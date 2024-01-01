Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

GN-F592PQBQ
  • صورة أمامية|مجمد LG الجديد المزود بـ ™Smart Inverter وبتقنية ™LINEAR Cooling|GN-F602PQBQ
  • صورة أمامية للمنتج مفتوحًا مع ظهور الطعام المخزن
  • مفتوحة من الجانب الأمامي
  • صورة تفصيلية للدرج
  • صورة تفصيلية لزر التحكم في درجة الحرارة
  • صورة تُظهِر درج يتضمن الفاكهة المخزنة
  • Display view
  • Water tap view
  • المجمد العلوي مفتوح
  • صورة للجانب الأيمن مفتوحًا وبه طعام مُخزَّن
  • صورة للجانب الأيمن من المنتج مفتوحًا
  • صورة جانبية للجانب الأيمن
  • صورة للجانب الأيسر
  • صورة جانبية
  • صورة للجانب الخلفي
الميزات الرئيسية

  • تقنية ™LinearCooling
  • Multi Air Flow
  • رف قابل للسحب
  • ™Smart Inverter Compressor
المزيد
يتم حفظ الفواكه والخضراوات مثل الخس والطماطم والتوت الطازج في المنتج.

تقنية ™LinearCooling

تحافظ على نضارة الخضروات لفترة أطول

تقلل تقنية LinearCooling™ من تقلبات درجات الحرارة، وتحتفظ بالنكهة الطازجة لمدة تصل* إلى 7 أيام1).

مطبخ عصري مع ثلاجة lg كبيرة مفتوحة مليئة بمواد طعام مختلفة تشرح كيفية عمل ميزة door cooling.

™⁺DoorCooling 

تحفظ الطعام طازجًا بسرعة وتساوٍ

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع(2.

مطبخ عصري مع ثلاجة lg كبيرة مفتوحة مليئة بمواد طعام مختلفة تشرح كيفية عمل ميزة door cooling.

Hygiene FreshTM

حد من البكتريا والروائح، زِد من النضارة

حافظ على نظافة ثلاجتك باستخدام تقنية Hygiene FreshTM، التي تزيل الروائح الكريهة وتزيل ما يصل إلى 99.99%3) من البكتيريا.

The freezer compartment is open, highlighting the ample space and abundant ice storage provided by the system which is space plus ice system.

Spaceplus™ Ice System

تمتع بالكثير من الثلج والمساحة الكبيرة في المجمد

يوفر نظام Spaceplus™ Ice System مساحة للعناصر الأكبر ويضمن حصولك دائمًا على الكثير من الثلج.

*سعة صنع الثلج: ما يصل إلى 42 مكعب ثلج يوميًا (نتيجة اختبار داخلي. سعة صنع الثلج هي الحد الأقصى لعدد استخراج مكعبات الثلج يوميًا. عندما لا يستخدم العملاء موزع المياه في حالة الحمل بقدرة مجمد تبلغ 75%).

* يتم توفير الماء في خزان الماء سعة 4 لترات بطريقتين: مياه الشرب وصنع الثلج.

خاصية Fresh 0 Zone

توفير وقت إزالة الجليد

يسمح لك الدرج الخاص بحفظ الأطعمة مثل اللحوم والأسماك بشكل أفضل دون تجميدها وإزالة الجليد منها.

*تحافظ منطقة 0 الطازجة على الأطعمة في درجة حرارة أقل من الأجزاء الأخرى.

*قد تختلف درجة الحرارة باختلاف الإعدادات وحالة الطعام وظروف الاستخدام المنزلي.

LG ThinQᵀᴹ

تحكم ذكي لحياة أكثر ذكاءً

تحكم في جهازك عن بُعد من أي مكان

تحكَّم في إعدادات ثلاجة LG من أي مكان من خلال أي جهاز يدعم تقنية WiFi باستخدام LG ThinQTM.

ثلاجة ذكية بتقنية الاتصال اللاسلكي، امرأة تتسوق بالخضروات والفاكهة.

جهاز تحكم عن بعد

باب ثلاجة مفتوح مع إشعار LG ThinQ على الهاتف المحمول، يشير إلى باب الثلاجة المفتوح.

تنبيه ذكي

ثلاجة إل جي ذكية مع اتصال واي فاي، يتم التحكم بها عبر تطبيق هاتف محمول يعرض بيانات استهلاك الطاقة.

المراقبة

*تم إعادة تسمية LG SmartThinQTM الآن إلى LG ThinQTM.

*قد تختلف المنتجات ذات الميزات الذكية حسب البلد والطراز. تحقّق من ذلك عبر بائع التجزئة المحلي أو شركة LG لمعرفة مدى توافر الخدمة.

*واجهات المستخدم للتطبيقات في الصورة هي لغرض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن تلك الفعلية.

متعلم ذكي

الطريقة الأذكى للتبريد

يتعرف Smart Fresh Air على أنماط استخدامك لتحسين التبريد، حتى في أوقات ذروة الاستخدام.

الخطوة 1. خوارزمية الهواء النقي الذكي

يحلل Smart Fresh Air أنماط الاستخدام على مدار 3 أسابيع لتحسين أداء التبريد.

الخطوة 2. اخفض درجة مئوية واحدة من درجة حرارة إعداد المستخدم

بناءً على أنماط الاستخدام، سيزيد الهواء النقي الذكي من التبريد قبل ساعتين من فترات الاستخدام العالي.

الخطوة 3. تقليل ارتفاع درجة الحرارة إلى الحد الأدنى للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا

حتى عندما يتم فتح الباب بشكل متكرر، تظل درجة الحرارة الداخلية عند المستويات المثلى للحفاظ على الطعام طازجًا.

