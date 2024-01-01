قاعدة تلفزيون LG – A

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* قد تحتوي صور المنتج وميزاته على عبارات إعلانية وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. قد يتغير مظهر المنتج ومواصفاته وما إلى ذلك دون إشعار مسبق لتحسين المنتج.
* جميع صور المنتج هي صور فوتوغرافية وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي. قد يختلف لون المنتج حسب دقة الشاشة وإعدادات السطوع ومواصفات الكمبيوتر.
* قد يختلف أداء المنتج حسب بيئة الاستخدام، وقد يختلف التوفر حسب المتجر.