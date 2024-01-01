About Cookies on This Site

LU661H Series

43LU661H

LU661H Series

(2)
Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • TV Link Interactive
  • EzManager
  • SmartShare/ScreenShareNew
More

A Standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart

Enhance guests in-room experience and hotel brand image with the interactive smart solution, Pro:Centric SMART. The LU661H series features SDK Tools, Preloaded Apps, and hospitality content management software, Pro:Centric SMART/V/Direct, which enables you to create customized content.
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and increases convenience through implementation of high-end technology.

*Customized UI may be little different

Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages which can be specialized for your property. Pro:Centric provides you a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP-network-based remote management. With the solution, users enable to design UI easily and provide customized service while managing TV efficiently.

*Actual UI may be little different.
*When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, it is able to have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required(RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).

Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Multi Languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests' stay a more comfortable one.
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max 15pages / section Available)
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
Hospitality Features

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content more easily and quickly. It also searches for the content they want in order to share it more easily and accurately, there by simplifying the process of sharing between various devices.
Hospitality Features

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or a laptop PC to TV via a Wi-Fi Direct connection. The TV will display the device's screen, and users can share their content and memories together.
Hospitality Features

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based Mobile Device

Hospitality Features

EzManager

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
Hospitality Features

Instant on

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based Mobile Device

Hospitality Features

TV Link Interactive

LG Protocal through RS-232 allows communication between TV and SI interface box, eventually giving smart service and more contents to Hotel guests.

*We provide two protocol fpr SI solution (HTNG-CEC and TVLink)

Hospitality Features

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
Hospitality Features

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs in multiple dwelling beds. This system will work using the same LG TV model.
Hospitality Features

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Direct)

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    • (PAL/SECAM)

  • Digital

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

  • Aspect Ratio

    • 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    • 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    • (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)

  • Data Streaming (IP & RF)

  • RF (1/2Tuner)

    • (1 Tuner)

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    • PCA 3.8

  • DRM

    S/W Type

FEATURE

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 1.4, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    RF In (2), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    200 x 200

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    977 x 630 x 80.8 / 11.2 kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    977 x 575 x 80.8 / 8.0 kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,147 x 660 x 175 / 13.9 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    100.2

  • Typical

    66.2

  • Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

    51 / 37.5 / 22.3

  • Stand-by

    0.3

GENERAL

  • Region

    Middle East & Africa

