGA، حالة اتصال إيثرنت)، وبطاقة الاستلام (درجة الحرارة، وطاقة LED)
* قد تختلف واجهة المستخدم الرسومية (GUI) حسب إصدار webOS.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

المعلومات

  • اسم الطراز

    LSBC026-GD

المقاييس المادية

  • إعداد البكسلات

    Single SMD

  • قياس البكسل (مم)

    2.6

  • دقة الوحدة (العرض × الارتفاع)

    96x96

  • أبعاد الوحدة (العرض × الارتفاع، مم)

    250x250

  • وزن كل وحدة (كجم)

    0.7

  • عدد الوحدات لكل لوحة (عرض × ارتفاع)

    2x4

  • دقة اللوحة (عرض × ارتفاع)

    192x384

  • أبعاد اللوحة (عرض × ارتفاع × عمق مم)

    500x1,000x69

  • مساحة سطح اللوحة (م²)

    0.5

  • وزن كل لوحة (كجم/الوحدة)

    12.8

  • الوزن لكل متر مربع (كجم/م²)

    26

  • كثافة البكسل المادية (بكسل/م²)

    147,456

  • سُمك اللّوحة (مم)

    ±0.5

  • مواد تصنيع اللوحة

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • إمكانية الوصول إلى الخدمة

    Front or Rear (select one only)

المواصفات البصرية

  • أقصى مستوى سطوع (بعد المعايرة، نت)

    1,000

  • درجة حرارة الألوان (كلفن)

    3,200~9,300

  • زاوية العرض المرئية (أفقية)

    160

  • زاوية الرؤية المرئية (عمودية)

    140

  • توحيد السطوع

    0.97

  • توحيد الألوان

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • نسبة التباين

    5,000:1

  • عمق المعالجة (بت)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

الكهربائية المواصفات

  • استهلاك الطاقة (واط/لوحة، أقصى استهلاك)

    300

  • استهلاك الطاقة (واط/لوحة، متوسط الاستهلاك)

    100

  • استهلاك الطاقة (واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)

    600

  • تبديد الحرارة (وحدة حرارية بريطانية/ساعة/ لوحة، الحد الأقصى)

    1,024

  • تبديد الحرارة (وحدة حرارية بريطانية/ساعة/ لوحة، المتوسط)

    341

  • تبديد الحرارة (وحدة حرارية بريطانية/ساعة/ م²، الحد الأقصى)

    2,047

  • مزوّد الطاقة (فولت)

    100 to 240

  • معدّل الإطارات

    50 / 60

  • معدل التحديث (هرتز)

    3,840

التشغيل المواصفات

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل (درجة مئوية)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • رطوبة التشغيل

    10~80%RH

  • تقييم IP للجهة الأمامية

    IP50

  • تقييم IP للجهة الخلفية

    IP50

  • مدى حياة LED (نصف سطوع)

    100,000

قياسي

  • شهادات الاعتماد

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

البيئة

  • البيئة

    RoHS, REACH

وحدة التحكم

  • وحدة التحكم

    CVBA

قطع زاوية 90 درجة

  • قطع زاوية 90 درجة

    O

