لافتة OLED بإطار مفتوح مرن ومنحنٍ

55EF5G-L

لافتة OLED بإطار مفتوح مرن ومنحنٍ

(0)
منظر أمامي مع صورة مالئة

فضاء بارع الجمال خلف الشاشة

امرأة وطفل يتقدمان عبر نفق مصنوع من لافتات OLED بإطار مفتوح ومنحنٍ ومرن عبر سلم متحرك.

* جميع الصور للأغراض التوضيحية فقط.

المرأة تنظر إلى معلومات الطقس والوقت المعروضة على الشاشة المنحنية.

تمتزج مع المساحة بينما تأسر أذهان الجميع. توفر لافتات OLED من إل جي تصميمًا مرنًا غير مسبوق. بالإضافة إلى ميزاتها لعرض المعلومات، توفر لافتات OLED من إل جي فعالية إعلانية غير مسبوقة، حيث تعيد تصميم المساحة كمعلم يعزز المكانة بألوان مثالية وأشكال مبتكرة.

 

تُظهر لافتات OLED من إل جي تباينًا أفضل بين الأسود والأبيض مقارنة بشاشة LCD العادية.
الأسود المطلق

لون أسود مثالي

بفضل تجهيزها بأكثر من 8 ملايين وحدة بكسل ذاتية الإضاءة والتي تعمل بشكل فردي، تعيد لافتات OLED من إل جي إنتاج اللون الأسود المطلق مع عدم نزيف الضوء وتوفر تباينًا غير محدود.
تتميز لافتات OLED من إل جي بمجموعة متنوعة من الألوان بدلاً من شاشة LCD لعرض الهدف بشكل أكثر وضوحًا.

اللون الثري

توفر لافتات OLED من إل جي الثراء في جميع الألوان، مما يضفي الحيوية على الألوان بدقة ووضوح كبير.
شاشة لافتة OLED من إل جي نحيفة وخفيفة ومرنة.

التصميم البديع

لا تتطلب تقنية OLED من إل جي وحدة إضاءة خلفية ولا طبقة بلورية سائلة، لذا فهي تقدم تصميمًا مرنًا بميزات خفيفة الوزن ونحيفة بشكل لا يصدق.
يمكن ترتيب عدة شاشات مثل البلاط لتجسد الحجم المطلوب.

حجم الشاشة القابل للتوسيع

يمكن أن يكون حجم الشاشة كبيرًا كما يريد المستخدمون عن طريق تقسيم شاشات العرض أفقيًا ورأسيًا. يوفر هذا للمشاهدين تجربة مشاهدة غامرة بشكل لا يصدق.

تنوع انحناء المعالم

تدعم فئة 55EF5G العديد من الانحناءات المقعرة والمحدبة في كلا الاتجاهين الرأسي والأفقي. يمكنك تمييز مساحتك بعدة طرق من خلال شاشات منحنية جميلة لإبقاء المسافرين في حال من الافتتان والتفكير.

ينظر الأطفال إلى الشاشة المنحنية على شكل موجة بشكل مثير للاهتمام حيث يتم التعبير عن الكون.

التخصيص في الموقع

تتيح سلسلة 55EF5G أسلوبًا جديدًا تمامًا للتصميمات المبتكرة والمرنة. يدعم "معاير الانحناء (CC)*" الاختياري تنسيق شاشات العرض مع مختلف الانحناءات المحدبة والمقعرة، وفقًا للمتطلبات. وهذا يجعل من الممكن الاستجابة بسرعة للتغييرات في الموقع، مما يجعل من

تم تصميم فئة 55EF5G لثني الشاشة وجعلها محدبة أو مقعرة، مما يتيح المرونة في الضبط حتى عند تلقي طلبات مفاجئة في الموقع.

* يلزم شراء معاير الانحناء بشكل منفصل. يرجى الاتصال بمندوبي مبيعات إل جي الإقليميين للحصول على التفاصيل.

