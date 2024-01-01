LU661H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
•
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
•
-
Aspect Ratio
• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
•
-
RF (1/2Tuner)
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
• PCA 3.8
-
DRM
S/W Type
FEATURE
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 1.4, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In (2), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14.5 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,110 x 650 x 81.1 / 11.3 kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,296 x 770 x 171 / 17.2 kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
113.6
-
Typical
88.7
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
58.7 / 42.3 / 22.9
-
Stand-by
0.3
GENERAL
-
Region
Middle East & Africa
-
