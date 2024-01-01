About Cookies on This Site

UT761H Series

UT761H Series

65UT761H0GB

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    65

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Backlight Unit Type

    Edge

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    • (DVB-T2 / C / S2)

VIDEO

  • HDR (Dolby Vision / 10 Pro / HLG)

    -/•/•

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • DOLBY ATMOS

  • Deep Learning AI Sound

  • LG Sound Sync

    • (Required Bluetooth)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0

  • Data Streaming (IP & RF)

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

    GEM/HTML5

  • IP Return path

  • Multicast / Unicast ready

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

  • Pro:Centric Application (version)

    • (PCA3.8)

  • Pro:Centric Server

    PCS400R

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

FEATURES

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video/Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Chanenel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int/Ext Variable/Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC), External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Auto Off/Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, BEACON, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP sync timer

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0 (2), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

    1,451 x 910 x 323.7/25.8

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    1,451 x 840 x 64/24.1

  • W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

    1,600 x 1,035 x 207/33.3

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240, 50/60

  • Typical

    169 W

  • Stand-by

    0.5

GENERAL

  • Region

    Middle East & Africa

