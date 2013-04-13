About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Smart TV

4K UHD Smart TV

55UM767H0LD

4K UHD Smart TV

  • Front view
  • Side view
Front view
Side view
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Idiom
4K UHD Smart TV with Pro:Centric Cloud

* 65 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* TV stand is sold separately.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rdparty solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

 

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. It provides IoT-based in-room control that will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

 

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UM767H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

 

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

* 65", 55", 50"

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

 

SoftAP

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.

Hotel Mode

Hotel Mode
(Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

 

The UM662H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

Voice Recognition

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UM767H TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls. .

* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UR90(23Y)

  • Stand Type

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Front Color

    Dark Iron Gray(Grain)

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    55

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    420nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 23

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

  • Multi-View

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

  • Conformal Coating

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1236 X 771 X 303 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1360 x 810 x 187 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1236 x 716 x 29.7 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    13.4/13.4/13.4/17.4 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    19.3 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    7.5/7.5/7.5/14.8 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    16.2 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    15.0 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    128W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    111.2W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

