UU660H Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
500
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
• (varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
•
-
Aspect Ratio
• 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
• / -
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
• 6 modes (Only for India, Sri Lanka) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
•
-
RF
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (EM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input (2.0), RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out
MECHANIC
-
Vesa
300 x 300 mm
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,247 x 785 x 231 mm / 13.8 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,247 x 729 x 78 mm (SPK: 88.6) / 13.7 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
1,360 x 835 x 175 mm / 18.4 kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
152.2 W
-
Typical
126.9 W
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
38.07 W / 69.79 W / 101.52 W
-
Stand-by
0.5 W
GENERAL
-
Region
Middle East & Africa
-
