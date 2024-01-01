We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UT661H Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Inch
49
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
Direct
-
Brightness (nit)
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB -T2 / C / S2
VIDEO
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG)
• / •
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Ready
-
LG Sound Sync
Bluetooth required
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
•
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM/HTML5
-
IP Return path
•
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
•
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
•
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
PCA3.8
-
Pro:Centric Server
PCS400R / PCS200S
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
FEATURES
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode(Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen(Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Moving Picture Playback (SD / HD / Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0) (2), RF In (2), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14.3
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,110 x 650 x 81.1 / 11.1
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
1,296 x 770 x 171 / 17.2
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical
94W
-
Stand-by
0.5W
GENERAL
-
Region
Middle East & Africa
-
