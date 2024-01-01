Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
أبرز الخصائص ما هو نظام webOS؟ الشاشة الرئيسية والتطبيقات الألعاب ونمط الحياة العرض الترويجي

لنبدأ اللعب

استمتع بتجربة أساسيات الحياة على LG TV. بداية من التعليم وحتى التسوق والألعاب ومحتوى اللياقة البدنية، مشاهدة محتواك المفضل أصبح سهل جدًا ولا يتطلب سوى تغيير القناة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

شاشتان تلفزيونيتان متجاورتان. تعرض إحدهما شاشة Boosteroid الرئيسية والآخر يعرض شاشة GeForce NOW الرئيسية.

الألعاب العالمية السحابية

اضغط على “تشغيل” للدخول لعالم من الألعاب

جميع الألعاب التي تحتاجها، كلها في مكان واحد. من الاختصارات حتى ألعابك المفضلة وحتى الألعاب السحابية مثل GeForce NOW وBoosteroid، والتحكم بجهاز الإدخال وغير ذلك الكثير مع سهولة الوصول من شاشة اللعبة.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.
**يجب توفر اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات الصلة لـ GeForce NOW وBoosteriod.
***قد يكون هناك حاجة إلى اتصال للوحة الألعاب.

يتم عرض عناوين ألعاب حصرية لـ &quot;Sonic Colors&quot;: Ultimate' و'Play SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated' from Luna, 'HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED' و'BIOMUTANT' from Blacknut, 'Pizza Possum' و'Kao the Kangaroo' من منصات Utomik للألعاب السحابية.

المزيد من الألعاب السحابية

استمتع بالمزيد من عوالم الألعاب

يمكنك العثور على مجموعة كبيرة من عناوين الألعاب والمنصات مباشرة من جهاز التلفزيون لديك.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.
**قد تكون هناك حاجة إلى اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات صلة.
***قد يكون هناك حاجة إلى اتصال للوحة الألعاب.

Fitness

مدرب اللياقة البدنية الخاص بك

سواء كنت تفضل لعب اليوغا أو حتى التأمل، يمكنك العثور على تمارين ممتعة وفعالة في مساحة اللياقة البدنية لـ LG TV.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.
***قد تكون هناك حاجة إلى اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات صلة.

Learning

المعرفة أصبحت بين يديك

طفل صغير يشاهد Pinkfong على LG TV المثبت على الحائط في غرفة معيشة بها ألعاب للأطفال.

Pinkfong

غني واللعب وتعلم مع بيبي شارك والعائلة على منصة التعليم الممتعة Pinkfong.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.
***يجب توفر اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات الصلة لـ Pinkfong وABCmouse.

طفل صغير يجلس على الأرض ويشاهد المحتوى التعليمي على ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

مع تقديم أكثر من 10000 نشاط تعليمي للأطفال الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 2 و8 سنوات، يساعد ABCmouse على إثارة حب التعلم مدى الحياة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.
***يجب توفر اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات الصلة لـ Pinkfong وABCmouse.

زوجان ينظران إلى قنوات التسوق عبر المنزل على LG TV كبير مثبت على الحائط في غرفة معيشة عصرية.

التسوق

طريقة جديدة للتسوق من المنزل

يتيح لك ShopTime، تطبيق التسوق الحصري لأجهزة LG TV، الوصول إلى أفضل العروض والبث المباشر وعدد كبير من القنوات، كل ذلك في مكان واحد.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

برامجك التلفزيونية المفضلة في انتظارك

خدمات البث وتطبيقات التلفزيون الأكثر إثارة على LG TV لديك.

