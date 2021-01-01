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مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون

مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون

S4-H18RZACA
المنظر الأمامي لـ مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
المنظر الأمامي لـ مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA
LG مكيف الهواء LG HERO On/Off Air Conditioner بقوة 2.25 حصان، تبريد/تدفئة، سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة، ريشة زرقاء، تأرجح تلقائي، تنظيف تلقائي، مؤقت، إعادة تشغيل تلقائي، وضع السكون, S4-H18RZACA

الميزات الرئيسية

  • سرعة في التبريد والتدفئة
  • تأرجح تلقائي
  • مؤقت تشغيل/إيقاف خلال 24 ساعة
  • عملية إعادة تشغيل تلقائية
  • ريشة زرقاء
المزيد

*إعرف قدرة التكييف المناسبة لك

اشتري حامل التكييف المناسب للمنتج

تبريد قوي لأيام الصيف الشديدة. استمتع بالانتعاش مع LG Hero حتى في الأجواء الحارة جدًا (T3).

تبريد قوي لأيام الصيف الشديدة. استمتع بالانتعاش مع LG Hero حتى في الأجواء الحارة جدًا (T3).

تغلب على الحر مع LG Hero

تبريد قوي لأيام الصيف الشديدة. استمتع بالانتعاش مع LG Hero حتى في الأجواء الحارة جدًا (T3).

* لاجتياز شرط T3، يجب أن يعمل المكيف بشكل مستمر لمدة ساعتين عند درجة حرارة 52℃.

* صورة المنتج لغرض التوضيح فقط.

* الضمان لمدة 10 سنوات يطبق فقط على جزء ضاغط الإنفرتر.

 

فترة الاختبار: من 27 سبتمبر 2023 إلى 9 أكتوبر 2023

 

المختبر المسؤول: TUV Rheinland / CCIC (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.

 

شروط الاختبار:

 - درجة حرارة الهواء الداخل إلى الوحدة الداخلية (جاف / رطب): 32℃ / 23℃

 - درجة حرارة الهواء الداخل إلى الوحدة الخارجية (جاف / رطب): 52℃ / 31℃

 - التردد: 50Hz

 - الجهد الكهربائي: 187V / 276V

 

طرازات الاختبار: ART12ALG, ART18ALG, ART22ALG

 

مواصفات الاختبار: ISO 5151:2017+A1

 

وضع التشغيل أثناء الاختبار: وضع التبريد الأقصى

 

النتائج: عملت الوحدات بشكل مستمر في درجة حرارة خارجية تبلغ 52°C (125.6°F) لمدة ساعتين على الأقل دون التوقف.

 

رقم تقرير الاختبار: CN238XIU 001

 

قد تختلف الأداءات الفعلية حسب ظروف الاستخدام الفعلية.

ac-certified-installation

ac-certified-installation

المُكيّف المزدوج أفضل

نقرة واحدة فقط تفصلك عن غرفة أكثر برودة أو أكثر دفئًا مع الوضع النفاث (Jet mode)

احصل على التبريد أو التدفئة السريعة بنقرة واحدة وقتما احتجت إلى أي منهما.

يعمل مكيف الهواء على الحائط.

تأرجح تلقائي

وزّع الهواء بالتساوي في جميع أنحاء غرفتك

يقوم نظام التأرجح التلقائي بتوزيع الهواء بالتساوي بحيث يجعل جو الغرفة مريحًا في كل ركن من أركان الغرفة.

يقوم نظام التأرجح التلقائي بتوزيع الهواء بالتساوي بحيث يجعل جو الغرفة مريحًا في كل ركن من أركان الغرفة.

مؤقت تشغيل/إيقاف خلال 24 ساعة

يمكن ضبط ما يصل إلى 24 ساعة من وقت التشغيل، بحيث يتم تشغيل مكيف الهواء وإيقاف تشغيله وقتما تشاء.

عملية إعادة تشغيل تلقائية

في حالة انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، تستأنف الوحدة عملها السابق بعد فترة وجيزة من استعادة الطاقة.

*قد يتم تغيير صورة عرض جهاز التحكم عن بُعد دون إشعار مسبق.

التنظيف التلقائي

تنظيف داخلي تلقائي

يجفف تلقائيا أي رطوبة داخل مكيف الهواء لضمان نظافته دائما.

*الصورة أعلاه لأغراض توضيحية فقط. قد تختلف عن صورة واستخدام المنتج الفعلي.

يحافظ وضع السكون على راحتك

استمتع ببيئة نوم مريحة.

ليال هادئة مع إطفاء الضوء

استمتع بنوم عميق بدون إضاءة مكيف الهواء المزعجة.

طلاء مضاد للتآكل يدوم طويلاً
™Blue Fin

طلاء مضاد للتآكل يدوم طويلاً

تضمن Blue Fin™‎ مقاومة السطح للتآكل بشكل أعلى، كما أنها تعزز من متانة المبادل الحراري لفترة أطول.

الأسئلة الشائعة

س.

كيف يمكنني تنظيف مكيف الهواء وإدارته؟

أ.

للحصول على هواء نظيف وأداء قوي، يجب تنظيف الفلتر كل أسبوعين. اغسل الفلتر بماء فاتر أو استخدم مُنظِّفًا شفافًا للرواسب العنيدة. بعد الغسل بالماء، جفف الفلتر في الظل بعيدًا عن أشعة الشمس المباشرة. يمكنك استخدام وظيفة التنظيف التلقائي1) لإدارة أكثر ملاءمة لتكييف الهواء، فهي تعمل على تجفيف المُكيِّف من الداخل تلقائيًا عند إيقاف تشغيله3)2).
1) يتطلب الإعداد الأولي للتنظيف التلقائي جهاز التحكم عن بُعد. راجع الدليل المرفق مع المنتج للحصول على التفاصيل.
2) إذا قمت بإيقاف تشغيل الوحدة، يستمر تشغيل المروحة لمدة 30 دقيقة.
يتم ضبط الوظيفة على "إيقاف التشغيل" عند الشحن من المصنع.
قد يتم تغيير الوظيفة دون إشعار، يُرجى مراجعة الدليل المرفق مع المنتج للحصول على التفاصيل.
3) قد لا تتوفر وظيفة التنظيف التلقائي حسب البلد/الطراز.

