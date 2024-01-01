Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
Edge LED
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
200cd/m2
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C (Varied By Countries) * Philippines : 6MHz Available
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio
6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
5W + 5W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clean Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
* India Only : 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Cricket, Bollywood, Game)
INTERFACE
-
Side
Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0
-
Rear
RF In, AV In, Component In + Audio (Commonly used with AV In), Digital Audio Out, HDMI In, RGB In, RS-232C
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Bezel Width (L/R,U,B) : On bezel based
10.2, 10.2, 18.3
-
Bezel Width (L/R,U,B) : Off bezel based
7.9, 7.9, 16
-
WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)
971 x 575 x 39.9 (SPK 58.7) / 9.5kg
-
WxHxD / weight (with stand)
971 x 624 x 198 / 9.8kg
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
49.0
-
