About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Signage Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Find a dealer

UHD Signage Display

UHD Signage Display

65UH7N-E
(4)
  • Front view with infill image
  • Front view
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • +90 degree side view
  • Rear view
  • Top view
  • Image taken from the top right
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Image taken from the top right

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness (Typ.) : 700 nit
  • Surface Treatement (Haze) : 28 %
  • Bezel : 8.9 mm (T/R/L), 12.9 mm (B)
  • Interface : HDMI(2) / DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR
  • webOS Smart Platform
More

UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

The display has been installed on a column at the airport, which is exposed to the bright sunlight. In spite of bright environment, advertisements on the display are clearly demonstrated.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH7N-E is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH7N-E is guarded against the potential impact of salt, dust, iron powder and humidity through the implementation of conformal coating on the power board. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

The UH7N-E has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH7N-E saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket. Bezels accessories can also be used to convert it into an art frame, making it a stylish interior element that matches customers' interior spaces.

The UH7N-E with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
* Bezel accessories are sold separately at an additional cost.

The UH7N-E provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Enhanced Security Features

The UH7N-E provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, guarding important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

LG digital signage using recycled materials

Sustainability

Recycled resins are used to manufacture back covers for digital signage product* and LG plans to expand this practice to other models as well. In addition, recycled cardboard was partially used to produce packaging materials, and the printing information on the packaging materials was written by only black ink.

* Digital signage product refers "UH7N-E" model

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    0.28

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes(2), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C In

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes (1)

  • IR In

    Yes (1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)

  • DP Out

    Yes (1), 3840x2160@60Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/DP/USB-C

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • IR Out

    No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(Input HDMI, DP, USB C / Output DP)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    24.2 kg

  • Packed Weight

    30.4 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1450.3 x 830.3 x 29.7mm (Without IR)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1600.0 x 970.0 x 172.0mm

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes(IR)

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Yes

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (4)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    (TBD)

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    145W

  • Max.

    200W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    101.5

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (10W X 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes (NewErP) / Yes

  • ePEAT(US only)

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish→Türkiye, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B),
    Wall Mount (OLW480A/B)
    Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Yes(Max 30˚ degree, 40℃ temperature)

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 