*يجب أن يكون الاتصال بالإنترنت Wi-Fi مطلوباً.

*التشغيل الذكي الأكثر مرونة يتم التحكم فيه ومراقبته فقط في تطبيق LG ThinQTM. (المرجع. فحص العرض غير مدعوم).

Smart Inverter Compressor™

كفاءة ومتانة في استخدام الطاقة

يرتقي LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ من LG بكفاءة استخدام الطاقة إلى المستوى التالي لمساعدتك على توفير ما يزيد عن 10 سنوات من راحة البال.

* ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على جزء الضاغط فقط. قد يتم فرض تكاليف إضافية بخلاف الضاغط (العمالة، الأجزاء الأخرى، وما إلى ذلك).

* صور ومقاطع الفيديو المأخوذة للمنتج هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM  

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي لشركة LG لقياس الوقت الذي استغرقه الوصول إلى معدل تخفيض الوزن بنسبة 5% من pakchoi على رف حجرة الطعام الطازج في طراز LGE LinearCoolingTM. 

-قد تختلف النتيجة عند الاستخدام الفعلي.

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط. 

 

2)DoorCooling ⁺ TM  

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار TÜV Rheinland باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلي من LG لمقارنة الوقت الذي تنخفض فيه درجة حرارة خزان المياه الموجود في السلة العلوية بين طراز DoorCooling⁺ ™ وغيره من الطرازات. 

-الطرزات المنطبقة فقط. 

من المفترض أن تتوقف تقنية DoorCooling⁺ ™ عند فتح الباب.

 

3) Hygiene FreshTM

-البكتريا: البكتيريا:المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، والإشريكية القولونية، والعصيات المخاطية، والكلبسيلابنيومونيا

-مؤكدة من TÜV Rheinland على جميع العمليات والنتائج، وطريقة الاختبار التي تشير إلى بروتوكول اختبار ASTM E2149.

-تم حساب عدد البكتيريا قبل وبعد ساعة (1 ساعة) من التفاعل الذي تم إجراؤه عن طريق وضع أجزاء (1 جم) من المرشح في محلول بكتيري مخفف سعة 50 مل.

-أداء الإزالة البكتيرية هو نتيجة الاختبار المخبري تم ملاحظة تفاعلات مباشرة. قد تختلف النتائج خلال ظروف الاستخدام الفعلي.  

الأسئلة الشائعة

س.

ماذا أفعل فى حالة استلام جزء من الطلب و ليس الطلب كاملا؟

أ.
● فى حالة ان طلب الشراء يحتوى على اكثر من قطعه او جهاز , من المحتمل ان يتم توصيله على شحنات منفصلة
● من فضلك افحص بيانات الشحنة انها نفس بيانات و رقم موديل الجهاز الذى طلبته.
● فى حالة طلب جهاز : ممكن التحقق من اسم الطراز من الملصق الموجود على الكرتونة , فى حالة انه مختلف عن اسم الطراز الموجود بطلب الشراء يتم رفض استلام الشحنة و سيتم ارسال المنتج الصحيح مرة اخرى.
● فى حالة ان الطلب لاكسسوارات : يتم التاكد من اسم الطراز على الكرتونة او الغلاف فى حالة انه خطأ لا يتم فتح الغلاف و التواصل بخدمة العملاء عن طريق الخط الساخن :19960 اوعن طريق الواتس اب 012229307777 لطلب ارجاعه و ارسال القطعة الصحيحة.
● نعتذر عن ازعاجك مقدما.
س.

بماذا تنصحنى ان أفعل فى حالة وجود تلف بجسم الجهاز بعد التوصيل مباشرة؟

أ.
● فى حالة استلام جهاز يتم فحص الكرتونة انها سليمه لا يوجد بها قطع او فتح بدون فتح الكرتونة
● فى حالة وجود تلف فى الكرتونة , من حقك ارجاع المنتج و رفض استلامه.
● ممكن التواصل بخدمة العملاء عن طريق الخط الساخن :19960 اوعن طريق الواتس اب 012229307777 لتقديم شكوى بخصوص تلف الكرتونة .
● بناء على الشكوى ستقدم لك ال جى الدعم اللازم لتوصيل جهاز اخر سليم.
● فى حالة ان الكرتونة سليمة و لكنك تريد فحص الجهاز , ممكن التواصل بخدمة العملاء الخط الساخن 19960او الواتس اب 01229307777 لتسجيل طلب تركيب.
● بناء على طلب التركيب سيتم ارسال فنى للتركيب , سيقوم بفتح الكرتونة لفحص الجهاز و تشغيل الجهاز وسيتأكد من عدم تلف او تجريح او اعطال عند التشغيل.
● فى حالة ان طلب التركيب خلال 3 ايام من التوصيل , و فنى التوصيل وجد الكرتونة سليمه لا يوجد بها اى مشكله و لكن الجهاز به تلف او تجاريح ,
يكون من حقك فى هذه الحالة ارجاع المنتج و سيتم رد المبلغ المدفوع بالفاتورة
س.

متى تبدا فترة الضمان؟

أ.

● تبدا فترة الضمان من تاريخ الشراء الموضح بالفاتورة الالكترونية

س.

كيف يمكنني تركيب المنتج؟

أ.

● بعد استلام النتج يتم التواصل بخدمة العملاء الخط الساخن 19960 او عن طريق رقم الواتس اب 01229307777

● لتسجيل طلب تركيب لارسال فنى لتركيب المنتج.

س.

ما هى مصاريف التركيب؟

أ.

التركيب بيكون مجانى مرة واحدة فقط خلال فترة الضمان...