تتم إدارة شاشات العرض لاسلكيًا بسهولة من خلال وظيفة سلسلة LAN المترابطة.

إدارة سلسلة LAN المترابطة

تتيح سلسلة LAN daisy للمستخدمين التحكم في شاشات العرض ومراقبتها ونقل البيانات وحتى تحديث البرامج الثابتة مرة واحدة، مما يقلل من عبء الإدارة.
تتم مزامنة كل محتويات الشاشة وتشغيلها دون تأخير.

قائمة تشغيل Videowall وتشغيل المزامنة

من خلال SoC المدمج العالي الأداء، تقوم كل شاشة بتشغيل مربع الفيديو الخاص بها لتشغيل المحتوى المتزامن.
طباعة

جميع المواصفات

اللوحة

  • حجم الشاشة (بوصة)

    55

  • تقنية لوحة العرض

    شاشة OLED

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    شاشة OLED

  • نسبة العرض إلى الارتفاع

    16:9

  • دقة العرض الأصلية

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز

  • السطوع

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

  • نسبة التباين

    150,000:1

  • نسبة التباين الديناميكي

    لا

  • التدرج اللوني

    BT709 120%

  • زاوية العرض (أفقي x عمودي)

    178º x 178º

  • عمق الألوان (عدد الألوان)

    1.07 مليار لون

  • زمن الاستجابة

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • معالجة السطح (ضبابية)

    Haze 0%

  • العمر الافتراضي

    30,000 ساعة (العادي)

  • ساعات التشغيل (ساعات/يوم)

    18/7 (محتوى متحرك فقط)

  • رأسي/أفقي

    لا/نعم

  • الشفافية

    غير متوفر

  • QWP (لوحة ربع موجة)

    غير متوفر

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل HDMI‎ (نسخة HDCP)

    1.4

  • مدخل جهاز العرض

    نعم (HDCP 1.3)

  • مدخل DVI-D

    لا

  • مدخل RGB

    لا

  • مدخل صوت

    لا

  • مدخل RS232C

    نعم

  • مدخل RJ45(LAN)

    نعم (1 لكل وحدة)

  • مدخل IR

    نعم

  • مدخل USB

    USB2.0 من النوع A ‏(2 لكل وحدة)

  • مخرج HDMI

    لا

  • مخرج جهاز العرض

    نعم

  • مخرج الصوت

    نعم

  • شاشة بمنفذ USB تعمل باللمس

    لا

  • مخرج السماعة الخارجية

    لا

  • مخرج RS232C

    نعم

  • مخرج RJ45(LAN)

    نعم

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (مشاركة RS232C)

  • ميزة Daisy Chain

    المدخلات: HDMI ، DP / الإخراج: DP

المواصفات الميكانيكية

  • لون الحواف

    Black

  • عرض الحواف

    T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Landscape, Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.0/7.6/7.6/10.6mm (Landscape, On Bezel)

  • الوزن (الرأس)

    5.8Kg (Landscape, Head) 3.5Kg (Signage Box)

  • الوزن (الرأس + الحامل)

    غير متوفر

  • وزن العبوة

    17.0Kg (Landscape)

  • أبعاد الشاشة (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0mm (Landscape, Head, with Pemnut) 1224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, without Pemnut) 413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)

  • أبعاد الشاشة مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    غير متوفر

  • أبعاد العبوة الكرتون (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1360 x 842 x 252mm

  • مقبض

    لا

  • VESA‎ واجهة التركيب المتوافقة مع معيار

    غير متوفر

الميزات - الأجهزة

  • الذاكرة الداخلية (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (مُدمج)

    لا

  • مستشعر درجة الحرارة

    نعم

  • مستشعر السطوع التلقائي

    لا

  • مستشعر البكسل

    لا

  • مستشعر الاقتراب

    لا

  • المستشعر الحالي

    لا

  • مستشعر BLU

    لا

  • مستشعر الرطوبة

    لا

  • مستشعر التسارع (الاتجاه)

