Ceiling Concealed Duct_Inverter_H/P_30k Btu

Ceiling Concealed Duct_Inverter_H/P_30k Btu

Ceiling Concealed Duct_Inverter_H/P_30k Btu

AB-W30GM1T6
front view
front
front view
front

Key Features

  • Operation for Multiple Rooms, Simultaneous Cooling & Heating
  • E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Control
  • Two Thermistors Control to Optimize Indoor Air Temperature
  • Minimized Height for Installation in Limited Space
More

Ceiling concealed duct

LG ceiling concealed duct is a concealed cooling and heating solution that provides optimal temperature control without affecting interior aesthetics.

Ceiling Concealed Duct1

Ceiling Concealed Duct1

Ceiling concealed duct

Invisible cooling solution suitable for applications that require interior aesthetics

Features
Operation for Multiple Rooms1

Operation for multiple rooms

Using a spiral duct (embedded or flexible type) and stream chamber, it is possible to operate cooling and heating for several rooms simultaneously.

E.S.P. Control1

E.S.P. control

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) control function can make air volume controlled easily with remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure. No additional accessories are necessary to control air flow.

Two Thermistors Control1

Two thermistors control

The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller, as well as from the indoor unit to sensor temperature difference in one place. Two thermistors can optimize indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.

Minimized Height1

Minimized height

New mid-static ducts provide ideal solution for
installation in limited space.

Flexible Installation (Low Static Duct Only)1

Flexible installation (low static duct only)

The new low static duct allows the air intake at the rear or bottom under installation condition.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    7.76kW - 26,500Btu/h

  • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

    30 ㎡

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    7.05kW - 24,000Btu/h

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    900 x 270 x 700

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    25,3

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    44,7

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220-230-240V, 1Ph, 50 Hz

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

CONVENIENCE

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    1 Wired, 1 Wireless

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Accessory Required (PWFMDD200)

