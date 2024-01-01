Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
أبرز الخصائص ما هو نظام webOS؟ الشاشة الرئيسية والتطبيقات الألعاب ونمط الحياة العرض الترويجي

ترفيه لا ينتهي في انتظارك

خدمات البث وتطبيقات التلفزيون الأكثر إثارة على وحدة LG TV لديك.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

تعرض شاشة البث الرئيسية جميع التطبيقات والفئات والمحتوى الموصى به.

الشاشة الرئيسية

المكان الذي تجد فيه كل ما ترغب في مشاهدته

في أي وقت تشغل فيه التلفزيون، توجه إلى My Profile لاستكشاف تطبيقاتك المخصصة، واندمج مرة أخرى في مسلسلاتك المفضلة، واحصل على توصيات بشأن ما تريد مشاهدته بعد ذلك.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

Global Streaming Services

عوالم من المحتوى الذي لا حصر له جاهزة لاستكشافها

سوف تجد العروض مذهلة للغاية لدرجة أنك لن ترغب في التوقف عن المشاهدة. لا تفوّت مكتبات المحتوى على Netflix وDisney+ وPrime Video وApple TV+.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.
**يجب توفر اشتراكات منفصلة في Netflix وDisney+ وAmazon Prime وApple TV+ والخدمات المرتبطة بها.
***Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة .Apple Inc، ومسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
****Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها.

تظهر شعارات Paramount+ وRakuten TV وROXi وNow على التوالي. يوجد أسفلها ملصقات لمسلسلات وأفلام تلفزيونية حصرية.

مزيد من خدمات البث

تمت ببث برامج تليفزيونية لا تنتهي

استكشف البرامج والأفلام والأفلام الوثائقية وغير ذلك الكثير من خلال المكتبات الموسعة لمحتوى البث.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.
**قد تكون هناك حاجة إلى اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات صلة.

سيدتان تشاهدان مباراة كرة قدم في غرفة معيشة مريحة. إحداهما تحمل كرة قدم وتشجع كلاهما الفريق بمكبرات الصوت باللونين الأصفر والأحمر. الشعارات التالية معروضة أدناه. Netflix وAmazon Prime Video وApple TV وYoutube ESPN وDAZN.

Sports Portal

تابع جميع الألعاب الرياضية

عشاق الرياضة، هذه الميزات لكم خصيصًا. أصبح بإمكانك إعداد صفحة مخصصة تضم فرقك ودورياتك المفضلة لتتبع الجداول والنتائج والمباريات من مكان واحد.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.
**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتوفرة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

اكتشف المزيد من التطبيقات

*قد لا يتم تشغيل بعض التطبيقات في نفس الوقت الذي يتم فيه تشغيل webOS، وقد يختلف مدى توفرها حسب المنطقة.

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 