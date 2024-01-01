About Cookies on This Site

Design your store to
be a popular place

Design your store to
be a popular place

Optimal Design & Performance

- Tailored design & performance for each space with various options
- Slim and compact indoor units
- Modular design with separate compressor and heat exchanger

Energy Saving

- A Human Detection Sensor adjusts time and direction
- Heat waste from indoor units can be used for hot water

Coffee shops with stylish interiors

Coffee shops with stylish interiors

The Round Cassette has a refined design to make the interior of a store stand out.

 

Large restaurants

Large restaurants

The Ceiling Convertible creates powerful wind speed and volume, and can send air up to 15 meters to cool and heat large spaces quickly.

 

Showrooms with frequent visitors

Showrooms with frequent visitors

The Smart 4 Way Cassette with Human Detection Sensor saves energy by detecting the number of people and type of space, then adjusting the driving time and air direction.

 

Restaurants with hot water washing

Restaurants with hot water washing

Using the Multi V S together with the Hydro Kit reduces the cost of energy by reusing the waste heat from the indoor unit for hot water.

 

Clothing stores without enough outdoor space

Clothing stores without enough outdoor space

Multi V M is modular with separate compressors and heat exchangers so you can install an outdoor unit indoors.

 

Product lineup for your retail space

Product lineup for your retail space1

MULTI V S

Product lineup for your retail space2

MULTI V M

Product lineup for your retail space3

Multi V Indoor units

Product lineup for your retail space4

Hot Water Solution (Hydro kit)

Single split

Single Packaged

Multi Split
Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

 

