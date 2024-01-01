We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bring the Remaining Space to Life with Space-fitting 32:9 Widescreen
Inside a bright cosmetics store, there is a BH7N installed at the lipstick section. A woman is watching a vivid advertisement displayed on the wide screen of BH7N.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Customizable Angle to
Suit Customer's Eye Level
The BH7N is installed higher than eye level but tilted at a 30° angle, ensuring that the screen content is well-visible.
Highly Reliable in High Humidity Environments
The BH7N has conformal coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.
Indoor Display Offering a Vivid and Sharp Visual Experience
BH7N has a brightness of 700 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
* The provided image is intended for comparison purposes only.
Daisy Chain Management
Multiple displays in the market are being managed at once through Daisy Chain.
* You can play media by connecting an external HDMI.
High Performance with
LG webOS 6.0
Several tasks that can be done through the LG webOS smart platform are arranged in the BH7N screen.
* GUI : Graphical User Interface
* The provided image is solely for reference.
Real-Time Monitoring
with LG ConnectedCare
The one of LG employee is remotely monitoring the BH7N screen installed in a client workplace by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution, called LG ConnectedCare.
* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
SuperSign
The manager of a clothing store is creating advertisements that will be displayed on the BH7N screen installed on the store wall using content management software, SuperSign.
