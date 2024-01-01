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قاعدة تلفزيون LG – A

قاعدة تلفزيون LG – A

AAN75851207
المنظر الأمامي لـ قاعدة تلفزيون LG – A AAN75851207
عرض أمامي
عرض علوي
عرض سفلي
عرض الأبعاد
المنظر الأمامي لـ قاعدة تلفزيون LG – A AAN75851207
عرض أمامي
عرض علوي
عرض سفلي
عرض الأبعاد

الميزات الرئيسية

  • حامل تلفزيونات LG
  • يُرجى الرجوع إلى قائمة الموديلات المتوافقة أدناه

* قد تحتوي صور المنتج وميزاته على عبارات إعلانية وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. قد يتغير مظهر المنتج ومواصفاته وما إلى ذلك دون إشعار مسبق لتحسين المنتج.

* جميع صور المنتج هي صور فوتوغرافية وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. قد يختلف لون المنتج حسب دقة الشاشة وإعدادات السطوع ومواصفات الكمبيوتر.

* قد يختلف أداء المنتج حسب بيئة الاستخدام، وقد يختلف التوفر حسب المتجر.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

جميع المواصفات

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق، مم)

    50 x 62 x 234

عامة

  • رقم القطعة

    AAN75851207

رأي المستخدمين

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