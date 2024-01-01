We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See the Unseen,
LG Transparent OLED
In the living room of a luxurious house with a high floor ocean view, furniture features an integrated transparent OLED display. The screen shows images of birds that blend seamlessly with the large tree visible behind the transparent display.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Transparency
LG’s OLED technology enables the Transparent OLED Signage to have a sleek design without the need for a backlight unit or liquid crystal layer, achieving an impressive 43%* transparency. It clearly displays objects behind the screen while overlaying relevant information right in front of them.
Transparent OLED screens are installed on both sides of the corridors in the museum. The screens display images of ancient statues along with information about them, with three 55EW5P-M stacked vertically to form the display.
* The Year of Measurement : 2022
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LG Display - internal testing
Sleek Elegance in Transparency
Connecting spaces and adding a sense of openness, this transparent display boasts a beautiful design that complements high-end furniture and luxurious interiors. Its clean metal finish allows for easy installation on furniture, walls, or practically any desired location.
There’s an open display unit in the large lounge with a transparent OLED screen installed in its center. The screen shows images of trees along with the current time and weather information, and the scenery visible through the transparent screen makes the space feel more expansive.
Expandable Design
Thanks to the improved mechanical design, it can be installed in various ways, whether as a single unit or as a truly transparent wall, to fit existing structures and spaces. Place this product in your dream space to enhance openness and aesthetics.
A family is taking a photo with a transparent OLED wall made up of 3ⅹ5 55EW5P-M indoors. The father, standing in front of the wall, is taking a picture of the mother and child, who are standing behind the wall with animals and plants naturally displayed on the screen.
Convenience of Installation & Stability
This product offers ease and stability during installation thanks to its metal borders and structure. In other words, the metal border applied to the bezel areas enhances the product’s rigidity. Additionally, M4 (screw type) holes, which are widely used globally, are incorporated into all rear corners to facilitate installation.
The metal borders on the bezel areas of the 55EW5P-M, along with the M4 (screw type) holes at each edge, are shown in an enlarged view.
* Screws are not supplied.
Usage Scenes
Experience the marvel of LG’s state-of-the-art Transparent OLED Signage, designed for use in various spaces. This product breaks down the barriers between the screen and reality, seamlessly connecting different spaces, objects, and people.
1. Used in the living room of a luxurious house 2. Used as a photo wall 3. Used as a wall at the airport lounge entrance 4. Used in a retail shop
