About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

  • Front view with infill image
  • Front view
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • +90 degree side view
  • Rear view
  • +45 degree rear side view
  • Bottom view
  • Top view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
+45 degree rear side view
Bottom view
Top view

Experience a Whole New Level of Viewing with
Our 21:9 Widescreen Display

A wide display is installed on the wall of the spacious conference hall, and presentation is prominently and clearly displayed on the large screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

21:9 Extended Wide Format

With support for a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio, 105BM5P provides an immersive viewing experience with the wider screen than 16:9 display. Its screen specialization helps display 21:9 content including widescreen videoconferencing platforms with the natural details.

The 105BM5P screen with a 21:9 ratio is installed in a meeting room, providing more information than a 16:9 screen.

Portrait / Landscape Mode

The 105BM5P offers versatile usage, with the ability to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations. This flexibility allows it to adapt to various installation and usage scenarios.

* The orientation must be manually adjusted when changing the installation direction.

High Resolution Display

It provides a resolution that's more than 4 times higher than FHD, making the viewer satisfied visually. With a resolution of 5,120 × 2,160 and a high pixel density, every single detail of the display screen is conveyed vividly.

Slim Depth Design

The 105BM5P stands out with its slim bezel and sleek depth design with reduced weight. Not only does it save space, but it also facilitates easy installation, making it an ideal choice for a variety of settings.

 

* We recommend professional installation. If you choose to install it yourself, please ensure that at least two people are involved.

Easily Connect & Charge with USB Type-C

USB Type-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

A laptop is connected to the 105BM5P in a meeting room. The 105BM5P supports USB Type-C, allowing simultaneous data transfer and charging through a single cable, promoting a seamless meeting environment.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

Wireless ScreenShare

The 105BM5P offers a wireless screen sharing feature, known as LG CreateBoard Share, allowing for easy sharing of presentation materials wirelessly, thus eliminating the clutter of wires. This enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device. Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the app.

The screens of meeting participants are wirelessly shared on the 105BM5P widescreen, allowing multiple people to share their materials simultaneously on a single screen without any cable interference.

* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.

* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).

OPS Slot

105BM5P supports OPS slots, allowing you to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, enabling various PC functions and Windows software even on the 105BM5P.

Through the OPS slots, users can conveniently mount the OPS Module on the 105BM5P, enabling various PC functions and Windows software on the 105BM5P.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification

* OPS Player for 105BM5P supports 4K output and is sold separately.

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of devices. This feature enables IT managers to manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

 

* LG ConnectedCare DMS needs to be purchased separately.

* The availability of the LG ConnectedCare DMS service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

* LG ConnectedCare DMS supports TV Signage (UM340E, UR640S), LG CreateBoard (TR3 Series) and Stretch Signage (105BM Series) as of now (plus more to come) under a cloud environment.

 

The IT administrator can remotely control and set up devices within the meeting room via LG ConnectedCare DMS.

Remote Control

Thanks to LG ConnectedCare DMS, IT manager can select specific devices to be controlled remotely and update their settings all at once. General settings, power settings, application management, and multimedia can all be effectively managed and controlled simultaneously, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Campus news and announcements are being displayed on wide screens installed in various lobbies. With LG ConnectedCare DMS, the IT manager can remotely broadcast the content to specific devices.

Broadcast / Alert Message

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system's hub to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS and you can easily display important company notices or schedules right on your device. In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which helps people promptly take a safety action.

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Contact us

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 