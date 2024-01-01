We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LT340H Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Inch
43"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
Direct
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
• (DVB-T2 / C / S2)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (V)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
• (RF Only)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM
-
Pro:Centric Server
PCS400R
FEATURE
-
Hospitality
Quick Menu (3.0), EzManager, USB Cloning, Self Diagnostics(USB), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink(HDMI-CEC, 1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto playback, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Time scheduler, Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock : (32" backcover))
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
Headphone Out, HDMI In (1.4), USB (2.0), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
HDMI In (1.4), USB, RF In (2), AV In, Component In (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RGB In - PC, PC Audio Input (Share with Component Audio), RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45 (Service), External Speaker Out : Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω)
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)
-
Vesa
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
977 x 615 x 187 / 8.1
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
977 x 575 x 71.7 (80.8) / 8.0
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
1,060 x 660 x 152 / 10.5
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240, 50/60
-
Typical
64
-
Stand-by
0.5 ↓
GENERAL
-
Region
Middle East & Africa
