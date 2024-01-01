About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LU661H Series

Specs

Support

LU661H Series

49LU661H

LU661H Series

(2)
  • LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
  • LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
  • LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
  • LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
  • LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
  • LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
  • LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H
LG LU661H Series, 49LU661H

Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • TV Link Interactive
  • EzManager
  • SmartShare/ScreenShareNew
More
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Direct)

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    • (PAL/SECAM)

  • Digital

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

  • Aspect Ratio

    • 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    • 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    • (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)

  • Data Streaming (IP & RF)

  • RF (1/2Tuner)

    • (1 Tuner)

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    • PCA 3.8

  • DRM

    S/W Type

FEATURE

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 1.4, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    RF In (2), AV In (Share with Component), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45, External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14.5 kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    1,110 x 650 x 81.1 / 11.3 kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,296 x 770 x 171 / 17.2 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    113.6

  • Typical

    88.7

  • Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

    58.7 / 42.3 / 22.9

  • Stand-by

    0.3

GENERAL

  • Region

    Middle East & Africa

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 