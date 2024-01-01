Training Courses

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fundamentals and Characteristics
The Operating principle of air conditioning systems is based on physical and mathematical concepts, measurement units, and technical terms used by professionals in the area, in addition to the applications for each system available on the market. It aims at the theoretical training of professionals who are starting their apprenticeship in this sector.