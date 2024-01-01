EW5F Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*All images used are for illustrative purpoese only.
* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
400
-
Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)
150
-
Transparency (Typ.)
38% (Panel)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 121.7 mm (T/L/R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
(Head) 1,225.53 x 810.1 x 6.6 mm(Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm
-
Weight
(Head) 13.9 kg
(Signage Box) 3.4kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,329 x 898 x 191 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.4 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
309 W *8 color bar
-
Max.
318 W *8 color bar
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Tapes, Screws, Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Dampers
