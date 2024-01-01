We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.
* 65 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
TV Casting : AirServer
Experience an enhanced level of entertainment and comfort with the LG Hospitality TV featuring built-in AirServer. Guest can connect their personal devices with instant QR code login and enjoy their favorite OTT* shows on a big screen TV. It offers persisted pairing, so once pairing is completed, guests don’t need to pair the devices again during their stay. More importantly, guests’ personal information is automatically deleted upon check-out, ensuring privacy and security.
A hotel guest is using OTT services by pairing their smartphone with the in-room TV through QR code login.
* Membership required.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UM662H with Pro:Centric Direct. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the UM662H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
The UM662H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.
* In case of 43", 50" TV (55" : 57.5 mm, 65" : 57.7 mm)
Conformal Coating
TVs in hotels or resorts can’t avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
The UM662H has conformal coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.