    لا

  • مؤشر الطاقة

    لا

  • تشغيل المفتاح المحلي

    لا

  • مروحة (مُدمج)

    نعم

الميزات - البرامج

  • إصدار نظام التشغيل (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • جدولة المحتويات المحلية

    نعم

  • مدير مجموعة

    نعم

  • توصيل وتشغيل فوري عبر مدخل USB

    نعم

  • تجاوز الأعطال

    نعم

  • صورة شعار التمهيد

    لا

  • صورة عدم وجود إشارة

    لا

  • RS232C Sync

    نعم

  • مزامنة الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مزامنة الإضاءة الخلفية

    لا

  • PIP

    لا

  • PBP

    لا

  • ميزة مشاركة الشاشة

    لا

  • علامة الفيديو

    نعم (4 علامة فيديو)

  • التشغيل عبر URL

    لا

  • دوران الشاشة

    نعم

  • دوران المدخلات الخارجية

    نعم

  • التشغيل المتواصل للمسارات الصوتية المتتالية

    نعم

  • تعيين وضع اللوحات

    نعم

  • نسخ بيانات الإعدادات

    نعم

  • بروتوكول إدارة الشبكة البسيط (SNMP)

    نعم

  • طريقة ISM

    نعم

  • معرف ضبط تلقائي

    نعم

  • إرسال الحالة بالبريد

    نعم

  • مدير التحكم

    نعم

  • شهادة Cisco

    لا

  • Crestron Connected

    نعم

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة

    لا

  • وضع PM

    نعم

  • إيقاظ عبر الشبكة المحلية

    نعم

  • مجهز للشبكة

    لا

  • المنارة

    لا

  • HDMI-CEC

    نعم

  • تعيين خادم SI

    نعم

  • webRTC

    لا

  • Pro:Idiom

    نعم

  • تعويض السطوع

    لا

  • إعداد أبيض/أسود بمقياس تدرج ألوان

    لا

  • انعكاس المسح الضوئي

    نعم

الشروط البيئية

  • درجة حرارة التشغيل

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • نسبة رطوبة التشغيل

    10 % to 80 %

الطاقة

  • الإمداد بالطاقة

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • نوع الطاقة

    طاقة مدمجة

استهلاك الطاقة

  • العادي

    116W (IEC 62087)

  • الحد الأقصى

    318W

  • BTU (وحدة حرارية بريطانية)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • التوفير الذكي للطاقة (%70)

    غير متوفر

  • وظيفة DPM

    0.5W

  • إيقاف تشغيل الطاقة

    0.5W

الصوت

  • سماعة (مُدمجة)

    لا

شهادات الاعتماد

  • الأمان

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    نعم / لا

  • ePEAT (الولايات المتحدة فقط)

    لا

التوافق مع جهاز كمبيوتر OPS

  • التوافق مع نوع كمبيوتر OPS

    غير متوفر

  • طاقة كمبيوتر OPS مُدمجة

    غير متوفر

التوافق مع البرامج

  • SuperSign CMS

    نعم

  • SuperSign Control+

    نعم

  • Supersign WB

    نعم

  • SuperSign Cloud

    لا

  • Promota

    لا

  • Mobile CMS

    نعم

  • Connected Care

    نعم

اللغة

  • العرض على الشاشة

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

الملحقات

  • أساسية

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4ea for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30ea / M3xL5.5,50ea / M3x3.5,10ea), Shield Cover Assy', Tiling Set Fixer 6ea, Flex Bar 2ea

  • اختياري

    لا

ميزات خاصة

  • توافق اللمس المتراكب

    غير متوفر

  • معايرة ذكية

    غير متوفر

  • إمالة (متجهة لأعلى)

    Max. 90 degree

  • إمالة (متجهة لأسفل)

    Max. 90 degree

  • تصنيف الحماية IP

    غير متوفر

  • طلاء امتثالي (لوحة الطاقة)

    غير متوفر

  • حماية الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • ضوء الشمس المباشر

    غير متوفر

