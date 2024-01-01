About Cookies on This Site

UU660H Series

UU660H Series

49UU660H

UU660H Series

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Direct)

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    • (PAL/SECAM)

  • Digital

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

  • Aspect Ratio

    • 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

  • HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

    • / -

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    • 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

  • Clear Voice

    • (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 2.0

  • Data Streaming (IP & RF)

  • RF (1/2Tuner)

    • (1 Tuner)

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.7

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

FEATURE

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    RF In (2), AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RS232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)

MECHANIC

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

    1,110 x 709 x 231 / 11.3kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    1,110 x 650 x 72 (SPK: 81.1) / 11.1kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

    1,193 x 770 x 158 / 13.4kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    131.9

  • Typical

    106.6

  • Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

    85.28 / 58.63 / 31.98

  • Stand-by

    0.5W↓

GENERAL

  • Region

    Middle East & Africa