س.

كيف يمكنني توفير الطاقة أثناء استخدام مكيف الهواء؟

أ.

يمكنك توفير الطاقة من خلال اختيار درجات الحرارة المناسبة عند التبريد والتدفئة وتنظيف الفلاتر بانتظام لتقليل هدر الطاقة غير الضروري.
يوصى بضبط مكيف الهواء على 25 درجة مئوية للتبريد و21 درجة مئوية للتدفئة.

س.

كيف أقوم بتركيب مكيف الهواء؟

أ.

هناك نوعان رئيسيان من مكيفات الهواء: مكيفات الهواء المنفصلة (Split)، مكيفات الهواء الخالية من الوصلات (Duct-free). تتطلب مكيفات الهواء المنفصلة تركيبًا احترافيًا ومكيفات الهواء الخالية من القنوات (مكيفات الشباك ومكيفات الحائط والمكيفات المحمولة وغيرها) لا تتطلب تركيب قنوات التهوية لأنها وحدات خارجية مدمجة. يجب تركيب مكيفات الهواء من نوع سبليت من قبل مهندس محترف لأن عملية التركيب تتطلب الحفر في الجدران لتوصيل الوحدات الخارجية والداخلية وأعمال الأسلاك الكهربائية.

طباعة

المواصفات الأساسية

  • عام - نوع المنتج

    الحائط

  • عام - نوع التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء

    ح/ف

  • عام - تصنيف استهلاك طاقة التبريد / دقيقة (W)

    1646

  • توفير الطاقة - درجة الطاقة

    غير متوفر

جميع المواصفات

الباركود

  • الباركود

    8806096788677

تبريد

  • 4واي

    أعلى/أسفل/يسار/يمين

  • سرعة المروحة

    ٤ خطوات

  • AI Air

    غير متوفر

جهاز تنقية الهواء

  • مؤين

    غير متوفر

امتثال

  • شهر الإطلاق (YYYY-MM)

    2026-01

  • الصانع (المستورد)

    إل جي إلكترونيكس

  • اسم موديل المنتج

    S4NH18RZACA

  • نوع المنتج واسم الموديل

    S4NH18RZACA

مرفق

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    نعم

  • وضع المروحة

    نعم

  • عملية التبديل القسري

    نعم

  • انخفاض مستوى الضجيج

    نعم

  • حجز تشغيل / إيقاف (24 ساعة)

    نعم

  • وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

    نعم

  • حجز

    نعم

  • وضع النوم العميق

    غير متوفر

  • مزدوج الريش

    غير متوفر

  • مؤقت النوم

    غير متوفر

توفير الطاقة

  • درجة الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • شاشة الطاقة

    غير متوفر

  • منظم استهلاك الطاقه

    غير متوفر

  • مستشعر رادار

    غير متوفر

التصميم

  • اللون (الجسم)

    أبيض

  • اللون (التفريغ)

    أبيض

  • عرض

    عرض الرقم

تصفيه

  • مرشح المواد المسببة للحساسية

    غير متوفر

  • فلتر الغبار الناعم

    غير متوفر

  • فلتر الغبار فائق الدقة

    غير متوفر

تدفئه

  • تسخين الطاقة

    نعم

النظافة الصحية

  • تنظيف المبادل الحراري

    غير متوفر

وحدة خارجية

  • نموذج الوحدة الخارجية

    S4UH18RZACA

عام

  • قدرة التبريد المقدرة / دقيقة (W)

    5470 / -

  • تصنيف استهلاك طاقة التبريد / دقيقة (W)

    1646

  • تصنيف قدرة التدفئة / دقيقة (W)

    5280

  • تصنيف استهلاك الطاقة للتدفئة / دقيقة (W)

    1453

  • نوع التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء

    ح/ف

  • الوحدة الداخلية Dimension_WxHxD (مم)

    1025x319x223

  • وزن الوحدة الداخلية (كجم)

    13.3

  • الوحدة الخارجية Dimension_WxHxD (مم)

    800x275x553

  • وزن الوحدة الخارجية (كجم)

    37.0

  • نوع المنتج

    الحائط

  • نوع المنتج الثاني

    تشغيل/إيقاف

  • تصنيف جهد الإدخال (V ، هرتز)

    220, 50

  • نوع المبرد

    R410A

  • القدرة الاسمية للتبريد (وحدة حرارية بريطانية/ساعة)

    18650

  • القدرة الاسمية للتدفئة (وحدة حرارية بريطانية/ساعة)

    18000

  • مستوي ضغط الصوت(التبريد) عالي جدا/عالي/متوسط/منخفض/منخفض جدا

    49 / 46 / 43

  • مستوي ضغط الصوت(التدفئه) عالي جدا/عالي/متوسط/منخفض/منخفض جدا

    47 / 45 / 41

إزالة الرطوبة

  • إزالة الرطوبة

    نعم

وظيفة RAC B2B

  • وحدة PI485

    غير متوفر

  • ملامسة جافة

    غير متوفر

  • جهاز تحكم عن بعد سلكي

    غير متوفر

رأي المستخدمين

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